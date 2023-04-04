New York, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Data Protection Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957402/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Mobile Data Protection Market to Reach $32.8 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Mobile Data Protection estimated at US$5.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$32.8 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 26.1% over the period 2022-2030. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 27.3% CAGR and reach US$23.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 23.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 25.1% CAGR
The Mobile Data Protection market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 25.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 23.3% and 22.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 18% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 12 Featured)
- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
- Ciphercloud, Inc.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Dell EMC
- Druva Inc.
- Gemalto NV
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)
- McAfee LLC
- Microsoft Corporation
- Sophos Ltd.
- Symantec Corporation
- Trend Micro, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957402/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Mobile Data Protection - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Data Protection by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Mobile Data Protection by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Data Protection
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Software by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Cloud by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Cloud by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Aerospace & Defense by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for BFSI by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Media & Entertainment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Media & Entertainment by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Media & Entertainment
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Mobile Data Protection Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
On-Premise by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for On-Premise by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for On-Premise by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for SMEs
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World Historic Review for SMEs by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for SMEs by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Large Enterprises by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: World Historic Review for Large Enterprises by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 34: World 16-Year Perspective for Large Enterprises by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: World Historic Review for Retail by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: World 16-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT &
Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: World Historic Review for IT & Telecom by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: World 16-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Mobile Data Protection Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile
Data Protection by Type - Software and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA Historic Review for Mobile Data Protection by
Type - Software and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 43: USA 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Data Protection by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software and
Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile
Data Protection by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA Historic Review for Mobile Data Protection by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: USA 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Data Protection by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise
and Cloud for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile
Data Protection by End-Use - Retail, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Media &
Entertainment, Aerospace & Defense and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA Historic Review for Mobile Data Protection by
End-Use - Retail, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Media & Entertainment,
Aerospace & Defense and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: USA 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Data Protection by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail, BFSI,
IT & Telecom, Media & Entertainment, Aerospace & Defense and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile
Data Protection by Organization Size - SMEs and Large
Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: USA Historic Review for Mobile Data Protection by
Organization Size - SMEs and Large Enterprises Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: USA 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Data Protection by
Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
SMEs and Large Enterprises for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Data Protection by Type - Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Mobile Data Protection by
Type - Software and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 55: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Data Protection
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software and
Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Data Protection by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Mobile Data Protection by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Data Protection
by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Data Protection by End-Use - Retail, BFSI, IT & Telecom,
Media & Entertainment, Aerospace & Defense and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Mobile Data Protection by
End-Use - Retail, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Media & Entertainment,
Aerospace & Defense and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Data Protection
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail,
BFSI, IT & Telecom, Media & Entertainment, Aerospace & Defense
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Data Protection by Organization Size - SMEs and Large
Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Canada Historic Review for Mobile Data Protection by
Organization Size - SMEs and Large Enterprises Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Data Protection
by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
SMEs and Large Enterprises for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Mobile Data Protection Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Data Protection by Type - Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Mobile Data Protection by
Type - Software and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 67: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Data Protection
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software and
Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Data Protection by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Mobile Data Protection by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Data Protection
by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Data Protection by End-Use - Retail, BFSI, IT & Telecom,
Media & Entertainment, Aerospace & Defense and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Japan Historic Review for Mobile Data Protection by
End-Use - Retail, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Media & Entertainment,
Aerospace & Defense and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Data Protection
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail,
BFSI, IT & Telecom, Media & Entertainment, Aerospace & Defense
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Data Protection by Organization Size - SMEs and Large
Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Japan Historic Review for Mobile Data Protection by
Organization Size - SMEs and Large Enterprises Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Data Protection
by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
SMEs and Large Enterprises for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Mobile Data Protection Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Data Protection by Type - Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: China Historic Review for Mobile Data Protection by
Type - Software and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 79: China 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Data Protection
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software and
Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Data Protection by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: China Historic Review for Mobile Data Protection by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: China 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Data Protection
