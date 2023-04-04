Notice of the Annual General Meeting of APB „APRANGA“ shareholders

English Lithuanian

By the initiative and the decision of the Board of APB „APRANGA“ the annual general meeting (hereinafter referred to as the Meeting) of APB „APRANGA“ (legal entity code 121933274, registered at Ukmerges str. 362, Vilnius, hereinafter – the Company) shareholders will be held on 27th April 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Registration starts at 10:00 a.m. on 27th April 2023.



Meeting place is the Company's premises at Ukmerges g. 362, Vilnius.

The accounting date for the Meeting is 20th April 2023 (only the persons who are shareholders of the Company at the close of the accounting day of the Meeting (20th April 2023) shall have the right to attend and vote at the Meeting in person or their authorized persons or persons with whom an agreement on the disposal of the voting right is concluded).

The shareholder rights accounting day is 12th May 2023 (property rights shall be held by the persons who will be shareholders at the close of the tenth working day after the general shareholders' meeting having adopted the respective decision).

Meeting agenda:

1. Consolidated annual report on the activities of the Company in 2022.

2. Auditor's report on the Company’s financial statements and annual report.

3. Approval of the consolidated and Company’s financial statements for the year 2022.

4. Company's profit (loss) allocation for the year 2022.

5. Election of firm of auditors and establishment of the terms of remuneration for audit services.

The Company is not providing the possibility to attend and vote at the Meeting through electronic means of communication.

Draft resolutions and other information. Draft decisions on each Meeting agenda item, the documents to be submitted to the Meeting and information, which is related to the implementation of the shareholder rights, not later than 21 days prior to the Meeting will be available at the Company’s website www.aprangagroup.lt under „Investors“. This information also will be available for the shareholders by prior arrangement at the Company's premises at Ukmerges g. 362, Vilnius on working days from 9:00 a.m. to 16:00 p.m. Information shall be provided by phone number: +370 5 2390 843.

Proposals to supplement the agenda of Meeting. Shareholders holding shares that grant at least 1/20 of all votes shall have the right of proposing to supplement the agenda of the Meeting. Draft decisions on the proposed issues shall be submitted together with the proposal or, if the decisions are not needed to be approved, explanations shall be presented. Proposal to supplement the agenda must be presented in writing sending it by email teisininkai@apranga.lt or by a registered mail to the Company, address: Ukmerges g. 362, LT-14311, Vilnius. The agenda shall be supplemented if the proposal will be received not later than 14 days before the Meeting (not later than 13th April 2023, 17:00 p.m.).

Proposals of draft resolutions. Shareholders holding shares that grant at least 1/20 of all votes shall have the right of proposing draft resolutions on the issues already included or to be included in the agenda of the Meeting. The proposed draft decisions must be presented in writing sending them by email teisininkai@apranga.lt or by a registered mail to the Company, address: Ukmerges g. 362, LT-14311 Vilnius. The shareholders shall also be entitled to propose draft resolutions on the Meeting agenda issues at any time prior to the Meeting or during the Meeting.

Questions on issues of the agenda of Meeting. Shareholders have a right to submit in advance in written by email teisininkai@apranga.lt or by a registered mail to the Company, address: Ukmerges g. 362, LT-14311, Vilnius, questions related with Meeting agenda by indicating shareholder‘s personal identification code and consent to process personal data – personal identification code. The Company must respond if the questions will be received not later than 3 working days before the Meeting. The Company shall not respond personally to shareholder‘s questions if respective information is provided in Company‘s website www.aprangagroup.lt.

Voting. The person attending the Meeting and having the right to vote must submit the document confirming person’s identity. The person who is not a shareholder besides this document must submit document confirming the right to vote in the Meeting.

The shareholder or its authorized person has a right to vote in advance in written by filling general ballot paper. Upon the shareholder‘s written request the Company at least 10 days before the Meeting shall free of charge send the general ballot paper by registered mail or deliver it personally against acknowledgement of receipt. The filled-in general ballot paper and the document confirming the right to vote must be submitted to Company by sending it by registered mail to the address Ukmerges g. 362, 14311 Vilnius or by delivering it to the Company personally not later than on last working day before Meeting or sending it by email teisininkai@apranga.lt.

Power of attorney. Each shareholder has a right pursuant to the procedure established by laws to authorize other person to attend and vote on his/her behalf at the Meeting. Authorized person must present a power of attorney issued pursuant to the procedure established by laws. The power of attorney issued by private person must be notarized. The power of attorney issued abroad must be translated to Lithuanian and legalized pursuant to the procedure established by laws. The Company does not establish special form of power of attorney.

Other. A shareholder holding shares of the Company acquired in his/her own name but in the interests of other persons must disclose to the Company the identity of the final client, the number of shares to be voted with and the content of the voting instructions submitted to him/her or another explanation regarding the participation and voting at the Meeting agreed with the customer.

If the documents (general ballot paper and attached documents, when they must be submitted, proposals to supplement the agenda of Meeting, draft resolutions and questions) are sent to the Company by email teisininkai@apranga.lt, they must be signed with a qualified electronic signature.

The total number of the Company’s shares and the number of shares granting voting rights during the Meeting is the same and amounts to 55 291 960.

Rimantas Perveneckas

Apranga Group General Manager

+370 5 2390801



