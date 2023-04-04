Hennessey’s 500-hp ‘VelociRaptor 500’ Bronco Raptor Roars into Production

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

500 bhp production version of the new Hennessey ‘VelociRaptor 500’ Bronco Raptor provides a 20 percent power boost over the factory rating

Exclusive upgrade available for the 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 in the flagship Ford Bronco Raptor

Winter evaluations in Colorado conclude the pre-production test program for Hennessey’s enhanced 4x4

Custom Hennessey wheels, and new styling elements, complement the elevated performance

Hennessey-tuned Bronco Raptor upgrade package pricing confirmed at MRSP $32,950

SEALY, Texas, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hennessey, the Texas-based hypercar manufacturer and high-performance vehicle creator, has begun customer deliveries of its new 500 bhp VelociRaptor 500 Bronco Raptor. Following cold weather testing in the snowy mountains of Colorado, Hennessey’s engineering team signed off the enhanced version of Ford’s factory Bronco Raptor enabling production and deliveries to begin at the company’s Texas headquarters.

Hennessey’s engineers, who have been ‘making fast cars faster’ for more than 30 years, applied their expertise to the SUV’s twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine to boost power and heighten drivability. A new high-capacity intercooler and proprietary engine management system tuning improve charge cooling and increase intake boost to enhance output. Total system power is rated at a dyno-proven 500 bhp and 550 lb-ft of torque – earning Hennessey’s ‘VelociRaptor 500’ nameplate.

Last month, Hennessey’s team traveled to Colorado for low-temperature, high-altitude testing in the Rocky Mountains, where this winter’s conditions have been challenging. However, despite snowstorms and freezing temperatures, Mother Nature’s challenges were no problem for the upgraded 4x4, fitted with Hennessey’s unique 20-inch alloy wheels and 37-inch off-road tires.

John Hennessey, company founder, and CEO: “The VelociRaptor 500 Bronco is one of our most agile and capable off-road offerings — it’s nearly unstoppable off the pavement. Our 500 horsepower upgrade pairs perfectly with Ford’s rugged Bronco Raptor 4x4 as we improve upon the factory’s high-performance offering and enhance it with more power and a more aggressive appearance.”

Priced from $28,950 – exclusive of the base Ford Bronco Raptor – the VelociRaptor 500 package features enhanced air induction, a high-capacity intercooler with a blow-off valve, and an upgraded engine-management system to boost the performance of its twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine. Hennessey transforms the exterior with custom VelociRaptor bumpers, LED off-road lights, unique Hennessey 10-spoke alloy wheels, and VelociRaptor 500 Bronco badging. The interior features Hennessey’s embroidered head restraints, all-weather floor mats, and a unique build number plaque.

Having completed an intensive period of R&D at the company’s private test track and in extreme conditions both on- and off-road, Hennessey confidently backs every Bronco build with its comprehensive 3-year / 36,000-mile warranty. Available for international shipping, the new Hennessey VelociRaptor 500 Bronco is available now through authorized Ford retailers or directly from Hennessey by calling +1 979.885.1300 or visiting HennesseyPerformance.com.

Specifications: Hennessey VelociRaptor 500 Bronco

POWER 500 bhp 550 lb-ft torque UPGRADES TO STANDARD BRONCO RAPTOR

3.0L TWIN-TURBO V6 Engine Management Software Upgrade High-Flow Air Induction System 18-inch Hennessey Wheels (with 37-inch tires) Larger front-mounted intercooler system Upgraded Electronic Fold Out Steps VelociRaptor Front Bumper with LED Lights VelociRaptor Rear Bumper Upgrade Hennessey & VelociRaptor Exterior Badges Hennessey Embroidered Headrests Serial Numbered Plaques in Engine Compartment & Interior OTHER Professional Installation Chassis Dyno Tuning & Road Testing Limited Edition (200 units for 2023) 3-year / 36,000 Mile Limited Warranty

Package prices & contents are subject to change. Contact Hennessey Performance for details.

About Hennessey

Based in Sealy, Texas, the Hennessey business comprises Hennessey Special Vehicles, Hennessey Performance (HPE), Tuner School, and the Lonestar Motorsports Park. The company has re-engineered more than 12,000 vehicles for performance enthusiasts worldwide to deliver unparalleled driving thrills. Alongside modifying a diverse range of sports, and muscle cars since 1991, the company also applies its high-performance expertise to trucks and SUVs – and boasts its own hypercars – the Venom GT and the Venom F5.

Every Hennessey product is dyno-proven, fully track-tested, street-legal, and warrantied. Customers can choose from road-ready performance-enhanced cars by Hennessey from various brands, including Cadillac, Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, and Jeep, all benefitting from a host of high-performance upgrades.

With its own test track, engineering curriculum for aspiring tuners, more than 90 team members, and capacity to simultaneously work on 40-50 vehicles, Hennessey Performance is one of the world's leading specialist vehicle engineering companies. The twin-turbocharged, 6.6-liter V8 Venom F5 hypercar sold out in 2021, with customer deliveries taking place from 2021-2024. A Roadster variant joined the F5 coupe in 2022, also boasting 1,817 bhp and capable of speeds in excess of 300 mph. As a result, the company is delivering like never before on its mission of 'making fast cars faster.'

