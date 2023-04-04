Taboola Drives Over 50% Return on Ad Spend for Bombas with First-Ever Holiday Slippers Campaigns

NEW YORK, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, today announced the results of successful advertising campaigns with comfort-focused apparel brand Bombas , dramatically increasing Return on Ad Spend (ROAS) by more than 50%.

Bombas, a trusted Taboola partner since 2016, is a comfort-focused apparel brand that donates a specially-designed item to someone in need for every item sold. After revamping its slippers category in 2021, which now consists of an expanded range of styles, sizes and colors for the whole family, Bombas set a goal to drive holiday slipper sales and reach new customers in 2022. To achieve these results, Bombas turned to Taboola to help execute its first slippers-focused marketing campaigns. In addition to achieving a 50% increase in ROAS, nearly 40% of Bombas’ holiday conversions came from the slippers category, with these campaigns showing an above average click-through rate (CTR).

The huge success of the campaign is part of a long-term partnership between Bombas and Taboola. The teams also previously collaborated on a 2020 Pride Campaign, where Taboola helped amplify Bombas’ Pride Collection by reaching more than one million people and driving tens of thousands of people to Bombas’ landing page.

“Throughout our long-standing partnership with Taboola, we have seen incredible campaign results, and it’s great to see the recent success of our slippers — a category we’ve been especially focused on,” said Carolyn Dixon at Bombas. “It’s important for us to invest in strategies and partner with companies that drive tangible results. We enjoy working with the Taboola team and appreciate their quick turnaround when recommending and implementing strategies.”

“Bombas has a great cause and has been an important partner of ours. We’re proud to be giving them the reach they need to make sure their message resonates,” said Adam Singolda, Founder and CEO at Taboola. “This campaign shows that we’re driving clear results for Bombas and I’m excited to continue our partnership.”

About Taboola

Taboola powers recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like.

The company’s platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital properties in the world, including CNBC, BBC, NBC News, Business Insider, The Independent and El Mundo.

More than 15,000 advertisers use Taboola to reach over 500 million daily active users in a brand-safe environment. Following the acquisition of Connexity in 2021, Taboola is a leader in powering e-commerce recommendations, driving more than 1 million monthly transactions. Leading brands including Walmart, Macy’s, Wayfair, Skechers and eBay are among key customers.

Learn more at www.taboola.com and follow @taboola on Twitter.

