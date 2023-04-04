New York, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Enzyme Inhibitor Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06317639/?utm_source=GNW

Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Bristol Myers Squibb, Cipla USA Inc., AbbVie, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Janssen Pharmaceuticals.



The global enzyme inhibitor market grew from $173.2 billion in 2022 to $177.82 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The enzyme inhibitor market is expected to grow to $196.29 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 2.5%.



The enzyme inhibitor market consists of sales of competitive, noncompetitive, and uncompetitive inhibitors.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Enzyme inhibitor refers to a chemical that inhibits an enzyme’s activity.Enzymes participate in a variety of cell processes, including cell signalling, growth, and division, as well as accelerating chemical reactions in the body.



North America was the largest region in the enzyme inhibitor market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the enzyme inhibitor market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of enzyme inhibitors are proton pump inhibitors (PPIs), protease inhibitors, reverse transcriptase inhibitors, aromatase inhibitors, kinase inhibitors, neuraminidase inhibitors, statins, and other types.Proton pump inhibitors refer to medicines that work by decreasing the amount of stomach acid made by glands in the lining of the stomach.



The various disease indications include chronic obstructive pulmonary disorders, cardiovascular disease, gastrointestinal disorders, arthritis, inflammatory diseases, and others. The enzyme inhibitors are applicable in chemotherapy, antibiotics, pesticides, cardiovascular treatments, and others and are used in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, food and beverage, and other end users.



The rise in the incidence of diseases including cancer is expected to propel the growth of the enzyme inhibitor market going forward.Enzymes, such as telomerase, which is active in most tumor cells, are utilized to cure cancers, including leukemia, and also keep healthy adult cells from becoming cancerous.



For instance, according to the World Health Organization, 19.3 million new cancer cases were registered, and almost 10.0 million cancer deaths occurred in 2020. In addition, there were more than 1.6 million people diagnosed with cancer in the US. Therefore, the rise in the incidence of diseases like cancer is driving the demand for the enzyme inhibitor market.



Strategic partnerships and collaborations have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the enzyme inhibitor market.Major companies operating in enzyme inhibitors are focused on strategic partnerships to meet customer demand.



For instance, in April 2021, Artios Pharma Limited, a UK-based DNA damage response company that also provides enzyme inhibitors, collaborated with Novartis International AG, a Switzerland-based pharmaceutical corporation, to uncover and verify new generation DDR (DNA Damage Response) targets to advance Novartis’ Radioligand Therapies (RLT).This partnership with Novartis will be utilized to find and validate next-generation DDR targets to improve Novartis’ radioligand therapies.



Furthermore, in March 2020, Bayer AG, a Germany-based pharmaceutical and life sciences company, collaborated with Curadev, an Indian-based pharmaceutical company that provides enzyme inhibitors, to discover new drug candidates to provide treatment for lung diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and other inflammatory diseases.



In March 2021, Amgen Inc., a US-based biotechnology company, acquired Rodeo Therapeutics Corporation for a deal amount of $666 million. Through this acquisition, Rodeo is focused on developing first-in-class, orally available modulators of prostaglandin biology that play an important role in tissue regeneration and repair. Rodeo Therapeutics Corporation is a US-based biopharmaceutical company that develops enzyme inhibitors.



The countries covered in the enzyme inhibitor market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



