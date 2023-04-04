4th Annual International Technology Summit in Bermuda to Convene Global Delegation of Regulatory, DeFi, Digital Asset, Blockchain, Generative AI, Web3 Infrastructure and Economic Development Leaders

HAMILTON, BERMUDA , April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryptoCurrencyWire -- Penrose Partners , a global blockchain advisory firm, today unveiled the agenda for The 4th Annual International Technology Summit , taking place April 11—14, 2023, at the Fairmont Hamilton Princess in Hamilton, Bermuda. The event will be hosted in partnership with 3iQ Corp ., a Canadian digital asset investment firm that launched the world’s first publicly traded Bitcoin investment fund (TSX: QBTC.U), and the Government of Bermuda’s Economic Development Department.



This year’s conference is incredibly timely,” said Sean Stapley, Penrose Partners. “Attendees and speakers will discuss how the digital asset industry can move forward by building stronger and more resilient ecosystems. We’re navigating uncharted waters right now with increased regulatory oversight, and this presents an opportunity to build bridges between a new generation of infrastructure and traditional financial institutions."

Featured speakers include Pascal St-Jean, the President of 3iQ Corp., Mike McGlone, Senior Commodity Strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence, Liat Shetret, Director of Global Policy and Regulation at Elliptic, and many more of the world’s leading innovators. Event sponsors include: 3iQ Corp, the Government of Bermuda’s Economic Development Department, Bittrex Global, Relm Insurance, the Bermuda Economic Development Corporation, Aon, Zeeve, Alpha Innovations, Warwick Capital, JMRConnect, and Continental Management Limited with others still to be announced.



The International Technology Summit will bring together innovators, regulators, and executives from Canada, the United States (US), Bermuda, India, the United Kingdom (UK), and other countries, to explore the latest breakthroughs in blockchain, artificial intelligence, and fintech.

“I’m excited to return to Bermuda for this seminal event, to explore the rich tech ecosystem that’s evolving out of the territory’s innovative approach to the regulation of digital assets and related technologies,” added Michael Casey from CoinDesk.

This year’s event includes numerous interactive panel discussions that will address key elements across building core infrastructure through bear markets, the regulation and evolution of DeFi and digital assets, and what the future of insurance will look like. The day will close out with a fireside conversation between The Hon. E. David Burt, JP, MP; Premier of Bermuda, and CoinDesk Chief Content Officer, Michael Casey, at the Fairmont Hamilton Princess.

On April 12, the Government of Bermuda’s Economic Development Department and the Bermuda Economic Development Corporation will co-host a career fair and community education day alongside Penrose Partners. Local startups, international tech leaders, and investors will gather at the Ignite incubator in Hamilton to better understand the many opportunities through which to capitalize on economic growth and local tech adoption.

Thursday April 13th will feature a virtual startup pitch competition globally connecting founders and investors, followed by leisure activities, networking, and an outdoor afterparty on Friday the 14th.

Penrose invites technologists, futurists, and investors in Bermuda and from around the world to join the conference to discuss the benefits of emerging technologies—not just for businesses and governments —but for our overall social, economic, and environmental sustainability.

To purchase in-person tickets or register for the virtual broadcast on April 11th, visit the event page .





About the International Technology Summit

The goal of the Summit is to bring together leaders, regulators, and innovators from around the world to explore the latest breakthroughs in digital assets and blockchain technology.

Broadcast from beautiful Bermuda, the conference will convene both virtual and in-person attendees to explore how the island’s regulations and sandbox environment are providing the perfect base of operations for digital asset businesses. Special attention will be given to how innovators are addressing gaps in compliance, risk, insurance, and other crucial infrastructure for a secure digital economy. Learn more at https://www.internationaltechsummit.com/

About Penrose Partners

Founded in 2019 by blockchain industry veterans, Penrose Partners are trusted emerging technology consultants on a mission to help strategic stakeholders transform the world’s economies through blockchain-based innovations. The firm has worked with top startups, governments and institutions to facilitate the adoption of blockchain technology.

