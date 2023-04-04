Axcient Appoints Nancy Gutwein as Vice President of People

DENVER, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axcient, the leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced it has appointed Nancy Gutwein as its new Vice President of People. In her role, Gutwein is responsible for designing and leading essential People functions as a member of the Axcient executive leadership team. She reports to Rod Mathews, Chief Executive Officer at Axcient.



“I am delighted to have Nancy on board as Vice President of People to ensure Axcient continues to be a company where top talent chooses to grow great careers,” said Mathews. “We entered 2023 with strong growth momentum, and Nancy’s expertise and energy will help us improve and scale to successfully grow the capabilities of our people and serve more partners than ever.”

Gutwein is experienced in building and scaling highly effective people organizations in the technology sector. She brings to Axcient strong operational skills and a breadth of experience encouraging and supporting engaged and diverse employee populations. Gutwein most recently held the Head of Human Resources role at OnBoard Meetings, where she led all people operations, including recruiting, development, engagement, compensation, payroll and benefits, compliance, and facilities.

“I am excited to take on this new role and work with the incredible team at Axcient,” said Gutwein. “Axcient’s authentic culture and commitment to partner success attracted me to this role, and I look forward to building on that strong foundation in partnership with the leadership team.”

