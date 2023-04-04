Global Modular Instruments Market to Reach $3.9 Billion by 2030

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker

Lyon, FRANCE

New York, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Modular Instruments Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957423/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Modular Instruments Market to Reach $3.9 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Modular Instruments estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.9 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 8.4% over the period 2022-2030. PXI, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.8% CAGR and reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the AXIe segment is readjusted to a revised 8.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $546 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.5% CAGR

The Modular Instruments market in the U.S. is estimated at US$546 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 7.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)
- Adlink Technology, Inc.
- AMETEK, Inc.
- Asis Pro
- Astronics Corporation
- Bustec Ltd.
- Chroma ATE, Inc.
- Elma Electronic AG (ELMN)
- Fortive Corporation
- Giga-Tronics Inc.
- Goepel Electronic GmbH
- Guzik Technical Enterprises
- Marvin Test Solutions, Inc.
- National Instruments Corporation
- Pickering Interfaces, Inc.
- Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG
- Teledyne LeCroy
- Teradyne, Inc.
- Test Evolution Corporation
- Viavi Solutions, Inc.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957423/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Modular Instruments - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2020 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2020 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Modular Instruments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Modular Instruments by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Modular Instruments by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PXI
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for PXI by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for PXI by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for AXIe
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for AXIe by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for AXIe by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for VXI
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for VXI by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for VXI by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manufacturing & Installation by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Manufacturing &
Installation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Manufacturing &
Installation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Telecommunications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Telecommunications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Telecommunications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Aerospace & Defense by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive & Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Automotive & Transportation
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Automotive &
Transportation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronics & Semiconductor by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Electronics & Semiconductor
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Electronics &
Semiconductor by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Verticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 31: World Modular Instruments Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030

Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Research & Development (R&D) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 33: World Historic Review for Research & Development
(R&D) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 34: World 16-Year Perspective for Research & Development
(R&D) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Modular Instruments Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Modular Instruments by Platform - PXI, AXIe and VXI -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 36: USA Historic Review for Modular Instruments by
Platform - PXI, AXIe and VXI Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 37: USA 16-Year Perspective for Modular Instruments by
Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PXI, AXIe
and VXI for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Modular Instruments by Application - Manufacturing &
Installation and Research & Development (R&D) - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 39: USA Historic Review for Modular Instruments by
Application - Manufacturing & Installation and Research &
Development (R&D) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for Modular Instruments by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Manufacturing & Installation and Research & Development (R&D)
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Modular Instruments by Vertical - Telecommunications,
Electronics & Semiconductor, Automotive & Transportation,
Aerospace & Defense and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 42: USA Historic Review for Modular Instruments by
Vertical - Telecommunications, Electronics & Semiconductor,
Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace & Defense and Other
Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 43: USA 16-Year Perspective for Modular Instruments by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Telecommunications, Electronics & Semiconductor, Automotive &
Transportation, Aerospace & Defense and Other Verticals for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

CANADA
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Modular Instruments by Platform - PXI, AXIe and VXI -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Modular Instruments by
Platform - PXI, AXIe and VXI Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 46: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Modular Instruments by
Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PXI, AXIe
and VXI for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Modular Instruments by Application - Manufacturing &
Installation and Research & Development (R&D) - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Modular Instruments by
Application - Manufacturing & Installation and Research &
Development (R&D) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 49: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Modular Instruments by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Manufacturing & Installation and Research & Development (R&D)
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Modular Instruments by Vertical - Telecommunications,
Electronics & Semiconductor, Automotive & Transportation,
Aerospace & Defense and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Modular Instruments by
Vertical - Telecommunications, Electronics & Semiconductor,
Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace & Defense and Other
Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 52: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Modular Instruments by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Telecommunications, Electronics & Semiconductor, Automotive &
Transportation, Aerospace & Defense and Other Verticals for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

JAPAN
Modular Instruments Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Modular Instruments by Platform - PXI, AXIe and VXI -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Modular Instruments by
Platform - PXI, AXIe and VXI Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 55: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Modular Instruments by
Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PXI, AXIe
and VXI for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Modular Instruments by Application - Manufacturing &
Installation and Research & Development (R&D) - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Modular Instruments by
Application - Manufacturing & Installation and Research &
Development (R&D) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 58: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Modular Instruments by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Manufacturing & Installation and Research & Development (R&D)
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Modular Instruments by Vertical - Telecommunications,
Electronics & Semiconductor, Automotive & Transportation,
Aerospace & Defense and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Modular Instruments by
Vertical - Telecommunications, Electronics & Semiconductor,
Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace & Defense and Other
Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 61: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Modular Instruments by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Telecommunications, Electronics & Semiconductor, Automotive &
Transportation, Aerospace & Defense and Other Verticals for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

CHINA
Modular Instruments Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Modular Instruments by Platform - PXI, AXIe and VXI -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 63: China Historic Review for Modular Instruments by
Platform - PXI, AXIe and VXI Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 64: China 16-Year Perspective for Modular Instruments by
Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PXI, AXIe
and VXI for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Modular Instruments by Application - Manufacturing &
Installation and Research & Development (R&D) - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 66: China Historic Review for Modular Instruments by
Application - Manufacturing & Installation and Research &
Development (R&D) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 67: China 16-Year Perspective for Modular Instruments by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Manufacturing & Installation and Research & Development (R&D)
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Modular Instruments by Vertical - Telecommunications,
Electronics & Semiconductor, Automotive & Transportation,
Aerospace & Defense and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 69: China Historic Review for Modular Instruments by
Vertical - Telecommunications, Electronics & Semiconductor,
Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace & Defense and Other
Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 70: China 16-Year Perspective for Modular Instruments by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Telecommunications, Electronics & Semiconductor, Automotive &
Transportation, Aerospace & Defense and Other Verticals for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

