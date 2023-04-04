Payscale Appoints Nolan Farris as President and Chief Operating Officer

SEATTLE, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Payscale Inc., the leading provider of compensation data, software, and services, announces the appointment of Nolan Farris as President and Chief Operating Officer. Farris, the former Chief Revenue Officer of Indeed, is tasked with bringing a new level of coordination and effectiveness to the company’s go-to-market and customer-facing functions.



“Payscale has become the clear leader of the compensation sector, and adding Nolan Farris, a seasoned exec who has spent the last 20+ years helping companies in the human resources technology space to scale, is a significant step forward in terms of accelerating our growth and profitability,” said Alex Hart, CEO of Payscale. “Nolan’s success in driving revenue growth and retention for both Indeed and Yahoo! gives us great confidence that Payscale will continue to set the pace in the compensation space.”

In his previous role as Chief Revenue Officer at Indeed, Nolan oversaw the company’s sales and client success teams, focused on delivering exceptional customer experiences, as well as collaborating with product, technology and engineering leaders on go-to-market messaging and positioning. During his tenure, he helped grow the business from $11M to $8B in annual revenue. Before Indeed, Nolan spent time at Yahoo!, and Accenture in a variety of leadership positions, all focused on the HR industry.

“This is a pivotal time to be joining Payscale, a company that has asserted itself as a clear leader in the compensation management space thanks to the quality of its products and services, a recent string of highly strategic acquisitions, and the expertise of its employees,” said Nolan Farris, President & COO at Payscale. “It’s a privilege to guide the company as it increases its scale, reach and capabilities in pursuit of its mission to make sustainable fair pay a reality.”

In addition to Farris, Payscale recently made another strategic hire with the appointment of Raj Cherukuri as Chief Technology Officer. Raj brings over 25 years of experience to Payscale, most recently as Chief Product Officer at BeyondTrust, a fellow Francisco Partners portfolio company in the Privileged Access Management market space. BeyondTrust grew to be a market leader through several product introductions and successful acquisitions during his tenure.

The addition of these key leadership roles builds on the momentum Payscale has experienced over the past few years. The business has continued to perform well in times of economic uncertainty as compensation remains a critical component for organizations to understand. According to Payscale’s flagship survey, the 2023 Compensation Best Practices Report (CBPR), 55% of organizations say that compensation tops the list of what will be more challenging for HR in 2023.

In the last 24 months, Payscale has acquired several businesses, including its merger with leading compensation data management company Payfactors, the purchase of CURO’s pay equity compensation management software, and most recently Agora, a provider of dynamic, interactive offer communications, total rewards, employee pay portals and other modern people analytics solutions that foster transparency in compensation. Agora’s co-founders Miles Hobby and Geoffrey Tisserand are now fully integrated into Payscale, providing their expertise to the technical and product management leadership teams.

