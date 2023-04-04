Brilliant Earth Opens New Showroom in Midtown Tampa

SAN FRANCISCO, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (“Brilliant Earth” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BRLT), an innovative, digital-first jewelry company and global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry, today announced the opening of its 28th showroom. Located in Midtown Tampa, one of Florida’s most exciting and prominent new destination districts. The ground-floor showroom will welcome customers looking to choose a special piece from a broad selection of ethically sourced diamonds and fine jewelry.



“The community of Midtown Tampa is an exciting new retail destination for our brand,” said Kathryn Money, SVP of Merchandising and Retail Expansion. “Tampa is one of the nation's fastest growing cities in the Southeast, where technology, entertainment, and modern living intersect, allowing us to broaden our reach and provide our customers with a unique in-store experience, complimented by Brilliant Earth’s digital capabilities.”

The showroom’s floor-to-ceiling glass windows allow customers to be at the center of all the lively activities offered in the Midtown Tampa shopping destination. The modern neighborhood is known as a destination for urbanites looking to live, work, and socialize in a community that offers popular restaurants, wellness destinations, and experiential events, making it a magnetic destination for Gen Z and Millennials.

Brilliant Earth’s latest showroom offers a beautiful environment in which to shop for coveted jewelry pieces including engagement and wedding rings, fashion and cocktail rings, earrings, pendants and bracelets. Fine jewelry selections include on-trend styles such as tennis bracelets and engravable name plate necklaces, a must-have for self-expression and gifting just in time for Mother’s Day. Reflective of its mission to create a more transparent, sustainable and compassionate jewelry industry, Brilliant Earth’s jewelry features Beyond Conflict Free DiamondsTM, lab diamonds, ethically sourced gemstones and recycled precious metals.

Brilliant Earth offers a personalized one-on-one experience with jewelry specialists, supported by innovative online capabilities, including product visualization, design-your-own ring and ring-stacking options. Customers can shop for Brilliant Earth’s ethically sourced jewelry how and where they want, in-person or online.

For more information on Brilliant Earth or to browse the full product assortment, please visit BrilliantEarth.com .



About Brilliant Earth

Brilliant Earth is a digitally native, omnichannel fine jewelry company and a global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry. Led by our co-founders Beth Gerstein and Eric Grossberg, the Company’s mission since its founding in 2005 has been to create a more transparent, sustainable, and compassionate jewelry industry. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA and Denver, CO, Brilliant Earth now has 28 showrooms and services customers in over 50 countries worldwide.

About Midtown Tampa

On 23 acres, the award-winning Midtown Tampa is the first mixed-use community of its kind in Tampa, and the catalyst for an entirely new district connecting Westshore and Downtown. For more information about Midtown Tampa, please visit www.midtowntampa.com.