EUROPE
Modular Instruments Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Modular Instruments by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Modular Instruments by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 73: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Modular Instruments by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Modular Instruments by Platform - PXI, AXIe and VXI -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Modular Instruments by
Platform - PXI, AXIe and VXI Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 76: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Modular Instruments by
Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PXI, AXIe
and VXI for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Modular Instruments by Application - Manufacturing &
Installation and Research & Development (R&D) - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Modular Instruments by
Application - Manufacturing & Installation and Research &
Development (R&D) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 79: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Modular Instruments by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Manufacturing & Installation and Research & Development (R&D)
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Modular Instruments by Vertical - Telecommunications,
Electronics & Semiconductor, Automotive & Transportation,
Aerospace & Defense and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Modular Instruments by
Vertical - Telecommunications, Electronics & Semiconductor,
Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace & Defense and Other
Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 82: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Modular Instruments by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Telecommunications, Electronics & Semiconductor, Automotive &
Transportation, Aerospace & Defense and Other Verticals for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

FRANCE
Modular Instruments Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Modular Instruments by Platform - PXI, AXIe and VXI -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 84: France Historic Review for Modular Instruments by
Platform - PXI, AXIe and VXI Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 85: France 16-Year Perspective for Modular Instruments by
Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PXI, AXIe
and VXI for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Modular Instruments by Application - Manufacturing &
Installation and Research & Development (R&D) - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 87: France Historic Review for Modular Instruments by
Application - Manufacturing & Installation and Research &
Development (R&D) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 88: France 16-Year Perspective for Modular Instruments by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Manufacturing & Installation and Research & Development (R&D)
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Modular Instruments by Vertical - Telecommunications,
Electronics & Semiconductor, Automotive & Transportation,
Aerospace & Defense and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 90: France Historic Review for Modular Instruments by
Vertical - Telecommunications, Electronics & Semiconductor,
Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace & Defense and Other
Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 91: France 16-Year Perspective for Modular Instruments by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Telecommunications, Electronics & Semiconductor, Automotive &
Transportation, Aerospace & Defense and Other Verticals for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

GERMANY
Modular Instruments Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Modular Instruments by Platform - PXI, AXIe and VXI -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Modular Instruments by
Platform - PXI, AXIe and VXI Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 94: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Modular Instruments
by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PXI, AXIe
and VXI for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Modular Instruments by Application - Manufacturing &
Installation and Research & Development (R&D) - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Modular Instruments by
Application - Manufacturing & Installation and Research &
Development (R&D) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 97: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Modular Instruments
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Manufacturing & Installation and Research & Development (R&D)
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Modular Instruments by Vertical - Telecommunications,
Electronics & Semiconductor, Automotive & Transportation,
Aerospace & Defense and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Modular Instruments by
Vertical - Telecommunications, Electronics & Semiconductor,
Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace & Defense and Other
Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 100: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Modular Instruments
by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Telecommunications, Electronics & Semiconductor, Automotive &
Transportation, Aerospace & Defense and Other Verticals for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

ITALY
Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Modular Instruments by Platform - PXI, AXIe and VXI -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Modular Instruments by
Platform - PXI, AXIe and VXI Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 103: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Modular Instruments by
Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PXI, AXIe
and VXI for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Modular Instruments by Application - Manufacturing &
Installation and Research & Development (R&D) - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Modular Instruments by
Application - Manufacturing & Installation and Research &
Development (R&D) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 106: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Modular Instruments by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Manufacturing & Installation and Research & Development (R&D)
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Modular Instruments by Vertical - Telecommunications,
Electronics & Semiconductor, Automotive & Transportation,
Aerospace & Defense and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Modular Instruments by
Vertical - Telecommunications, Electronics & Semiconductor,
Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace & Defense and Other
Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 109: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Modular Instruments by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Telecommunications, Electronics & Semiconductor, Automotive &
Transportation, Aerospace & Defense and Other Verticals for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

UNITED KINGDOM
Modular Instruments Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Modular Instruments by Platform - PXI, AXIe and VXI -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 111: UK Historic Review for Modular Instruments by
Platform - PXI, AXIe and VXI Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 112: UK 16-Year Perspective for Modular Instruments by
Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PXI, AXIe
and VXI for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Modular Instruments by Application - Manufacturing &
Installation and Research & Development (R&D) - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 114: UK Historic Review for Modular Instruments by
Application - Manufacturing & Installation and Research &
Development (R&D) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 115: UK 16-Year Perspective for Modular Instruments by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Manufacturing & Installation and Research & Development (R&D)
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Modular Instruments by Vertical - Telecommunications,
Electronics & Semiconductor, Automotive & Transportation,
Aerospace & Defense and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 117: UK Historic Review for Modular Instruments by
Vertical - Telecommunications, Electronics & Semiconductor,
Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace & Defense and Other
Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 118: UK 16-Year Perspective for Modular Instruments by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Telecommunications, Electronics & Semiconductor, Automotive &
Transportation, Aerospace & Defense and Other Verticals for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

SPAIN
Table 119: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Modular Instruments by Platform - PXI, AXIe and VXI -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 120: Spain Historic Review for Modular Instruments by
Platform - PXI, AXIe and VXI Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 121: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Modular Instruments by
Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PXI, AXIe
and VXI for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 122: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Modular Instruments by Application - Manufacturing &
Installation and Research & Development (R&D) - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 123: Spain Historic Review for Modular Instruments by
Application - Manufacturing & Installation and Research &
Development (R&D) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 124: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Modular Instruments by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Manufacturing & Installation and Research & Development (R&D)
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 125: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Modular Instruments by Vertical - Telecommunications,

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957423/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

 

        











    

        

        
Contact Data