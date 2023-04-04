The Philadelphia Inquirer Names DMi Partners a Winner of the Delaware Valley Top Workplaces 2023 Award





PHILADELPHIA, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMi Partners , the leading full-service performance marketing agency specializing in affiliate, email, paid search, and SEO, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2023 honor by the Philadelphia Inquirer. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a confidential third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC, which measures 15 culture drivers critical to the success of any organization. This award comes on the heels of the 2023 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award (GEWA) that DMi won last week.

“We are very humbled to have received the Delaware Valley Top Workplaces 2023 Award. At DMi Partners, we strive to create a workplace environment that fosters and values the growth of each employee,” said Patrick McKenna, CEO of DMi Partners. “We are proud to have built a company culture rooted in respect, trust, and honesty where everyone can thrive.”

The average tenure of all DMi employees who have been with the agency at least a year is five years, with 10% of the workforce having been at DMi for over 10 years. Along with workplace-based awards, DMi has won several honors since its founding in 2003 for its work growing a portfolio of clients including Rastelli’s, Vineyard Vines, and SKIMs. This week, DMi added to its 2023 honors two new awards from the IAC: Best Consumer Goods Email message campaign and Best Food Industry Email message campaign.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

About DMi Partners

DMi Partners is a full-service performance marketing agency working with today’s leading consumer, B2B, and e-commerce brands like Henkel, Sargento, Smithfield Foods, and Anthropologie. The agency's innovative email and affiliate management accompanies a best-in-class suite of digital services, including SEO, paid search, e-commerce, branding and interactive, social media marketing, and advanced marketing analytics designed to engage target audiences to drive revenue.

Founded in 2003, DMi Partners today has more than 100 clients and 85 team members across the country, including Philadelphia, California, Georgia, and Florida. Staffed by big-agency talent and offering the personal attention and agility of a boutique, DMi Partners has been recognized for managing award-winning campaigns and a proven track record of delivering the highest quality marketing strategy, execution and results. Learn more by visiting www.dmipartners.com and LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram , or contact us at info@dmipartners.com .

