Puffverse Officially Launches PuffGo Game for BNB Chain-Based Puff NFTs

New York, NY, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puffverse , the company behind the adorable Puff NFTs that were introduced late last year on BNB Chain, has recently rolled out the official version of its PuffGo game after months in beta mode. This launch came a few months after the company launched its original Puff Genesis NFT collection and the Puff Football NFTs.





PuffGo is an on-chain multiplayer royale game, with several level themes and gameplay modes that offer players a choice of matchups from solo to multiplayer. “PuffGo’s launch is just the first step in our comprehensive plan to connect Web 3 play-to-earn oriented players with the more conventional Web 2 traditional gamers and to bridge Web3 gaming with the metaverse and the era of user-driven content,” the company said in a statement about the recent launch.

What is Puffverse ?

Puffverse was first introduced to the public in late 2022, with the launch of minting for Puff Tickets. The team then introduced its inaugural collection of 2,500 NFTs, most of which went to the lucky winners of its free mint lottery event. The NFTs, called Puff Genesis, belong to five different character types, and each NFT asset is unique with a random combination of eight parts.

According to its website, Puffverse is a “multi-end interactive universe that uses characters in the form of NFT assets for multiple scenarios.” The company identified four main products:

● PuffGo, a casual multiplayer royale game

● PuffTown, a Web 3 control panel for all Puffverse-related products

● PuffLand, a user-generated content platform for creating games without the need for technical knowledge

● PuffWorld, a user-generated content platform for creating 3D metaverse that features a decentralized ID system and SocialFi, Puffverse’s take on socially-driven DeFi.

The Puffverse has since introduced alpha and beta versions of PuffGo and PuffTown. The team also launched two more limited-edition versions of its Puff NFTs: Puff Football NFTs, and Puff New Year NFTs, which debuted as part of a Lunar New Year campaign for the Puffverse community. All of these NFTs come in the form of one of the five characters in the game’s story: Patty the dinosaur, Claude the cloud, Ashe the shooting star, Bill Duck, and Pop the fish with legs.

After launching PuffGo, Puffverse says that it plans to introduce new features for PuffGo and PuffTown in Q2 of this year. Later on, the team set its sights on creating PuffLand in Q3 and PuffWorld in Q4.

What to Expect from PuffGo





PuffGo is a competitive gaming App where players join in many types of casual games such as obstacle courses, races, battle royales, mazes, and more. Players collect game characters with different appearances, personalities, abilities, and costumes, and these characters will have varying advantages based on the gameplay modes they are in.

In Web 2 field, Stumble Guys and Fall Guys are the competitors of PuffGo. They are excellent party games and have high daily revenue, but PuffGo is not just a game but a MetaFi project, and it is only a small part and the appetite of Puffverse . The focus is on PuffLand and PuffWorld.

Unlike in PuffGo’s alpha and beta versions, where only Puff NFT holders can play the game, the official version of the app allows even non-NFT holders to play. Even without a Puff NFT, users will still receive coins by practicing skills in PuffGo, particularly at the beginner-friendly Entry Level. The game also features High Level and Advanced Level modes for more experienced gamers. In-game coins are needed to access High Level, while users need to own at least 1 Puff NFT and use it to acquire Free Chances to access the Advanced Level.

There are different rewards that correspond to PuffGo’s game levels. In-game (off-chain) coins can be earned at all levels and used to access High Level games. Winning in High Level gives players a chance to earn an Egg that can hatch into a Puff General NFT, which comes with a one-time endowment of Free Chances that can be used to access Advanced Level games. At the Advanced Level, players earn Rank Points in the form of vePUFF, based on their in-game performance. In this mode, higher rank and vePUFF earned translate to opportunities to earn more, in the form of in-game rewards and the PUFF crypto token when it eventually launches.

If players own non-General PUFF NFTs, they also earn Free Chances each game season (every 14 days) in PuffGo. Players can also purchase Passes in PuffTown App to get more entry times to the Advanced Level.

With this system in place, PuffGo allows non-NFT holders to play their way into earning an NFT, albeit with different perks from the Genesis, Football, or New Year versions of Puff NFTs. PuffGo also incentivizes players based on their in-game skills, a principle that Puffverse calls Skill to Earn. It is also a great way to welcome the large user base from the Web 2 field to enter the crypto world.





What Makes Puffverse Different?

Unlike other traditional GameFi projects, the team thinks the P2E model will likely fail because only early investors can earn huge rewards, whereas late investors' assets will be damaged. Skill-to-earn will come with a Rank system, as it mentioned above, where users get to compete with each other, and the top ranks will get rewards. So, instead of P2E, Skill-to-Earn is more like a marketing campaign and incentive periodically. The main tokenomic focuses on PuffTown, PuffLand, and PuffWorld. Play-to-Own will come with vePUFF, whereas all output will be in the form of vePUFF instead of PUFF itself. vePUFF has a strong DeFi feature that can earn from the protocol itself (eg. it shares a portion of protocol income with vePUFF holders).

Skill to Earn is one of the two Web3 gaming concepts that Puffverse is introducing, the other one being Play to Own. In the PuffGo game, Skill to Earn means players use their skills to get more rewards, while Play to Own allows non-NFT holders to play their way into owning a Puff NFT.

With its system of entertaining and rewarding both Web3 and non-Web 3 players, PuffGo seeks to bridge traditional gaming with Web 3 gaming. But beyond these principles and systems, PuffGo aims to be a fun, exciting game that appeals to everyone and serves as a fine addition to the roster of Web3 games that use BNB Chain.

Meanwhile, Puffverse ’s roadmap for its products indicates that Web3 gaming is the starting point for the 3D metaverse that plans to build out before the end of this year. For people who are interested in the game and what the future brings for Puffverse and its community, they can download PuffGo via the App Store/TestFlight, Google Play Store, and Xiaomi’s GetsApp.