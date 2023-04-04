New York, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cancer Immunotherapy Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318501/?utm_source=GNW

The global cancer immunotherapy market grew from $84.98 billion in 2022 to $95.85 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The cancer immunotherapy market is expected to grow to $154.42 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.7%.



The cancer immunotherapy market includes revenues earned by entities by helping the immune system fight cancer.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Cancer immunotherapy refers to a type of cancer therapy that strengthens your body’s defences against the disease.Your body’s immune system aids in the defence against infections and other disorders.



White blood cells, organs, and lymphatic system tissues make up this substance. Cancer immunotherapy comes in various forms, such as cytokines and vaccines, adoptive cell therapies, oncolytic viruses, tumor-infecting viruses, and others.



North America was the largest region in the cancer immunotherapy market in 2022 and is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in cancer immunotherapy market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of products of cancer immunotherapy are monoclonal antibodies, checkpoint inhibitors, immunomodulators, vaccines, and cell therapy.Monoclonal antibodies are man-made proteins that function in the immune system like human antibodies.



Cancer immunotherapy is used to treat lung cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, melanoma, prostate cancer, and multiple myeloma. These are used in hospitals, cancer research centers, and clinics.



The rise in cancer incidence is expected to propel the cancer immunotherapy market.The factors contributing to the growth in cancer cases across the globe include tobacco, alcohol, obesity, a sedentary lifestyle, and environmental factors.



This growth in cancer cases is expected to boost demand for cancer immunotherapies, as patients are increasingly investing in medical treatments with greater recovery and minimal pain.For instance, according to the report published by National Cancer Institute (USA), in 2020, cancer was among the leading causes of death worldwide, with an estimated 1,806,590 new cases and 606,520 deaths due to cancer in the United States.



By 2040, the number of cancer cases per year is expected to be 29.5 million, with 16.4 million cancer-related deaths. Therefore, the increase in cancer incidence is expected to boost demand for cancer immunotherapy during forecast period.



The Advanced technologies used in cancer immunotherapy are a key trend gaining popularity in the cancer immunotherapy market.There has been a surge of new technologies and various therapies to help the immune system identify and attack tumors using different therapies and technologies such as immuno-oncology, cryoablation, bone marrow transplant, and radiation therapy.



These technologies can make a significant difference in cancer treatment and cure.For instance, in October 2022, AstraZeneca plc, a UK-based pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, announced that it had received approval for its Capivasertib in combination with Faslodex.



This drug is a cancer immunotherapeutic developed for the treatment of breast cancer and is effective in following recurrence or advancement on or after endocrine therapy in locally progressed or metastatic breast cancer with low or negative human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2).



In August 2021, Bayer AG, a Germany-based pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, acquired Vividion Therapeutics, Inc., for an amount of $1.5 billion. With this acquisition, Bayer increases its drug discovery and research expertise, develops new modalities, new chemoproteomic screening technology, a data portal, and a chemistry library in cancer immunotherapeutics. Vividion Therapeutics, Inc., is a US-based biotechnology company specializing in cutting-edge discovery tools so that cancer and immunological illnesses like cancer can be treated precisely while also gaining access to high-value targets that have previously been unreachable.



The countries covered in the cancer immunotherapy market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The cancer immunotheraphy market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides cancer immunotheraphy market statistics, including cancer immunotheraphy industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a cancer immunotheraphy market share, detailed cancer immunotheraphy market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the cancer immunotheraphy industry. This cancer immunotheraphy market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

