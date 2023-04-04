RNase and DNase Free Pipette Tips Market Set to Surge Past US$ 2.8 Billion by 2031 – Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent report by Growth Plus Reports estimated the global RNase and DNase free pipette tips market to be worth US$ 1.7 billion in 2022. From 2023 to 2031, market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2%, reaching US$ 2.8 billion. The most successful strategies, market trends, the competitive environment, significant drivers and opportunities, statistical data, market size, and revenue are all included in the report.

Key Takeaways:

The rising demand for optimized research is driving market revenue growth.

The increase in R&D activities creates a range of products for precise results.

The nonreusable pipette tips are accelerating the revenue share to some extent.

RNase and DNase Free Pipette Tips Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 US$ 1.7 billion Revenue forecast in 2031 US$ 2.8 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2031 Base year for estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments covered Volume, End User, and Region. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Market Drivers:

The market revenue for the global RNase and DNase free pipette tips is driven by the expansion of numerous healthcare research and the use of precision tools for optimized results. Furthermore, the rising investments in R&D studies and growing government initiatives for diagnostic labs are also driving the overall market revenue expansion. However, the high costs and competition among the market players and skilled personnel limit market revenue growth.

Market Segmentation:

Growth plus reports have analyzed the global RNase and DNase free pipette tips market from perspectives such as volume, end-user, and region.

Volume Segmentation:

Based on the volumes, the global RNase and DNase free pipette tips market is segmented into 10 µL, 200 µL, 1000 µL, and others.

The 200 µL segment accounts for the largest market revenue share. This significant revenue share is attributed to the frequent use of 20-200 µL range pipette tips, which can deliver a large range of volumes in molecular biology, biochemistry, and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) experiments.

End-User Segmentation:

Based on the end users, the global RNase and DNase free pipette tips market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and research institutes, and others.

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment accounts for the largest market revenue share due to the range of medical and healthcare research with these RNase and DNase free pipette tips.

Regional Growth Dynamics:

Based on the region, the global RNase and DNase free pipette tips market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America accounts for the largest market revenue share due to favorable government policies, the introduction of novel cutting-edge products, significant investment in hi-tech biotechnology research, and the presence of key market players.

Competitive Landscape:

The major market participants operating in the global RNase and DNase free pipette tips market include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Eppendorf

Merck KGaA

Corning Incorporated

INTEGRA Holding AG

Labcon

Mettler Toledo

Sartorius AG

Socorex Isba SA

Tecan Trading AG

The global RNase and DNase free pipette tips market is extremely competitive because of new product launches, mergers, and acquisitions. Introducing unique materials, having those products approved, and participating in extra activities are some of the main development strategies many firms focus on. Also, the market classified alliances, purchases, and other types of cooperation as superior development strategies.

Recent Developments:

In Feb 2022, to allow dedicated large-scale manufacture of Spikevax, Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, and other experimental mRNA therapies in its pipeline in the United States, the two companies have struck an agreement for a 15-year partnership. Important laboratory supplies like nuclease-free pipette tips will be used more often.

