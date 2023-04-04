New York, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Weight Loss Supplements Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06317618/?utm_source=GNW

The global weight loss supplements market grew from $34.5 billion in 2022 to $39.18 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The weight loss supplements market is expected to grow to $65.16 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 13.6%.



The weight loss supplements market consists of sales of chromium picolinate, glucomannan, and conjugated linoleic acid (CLA).Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Weight loss supplements refer to dietary supplements that aid in weight loss by preventing the absorption of fat or carbs, reducing hunger, or accelerating metabolism.However, there is few scientific proof that diet pills are effective.



These supplements boost metabolism and thermogenesis while decreasing macronutrient absorption, hunger, body fat, and weight.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the weight loss supplements market in 2022, and it is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main type of weight loss supplements includes liquid, powder, softgels, pills, and other types.A soft gel is a customized capsule that serves as an oral dosage form for medicine.



The shells used in soft gels are made up of water, an opacifier, and a plasticizer like glycerin or sorbitol.The ingredients used in weight loss supplements include vitamins & minerals, amino acids, and natural extracts/botanicals.



They are used by users age groups ranging from under 18 years, 18 to 40 years, 40 to 50 years, and above 50 years, and they are distributed through offline and online channels.



The growing obese population is driving the growth of the weight loss supplements market.Obesity refers to the abnormal or excessive accumulation of fat, which might impair the health of individuals.



In recent years, obesity has become a public health challenge across the globe, with a substantial contribution to global mortality and morbidity.The growing obese population is predicted to boost demand for weight loss supplements as these are widely adopted by individuals as healthy options to reduce weight.



For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), over 1 billion people globally are obese currently (2022), of that, 650 million are adults, 340 million are adolescents and 39 million are children.By 2025, around 167 million people; adults and children will become less healthy as they are overweight or obese.



Thus, the growing obese population is expected to boost demand for weight loss supplements during the forecast period.



The development of new production technologies and innovative products is a key trend gaining popularity in the weight loss supplements market.Major companies operating in the weight loss supplements market are focused on developing innovative weight loss supplements to meet fast-growing end customer demands and strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, Nature’s Formulas, a US-based supplement company has developed BioFit, an innovative, industry-leading probiotic weight loss supplement manufactured from natural ingredients.This product includes natural ingredients and 800 milligrams of microbes that can survive harsh stomach acids to quickly improve digestion, increase energy, and speed up fat loss with no side effects.



The company has developed this product to target and help customers lose body weight without following strict diet plans, exercise, or weight-reducing surgeries.



In January 2022, Solace Nutrition, a US-based medical nutrition company acquired the assets of R-Kane Nutritionals for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition of assets helps Solace Nutrition to create synergy between both brands and enhance its growth while providing a presence in an adjacent nutrition market.



R-Kane Nutritionals is a US-based company that specializes in high protein meal replacement products for weight management.



The countries covered in the weight loss supplements market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The weight loss supplements market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides weight loss supplements market statistics, including weight loss supplements industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a weight loss supplements market share, detailed weight loss supplements market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the weight loss supplements industry. This weight loss supplements market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

