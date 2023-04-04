AB "Ignitis Grupė" secures EUR 100 million credit facility from Citibank

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) informs that on 4 April 2023 the Management Board of the Group approved the intention to conclude a credit facility agreement of EUR 100 million (hereinafter – the Agreement) with Citibank N.A. London Branch (hereinafter – Citibank).

The credit facility limit will be used to manage working capital needs.

The Agreement is committed and is concluded for a term of 12 months. The Agreement does not include additional measures ensuring the fulfilment of obligations.

The Agreement will be signed in the upcoming days, the Group will not inform about its signing in a separate material event notice.

For more information please contact:

Artūras Ketlerius

Head of Corporate Communications at Ignitis Group

arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt

+370 620 76076