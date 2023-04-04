Flourish Launches Integration with Redtail Technology Platform

New York, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flourish, a platform which provides innovative access to financial products that help registered investment advisors (RIAs) secure their clients’ financial futures, today announced an integration with Redtail Technology, the market-leading CRM solution for financial advisors. Flourish now has a direct integration with Redtail, allowing RIAs to prefill Flourish application information using data stored in Redtail.





Tens of thousands of advisors leverage Redtail to manage client information and automate marketing. More than 550 RIAs use Flourish Cash to help clients earn a competitive rate on their held-away cash and benefit from elevated FDIC insurance coverage through our Program Banks* while bringing assets into their orbit. Advisors can now directly pull data from Redtail to streamline operations and deliver an improved client experience. The integration is already live and in use.



“Recent events in the banking industry have shown that advisors need to have safe and secure solutions to help clients with cash. Our advisors have invited thousands of clients to Flourish Cash in recent months, often prefilling client information to make client onboarding simple,” said Ben Cruikshank, President of Flourish. “Advisors using both Flourish and Redtail will now be able to leverage their existing CRM data to streamline advisor operations and deliver an improved client experience, making it easier than ever for advisors to help clients with cash–yet another example of our approach of deeply integrating Flourish within the advisor technology ecosystem.”



“Advisors, now more than ever, are demanding integration and innovation in the pursuit of solutions that will save them time and deliver a bespoke client experience. This integration will offer our advisors just that, allowing for the frictionless transfer of data by helping them seamlessly populate Flourish with Redtail data,” said David Mehlhorn, Vice President of Business Development at Redtail.



Flourish has an existing direct-custodial integration with Orion Advisor Solutions, which acquired Redtail in 2022.



Over 550 RIAs managing more than $1.5 trillion in combined assets trust Flourish to bring more assets into their orbit. The Flourish Advisor Dashboard gives advisors flexibility to easily fit Flourish into their practice. Advisors can feature their firm’s branding, obtain visibility into balances, statements, and 1099s, access client-friendly materials, leverage direct integrations with leading RIA technology, and more.



About Flourish

Flourish builds technology that empowers financial advisors, improves financial lives and retirement outcomes, and delivers new and innovative investment options to advisors. Today, the Flourish platform supports more than $2 billion in assets under custody and is used by more than 550 wealth management firms representing more than $1.5 trillion in assets under management. Flourish is wholly owned by MassMutual. For more information, visit www.flourish.com.



About Redtail Technology

Founded in 2003 and acquired by Orion Advisor Solutions in 2022, Redtail Technology is a leading provider of web-based Client Relationship Management (CRM), compliant text messaging solutions (Redtail Speak), advisor marketing technology (Redtail Campaigns), paperless office, and email archiving solutions in the financial services industry. Redtail is dedicated to helping advisors efficiently grow their firms by providing them with the core technologies that drive their day-to-day operations, offering low cost and easy to implement applications and integrating with many of the industry’s most widely used applications. As a brand entity of Orion and a pioneer in the financial technology industry, Redtail is committed to providing advisors with exceptional customer service and strives to contribute in meaningful ways to its local communities in California, Arizona, and Georgia. For more information, visit www.redtailtechnology.com.

Redtail and Flourish are separate and unaffiliated entities.

*The cash balance in a Flourish Cash account that is swept to one or more Program Banks is eligible for FDIC insurance, subject to FDIC rules, including FDIC aggregate insurance coverage limits. FDIC insurance will not be provided until the funds arrive at the Program Bank. Our current Program Banks can be found here. For additional information regarding FDIC coverage, visit https://fdic.gov/ and https://www.flourish.com/advisors.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied.



A Flourish Cash account is a brokerage account offered by Flourish Financial LLC. Flourish Financial LLC is not a bank. The cash balance in a Flourish Cash account will be swept from the brokerage account to deposit account(s) at one or more third-party banks that have agreed to accept deposits from customers of Flourish Financial LLC (Program Banks). The accounts at Program Banks will pay a variable rate of interest. Check the background of Flourish Financial LLC and its personnel on FINRA's BrokerCheck.