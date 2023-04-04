LPL Financial Releases 2023 Sustainability Report

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) (the “Company”), the parent corporation of LPL Financial LLC, today announced the release of its 2023 Sustainability Report detailing its progress toward its environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals. The report highlights the Company’s progress in key focus areas, which are informed by the perspectives of its broad community of stakeholders, and include diversity, equity and inclusion, responsible sourcing, sustainable investing, environmental stewardship and community support.

Among the highlights from this year’s report are the following:

Earned a score of 100% on the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation’s Annual Corporate Equality Index 1

Over 13,000 advisors with clients investing in sustainably marked products

Increased representation of women in the workforce to 49%

Granted $2.6 million to organizations through the LPL Financial Foundation, which focuses on advancing the economic well-being of underserved populations, increasing diversity in the financial services industry and improving the financial capabilities of small-business owners

Honored by Newsweek as one of “America’s Most Responsible Companies” for the third consecutive year2



“We are accountable to our stakeholders to operate an ethical and responsible business, and we want to do so in a transparent and sustainable way,” said Heather Randolph Carter, LPL executive vice president, Chief Marketing and Communication Officer. “By focusing on a set of strategically aligned and data-driven ESG priorities, we uphold our responsibility to our employees, advisors and their clients, earning and maintaining their trust. Now in its fifth year, our Sustainability Report provides a clear view of our ESG journey and the opportunities present to ensure our business is well prepared for the future.”

The 2023 Sustainability Report demonstrates LPL’s dedication to its stakeholders – including more than 21,000 financial advisors and the millions of clients they serve – by disclosing the firm’s actions toward operating responsibly and ethically. The report includes a Sustainable Accounting Standards Board* and Global Reporting Initiative** index to further the firm’s initiative of transparency.

The full report can be found on LPL.com.

About LPL Financial:

LPL Financial (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve***, supporting more than 21,000 financial advisors, including advisors at approximately 1,100 enterprises and at approximately 500 registered investment advisor ("RIA") firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-centered model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

*Sustainable Accounting Standards Board provides standards to identify the subset of environmental, social and governance issues most relevant to financial performance and enterprise value for 77 industries. The Standards were developed using a rigorous and transparent standard-setting process and global investors recognize SASB Standards as essential requirements for companies seeking to make consistent and comparable sustainability disclosures.

**The Global Reporting Initiative Standards enable any organization to understand and report on their impacts on the economy, environment and people in a comparable and credible way, thereby increasing transparency on their contribution to sustainable development.

***Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2020 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report). No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S. (Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine 1996-2022). Among third-party providers of brokerage services to banks and credit unions, No. 1 in AUM Growth from Financial Institutions; No. 1 in Market Share of AUM from Financial Institutions; No. 1 in Market Share of Revenue from Financial Institutions; No. 1 in Financial Institution Market Share; No. 1 in Share of Advisors (2021-2022 Kehrer Bielan Research & Consulting Annual TPM Report). Fortune 500 as of June 2021.

LPL Financial and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC, a registered broker-dealer and investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

1 The nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equity.

2 Based on publicly available key performance indicators derived from CSR Reports, Sustainability Reports, and Corporate Citizenship Reports as well as independent survey (2020-2022).