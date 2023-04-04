Smart Communications and CGI Partner to Transform Debt Collections Customer Experience

LONDON and NEW YORK, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Communications™ announced today that the company has entered into a strategic partnership to integrate Smart Communications’ industry-leading customer communication management platform, SmartCOMM™, with CGI Credit Studio™, CGI’s credit management platform, supporting lenders’ digital initiatives to become more agile, flexible and customer-focused.



Designed to evolve with market demands, CGI Credit Studio offers lenders the flexibility of open architecture and industry-standard technologies, while accelerating time-to-value, through pre-built integration with the SmartCOMM platform. Together, Smart Communications and CGI enable organizations to improve default management operations and customer loyalty by providing a real-time, 24x7, omnichannel experience to support all client interactions.

SmartCOMM is used by hundreds of financial institutions around the world to create, manage and deliver personalized communications via clients’ preferred channels and supports compliant document generation across loan origination, onboarding, loan servicing and default management use cases. Integrating SmartCOMM with CGI Credit Studio’s modular, intelligent, event-driven platform will enable lenders to communicate with their customers when and how they want, reducing operating expenses and net credit losses.

“Smart Communications is pleased to extend its partnership with CGI through the integration of SmartCOMM with CGI Credit Studio. CGI Credit Studio has many of the same benefits we strive to provide our clients: namely, to drive game-changing operational efficiencies that reduce costs and increase self-service capabilities,” said Chuck Fazio, Vice President of Global Alliances and Partners at Smart Communications. “When you meet a customer’s digital expectation by providing a personalized and frictionless credit experience, it profoundly improves both customer trust and dollars generated for their lender.”

“With its commitment to innovation, proven leadership in cloud-based architecture, and experience helping organizations in highly regulated industries like financial services, Smart Communications is the ideal partner for CGI,” said Hemanth Gorur, Vice-President of Credit Solutions at CGI. “Integrating SmartCOMM with CGI Credit Studio will enable lenders the ability to quickly implement a communication platform to provide clients with a complete omnichannel customer experience across the credit lifecycle, while also meeting federal regulator guidelines.”

For more information about Smart Communications’ solutions for lending organizations, please visit http://www.smartcommunications.com/industry-solutions/financial-services/digital-lending.

About Smart Communications

Smart Communications is a leading technology company focused on helping businesses engage in more meaningful customer conversations. Its Conversation Cloud™ platform uniquely delivers personalized, omnichannel conversations across the entire customer experience, empowering companies to succeed in today’s digital-focused, customer-driven world while also simplifying processes and operating more efficiently. Smart Communications is headquartered in the UK and serves over 650 customers from offices located across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Smart Communications’ Conversation Cloud platform includes the enterprise-scale customer communications management (CCM) power of SmartCOMM™, forms transformation capabilities made possible by SmartIQ™ and the trade documentation expertise of SmartDX™. In 2021, the company acquired Assentis, a leading European software solutions provider specializing in customer communications management (CCM) with a focus on the financial services industry. To learn more, visit smartcommunications.com