by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Data Protection by End-Use - Retail, BFSI, IT & Telecom,
Media & Entertainment, Aerospace & Defense and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: China Historic Review for Mobile Data Protection by
End-Use - Retail, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Media & Entertainment,
Aerospace & Defense and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: China 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Data Protection
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail,
BFSI, IT & Telecom, Media & Entertainment, Aerospace & Defense
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Data Protection by Organization Size - SMEs and Large
Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: China Historic Review for Mobile Data Protection by
Organization Size - SMEs and Large Enterprises Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: China 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Data Protection
by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
SMEs and Large Enterprises for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Mobile Data Protection Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Data Protection by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Mobile Data Protection by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Data Protection
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Data Protection by Type - Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Europe Historic Review for Mobile Data Protection by
Type - Software and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 94: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Data Protection
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software and
Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Data Protection by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Europe Historic Review for Mobile Data Protection by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Data Protection
by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Data Protection by End-Use - Retail, BFSI, IT & Telecom,
Media & Entertainment, Aerospace & Defense and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Europe Historic Review for Mobile Data Protection by
End-Use - Retail, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Media & Entertainment,
Aerospace & Defense and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Data
Protection by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Retail, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Media & Entertainment, Aerospace &
Defense and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 101: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Data Protection by Organization Size - SMEs and Large
Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Europe Historic Review for Mobile Data Protection by
Organization Size - SMEs and Large Enterprises Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Data
Protection by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for SMEs and Large Enterprises for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
FRANCE
Mobile Data Protection Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 104: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Data Protection by Type - Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: France Historic Review for Mobile Data Protection by
Type - Software and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 106: France 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Data
Protection by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Software and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 107: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Data Protection by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: France Historic Review for Mobile Data Protection by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: France 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Data
Protection by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 110: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Data Protection by End-Use - Retail, BFSI, IT & Telecom,
Media & Entertainment, Aerospace & Defense and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: France Historic Review for Mobile Data Protection by
End-Use - Retail, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Media & Entertainment,
Aerospace & Defense and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: France 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Data
Protection by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Retail, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Media & Entertainment, Aerospace &
Defense and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 113: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Data Protection by Organization Size - SMEs and Large
Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 114: France Historic Review for Mobile Data Protection by
Organization Size - SMEs and Large Enterprises Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 115: France 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Data
Protection by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for SMEs and Large Enterprises for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
GERMANY
Mobile Data Protection Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 116: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Data Protection by Type - Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: Germany Historic Review for Mobile Data Protection
by Type - Software and Services Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 118: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Data
Protection by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Software and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 119: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Data Protection by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 120: Germany Historic Review for Mobile Data Protection
by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 121: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Data
Protection by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 122: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Data Protection by End-Use - Retail, BFSI, IT & Telecom,
Media & Entertainment, Aerospace & Defense and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 123: Germany Historic Review for Mobile Data Protection
by End-Use - Retail, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Media & Entertainment,
Aerospace & Defense and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 124: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Data
Protection by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Retail, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Media & Entertainment, Aerospace &
Defense and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 125: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Data Protection by Organization Size - SMEs and Large
Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 126: Germany Historic Review for Mobile Data Protection
by Organization Size - SMEs and Large Enterprises Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 127: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Data
Protection by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for SMEs and Large Enterprises for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
ITALY
Table 128: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Data Protection by Type - Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 129: Italy Historic Review for Mobile Data Protection by
Type - Software and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 130: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Data Protection
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software and
Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 131: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Data Protection by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 132: Italy Historic Review for Mobile Data Protection by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 133: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Data Protection
by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 134: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Data Protection by End-Use - Retail, BFSI, IT & Telecom,
Media & Entertainment, Aerospace & Defense and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 135: Italy Historic Review for Mobile Data Protection by
End-Use - Retail, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Media & Entertainment,
Aerospace & Defense and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 136: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Data Protection
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail,
BFSI, IT & Telecom, Media & Entertainment, Aerospace & Defense
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 137: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Data Protection by Organization Size - SMEs and Large
Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957402/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Mobile Data Protection Market to Reach $32.8 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Data Protection Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957402/?utm_source=GNW