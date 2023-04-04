Capital Power announces dates for its annual meeting of shareholders and release of its first quarter 2023 results

EDMONTON, Alberta, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Power Corporation (TSX: CPX) will hold its annual meeting of shareholders on April 28, 2023 and release its first quarter 2023 results before the markets open on May 1, 2023.



2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

On April 28, Capital Power will hold its annual meeting of shareholders at 1:00 pm MDT at the EPCOR Tower located at 10423 101 Street (8th floor) in Edmonton, Alberta. The management proxy circular (available at capitalpower.com/AGM) provides detailed information about the business of the meeting and the voting process. The Company will only conduct the formal business of the meeting. There will not be a follow-up corporate presentation nor question period following the meeting.

Analyst Conference Call and Webcast

On May 1 at 9:00 am MDT (11:00 am EDT), Management will host a conference call with analysts to discuss its first quarter operating and financial results.

(800) 319-4610 (toll-free from Canada and USA)

Live webcast at capitalpower.com with an archive of the webcast available following the conclusion of the analyst conference call.

Territorial Acknowledgement

In the spirit of reconciliation, Capital Power respectfully acknowledges that we operate within the ancestral homelands, traditional and treaty territories of the Indigenous Peoples of Turtle Island, or North America. Capital Power’s head office is located within the traditional and contemporary home of many Indigenous Peoples of the Treaty 6 region and Métis Nation of Alberta Region 4. We acknowledge the diverse Indigenous communities that are located in these areas and whose presence continues to enrich the community.

About Capital Power

Capital Power is a growth-oriented North American wholesale power producer with a strategic focus on sustainable energy headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta. We build, own and operate high-quality, utility-scale generation facilities that include renewables and thermal. We have also made significant investments in carbon capture and utilization to reduce carbon impacts and are committed to be off coal in 2023. Capital Power owns approximately 7,500 MW of power generation capacity at 29 facilities across North America. Projects in advanced development include approximately 151 MW of owned renewable generation capacity in Alberta and 512 MW of incremental natural gas combined cycle capacity, from the repowering of Genesee 1 and 2 in Alberta.

