Molekule Launches New Alexa Skill Commands for Advanced Device Control

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molekule Group, Inc (Nasdaq: MKUL), an emerging leader in air purification technology solutions, systems for healthcare and commercial smart building applications, and individual consumer protection, today announced the availability of a new Alexa skill to help consumers easily and quickly control their air purification devices. Once enabled, the skill’s new short commands allow customers to turn devices on or off, change fan speeds or modes, and check the status of their filter health and indoor air quality, further underscoring Molekule’s goal of providing IoT-connected devices and IAQ SW solutions that enhance the smart home and smart building experience.



Customers can add the Alexa skill for free with their voice on any Alexa-enabled device via the Alexa app. With a new custom skill around filter status and room-specific air quality insights, Molekule is enabling people to take more control of the air they breathe and easily mitigate poor air quality using Molekule’s proprietary PECO technology with just a few quick phrases.

“According to the EPA, indoor air is estimated to be two to five times more polluted than outdoor air, so it’s incredibly important to have unique air quality insights for the spaces we inhabit the most,” said Jason DiBona, CEO of Molekule. “This smart home integration with Alexa makes our existing air quality insights more accessible and allows you to quickly get the information you need to make decisions about your air quality and environment. Molekule’s goal remains to provide IoT solutions through our hardware offerings that enable consumers the ability to visualize the invisible. This new skill is another step closer to that goal.”

Molekule already offers another Alexa skill, the Molekule Air Quality Review Skill , which provides local outdoor air quality data by using the device's location. With a robust portfolio of commands now available to consumers, device owners can receive critical information about both outdoor and indoor air quality, take necessary precautions, and better protect themselves against dirty air.

“With improved smart home integration and device control, we’re envisioning a world where checking air quality is as easy as checking the weather,” said Gene Ehrbar, VP of Product at Molekule. “This new skill will be invaluable not only to consumers, but also schools, restaurants, medical offices, and other private and public spaces concerned with the safety of staff, guests, and visitors.”

The Skill is available for all Air, Air Mini, Air Mini+, and Air Pro devices located in the U.S., Canada, and Europe. Compatible commands include:

“Turn on/off [device name]”

“Set [device name] to [desired fan speed 1, 2, or 3]”

“Set mode of [device name] to standard/silent/quiet”

“Ask Molekule purifier what is quality of air near [device name]”

“Ask Molekule purifier to get filter health of [device name]”



For more information, visit here .

About Molekule

Molekule is on a mission to provide clean indoor air to everyone, everywhere. With the largest range of proprietary, FDA-cleared air purification devices on the market, Molekule is providing consumers, business owners, and medical professionals with hardware and software solutions to better understand and improve indoor air quality. Its Air Pro, Air Mini+, and Pūrgo™ purification devices can be applied to virtually any indoor space, including homes, classrooms, offices, hospitals, and more. For more information and customer reviews, visit https://molekule.com.

