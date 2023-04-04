New York, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319465/?utm_source=GNW

The global pharmaceutical drug delivery market grew from $1597.53 billion in 2022 to $1752.39 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The pharmaceutical drug delivery market is expected to grow to $2075.25 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.3%.



The pharmaceutical drug delivery market includes revenues earned by entities by administering a pharmaceutical compound to achieve a therapeutic effect.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Pharmaceutical drug delivery refers to the process or method of administering a drug to an animal or human to achieve a therapeutic effect. It is a formulation or apparatus that allows a medicinal material to target its site of action while avoiding nontarget cells, organs, or tissues.



North America was the largest region in the pharmaceutical drug delivery market in 2022.North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this pharmaceutical drug delivery market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of pharmaceutical drug delivery routes of administration are oral, ocular, pulmonary, nasal, injectable, topical, and other routes.The oral route refers to the administration of a drug through the mouth, which is the most common route for drug administration due to its sustained and controlled delivery, ease of administration, and feasibility for solid dosage forms.



The different pharmaceutical drug delivery applications include infectious diseases, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, respiratory diseases, central nervous system disorders, autoimmune diseases, and other applications. The different end-users include hospitals, home care settings, ASC/Clinics, and other end users.



The growing prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the pharmaceutical drug delivery market going forward.Prevalence of chronic diseases refers to the total number of existing cases of chronic diseases in a population at a specific time.



Pharmaceutical drug delivery helps the patients suffering from chronic diseases by delivering a pharmaceutical drug to a specific part of the body to treat different diseases.For instance, according to the World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based specialized agency of the United Nations, noncommunicable diseases kill 41 million people each year, equivalent to 71% of all deaths globally and cardiovascular diseases account for most of the deaths.



Therefore, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases is driving the pharmaceutical drug delivery market.



The adoption of nano-based drug delivery systems is a key trend gaining popularity in the pharmaceutical drug delivery market.The use of nanomaterials in pharmaceutical drug delivery can increase the cellular uptake of drugs because of the surface charge and time and they can increase the stability and water solubility of drugs.



For instance, in March 2020, Bioavanta-Boston, a Switzerland-based chitosan nanoparticles research organization released Novochizol, unique polysaccharide nanotechnology that can be utilized to encapsulate any effective pharmaceutical additive such as a small molecule, or biologic for localized delivery and steady discharge in any organ or tissue, allowing for the treatment of severe COVID-19 infection in the lungs.



In May 2022, Halozyme Therapeutics, a US-based biotechnology company acquired Antares Pharma for a deal amount of $960 million.With this acquisition, Halozyme targets to strengthen its position as a leading drug delivery company by including Antares specialty products.



Antares Pharma is a US-based specialty pharmaceutical drug delivery company.



The countries covered in the pharmaceutical drug delivery market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced.It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



