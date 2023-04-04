Casper Labs Joins World Economic Forum Global Innovators Community as Blockchain and Digital Assets Partner

ZUG, Switzerland, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casper Labs , the enterprise blockchain software leader, announced today it has joined the World Economic Forum’s Innovators community, the foremost global network for leading start-ups. As a member of the Global Innovators community focused on Blockchain and Digital Assets initiatives with the World Economic Forum, Casper Labs is continuing to advance its efforts to educate the industry on blockchain’s existing and potential applications.

Businesses are implementing blockchain at higher rates than ever, yet Casper Labs’ recent report on the state of enterprise blockchain adoption reveals that a significant knowledge gap still persists around the technology’s uses beyond cryptocurrency. Blockchain represents the first time businesses and governments have ever been able to securely store their data in a tamper-proof and fully traceable manner. Joining the Innovator Communities enables Casper Labs to expand its market leadership role and drive industry conversations around blockchain adoption challenges and opportunities.

“This is a critical time for educating organizations on the true scope of blockchain’s transformative business potential,” said Ross MacKay, Chief Operating Officer at Casper Labs. “Many leaders still see blockchain as a cryptocurrency-specific technology and aren’t aware of the increasingly diverse ways it’s being implemented to solve business problems – many of which have nothing to do with digital assets. We’re committed to working with the impressive group that WEF has assembled to change the narrative around this important technology, all while continuing to make it more broadly accessible to people around the world.”

In joining the World Economic Forum’s Shaping the Future of Technology Governance: Blockchain and Digital Assets platform, Casper Labs will lead efforts to ensure equity, interoperability, transparency and trust in the governance of distributed ledger technology.

“The World Economic Forum is pleased to have Casper Labs join our Global Innovators community,” says Verena Kuhn, Head of the Innovator Communities at the World Economic Forum. “We are delighted to engage Casper Labs in our Blockchain and Digital Assets initiatives, where Casper Labs can provide important perspectives on the benefits and risks of technologies such as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and contribute to discussions on central bank digital currency (CBDC) exploration.”

This announcement comes off the heels of several milestones for Casper Labs, including facilitating the largest-ever blockchain deployment in conjunction with IPwe, a significant new collaboration with Google Cloud and a strategic partnership with Skybridge Capital and Al Maskari Holding that will expand Casper’s footprint in the Middle East region and beyond.

About WEF Global Innovators Community

The Innovator Communities are a group of the world’s most promising start-ups and scale-ups at the forefront of technological and business model innovation. Comprised of three sub-communities, the Technology Pioneers, Global Innovators, and Unicorns, the Innovator Communities accompany start-ups along their growth journey. The World Economic Forum provides the sub-communities with a platform to engage with public- and private-sector leaders and to contribute new solutions to overcome current crises and build future resiliency. Companies who are invited to join the Innovator Communities will engage with one or more of the Forum’s Platforms, as relevant, to help define the global agenda on key issues.

About Casper Labs

Casper Labs is the enterprise blockchain software leader. Casper Labs built the first layer-1 blockchain for the scale and operational needs of business, creating complete transparency for all business transactions. Casper Labs delivers applications and services that drive revenue and radical efficiency for companies and governments. We are on a mission to build the essential foundation for an entirely new era of customer value and business success. For more information, visit https://CasperLabs.io.