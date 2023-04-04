Carahsoft Announces Seagate Government Solutions and Cigent Alliance to Bring Sophisticated Cybersecurity Protection for SSD Storage to Public Sector Agencies

RESTON, Va., April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that Seagate Government Solutions’ Barracuda 515 M.2 solid state drive (SSD) - embedded with Cigent® Technology’s built in cybersecurity enhancements is now available to Government agencies through Carahsoft’s resellers and its Federal, State and Local Government contract vehicles.



As the distributor for Seagate Government Solutions, Carahsoft works with its extensive ecosystem of reseller partners and systems integrators to make Seagate’s new SSD widely available to the Public Sector through several contracts including Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule, NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, E&I Cooperative Services Contract, The Quilt, and more.

“Protecting data at the edge is a key component of an effective Zero Trust strategy,” said Maryam Emdadi, Vice President of Sales who leads the Seagate Team at Carahsoft. “Our new partnership with Seagate Government Solutions and Cigent will enhance our portfolio of secure storage solutions and enable our customers to better defend their sensitive information through the support of our reseller partners.”

Seagate Government Solutions combines its strengths with Cigent’s patented cybersecurity firmware enhancements to create the Seagate BarraCuda 515 SSD, a storage drive, designed with integrated advanced security features that deliver high performance, advanced reliability, data protection and security.

Key advantages of the BarraCuda 515 SSD include:

Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS) 140-2 Level 2 certified and complies with corporate and Federal data security mandates.

Common Criteria full disk encryption (FDE) solution that meets the requirements of Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) Data at Rest (DAR) Capabilities Package 5.0.

Cigent Pre Boot Authentication and Windows Software that protects data from all known physical and remote access attacks as well as zero-day ransomware.

Tamper-evident coating which seals SSD’s circuitry and components to provide physical security.

Full drive block-level and crypto secure erase, verified by patented erasure verification, that enables safe, fast, and cost-effective SSD retirement or redeployment.

Trade Agreements Act (TAA) compliant which satisfies fair and open international trade agreements.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Cigent and Carahsoft to provide our Public Sector clients with a top-tier storage solution that boasts Government-accredited security certifications,” said Mike Moritzkat, Managing Director of Seagate Government Solutions. “This partnership along with our new offering is another steppingstone in Seagate’s continued support of our Public Sector clients.”

Seagate’s BarraCuda™ 515 SSD is now available through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule No. 47QSWA18D008F, SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA, and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Seagate team at (703) 889-9860 and SeagateGovernment@carahsoft.com.

About Seagate Government Solutions

Seagate Government Solutions (SGS) is the FOCI mitigated subsidiary of Seagate Technology. The SGS mission is to deliver an array of data management solutions to federal agencies and their partners. Our proven technology adheres to strict government mandates while spearheading the way for advancements in the field of security—from unclassified to top secret, and beyond. You can contact SGS at inquiries@seagategov.com.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

About Cigent

Cigent offers a new approach to data security for organizations of all sizes to stop ransomware and data theft, as well as achieve compliance. Cigent protects your most valuable asset – your data - against the most sophisticated adversaries. We protect data throughout its lifecycle via prevention-based defenses embedded into storage and individual files. From decades of data recovery, cybersecurity, and device sanitization experience, the experts at Cigent have developed prevention methods beyond anything that exists today. Cigent.com.

