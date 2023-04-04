Global Coconut Oil Market Size to Reach US$8.2 Bn by 2029 End - Fairfield Market Research

London, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recent years, there has been a steady increase in the adoption of coconut oil in various cooking applications around the world. This can be attributed to the various health benefits of coconut oil, such as improved skin and oral health, antimicrobial and antioxidant properties, as well as weight-loss potential. The use of coconut oil has also been found to aid in reducing seizures and hunger, and in promoting fat burning. Greater awareness of the benefits of healthier living is leading to a higher demand for organic products. An increase in the prevalence of veganism is another element that is expected to further contribute to the growth trajectory of the global coconut oil market as these consumers look to substitute butter with virgin coconut oil.

Besides cooking applications, coconut oil is also extensively used in personal care and pharmaceutical spaces due to its moisturizing and nourishing properties. A study by Fairfield Market Research highlights that the global coconut oil market was valued at US$5.3 Bn in 2021 and is slated to expand at a projected CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period.

Key Research Insights

• The global coconut oil market was valued at US$5.3 Bn in 2021

• Indonesia in the largest consumer nation of coconut oil

• Asia Pacific to account for over 45% of the global coconut oil industry

• The largest coconut oil company in the world is Wilmar International Ltd.

Insights into Segmentation Analysis

The global coconut oil market is segmented based on – Form, Product Type, Application, and Region. Based on the ‘Product Type’ market segmentation, the ‘Virgin Coconut Oil’ sub-segment accounted for the majority share of over 50%. With respect to ‘Application,’ the 'Food & Beverage’ sub-segment was the largest shareholder, accounting for over 70% of this global market. However, cosmetics and personal care applications are expected to gain significant traction in the years ahead.

Key Report Highlights

• The food end-user sector accounted for over 70% of the global coconut oil market

• Virgin coconut oil is the most popular type, garnering more than a 50% share of this market

• The nutraceutical end-user sub-segment to index considerable growth in the years ahead

• Cooking oil accounted for over 60% share of the global coconut market

Insights into Regional Analysis

A comprehensive study by Fairfield Market Research suggests that the Asia Pacific region is expected to remain a frontrunner in the global coconut oil market, both in terms of production and consumption. Owing to the increasing availability of diverse, cost-effective virgin coconut oil, as well as a large consumer base, consistent product launches, and the promising prospects of usage in nutraceuticals, this market is expected to sustain its dominance over the forecast period. North America is a mature market for coconut oil, and this is expected to remain.

Key Market Players

Wilmar International Ltd., Cargill, ADM (Archer Daniels Midland), Bunge Loders Croklaan, Hain Celestial, Adani Group, Nutiva Inc., Barlean's Organic Oils LLC, Greenville Agro Corp., Adams Group, and Connoils LLC., constitute some of the major competitors steering the competitive landscape of global coconut oil market.

