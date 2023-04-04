New York, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06317616/?utm_source=GNW

The global inflammatory bowel disease treatment market grew from $20.39 billion in 2022 to $21.3 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The inflammatory bowel disease treatment market is expected to grow to $25.74 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.8%.



The inflammatory bowel disease treatment market includes revenues earned by entities by reducing the inflammation that triggers the signs and symptoms.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Inflammatory bowel disease treatment refers to anti-inflammatory medications that are commonly used to treat mild to moderate ulcerative colitis. Aminosalicylates such as mesalamine (Delzicol, Rowasa, and other brands), balsalazide (Colazal), and olsalazine are anti-inflammatories (Dipentum).



North America was the largest region in the inflammatory bowel disease treatment market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the inflammatory bowel disease treatment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main drug class of inflammatory bowel disease treatment include aminosalicylates, corticosteroids, TNF inhibitors, IL inhibitors, anti-integrin, JAK inhibitors, and others.Aminosalicylates refer to a class of medications used to treat and prevent ulcerative colitis flare-ups and Crohn’s disease.



The functioning of aminosalicylates is based on inhibiting the production of cyclo-oxygenase and prostaglandin, thromboxane synthetase, platelet-activating factor synthetase, and interleukin-1 by macrophages.Both orally and injectable administered inflammatory bowel disease treatment are used in the treatment of Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis.



These drugs are distributed through hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.



The rising prevalence of Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis is significantly driving the inflammatory bowel disease treatment market.Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis are types of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD) that cause inflammation and ulcers (sores) in the digestive tracts.



The rising cases of Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis are expected to boost demand for inflammatory bowel disease treatments, as they are widely used to reduce bowel inflammation and reduce and prevent medical complications. For instance, according to March 2022 research published in the United States National Library of Medicine, a US-based medical library, around 1.6 million Americans currently suffer from inflammatory bowel disease (Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis) and around 70,000 new cases of IBD are diagnosed every year in the USA. Hence, the rising prevalence of Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis is expected to drive the inflammatory bowel disease treatment market.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the inflammatory bowel disease treatment market.The key players in the inflammatory bowel disease treatment market are focusing on using technology such as artificial intelligence (AI) for the drug discovery process as well as offering advanced but new inflammatory bowel disease treatments.



To attain their technological innovations, key players and technology companies are partnering to leverage each other’s competencies and technology to develop new treatments and strengthen their key position in the market.For instance, in May 2021, CytoReason, an Israeli technology start-up developing a computational model of the human body, partnered with Ferring Pharmaceuticals, a Switzerland-based multinational pharmaceutical company to develop new inflammatory bowel disease treatments (IBD) using artificial intelligence technology during the drug discovery process.



Ferring’s medical expertise will be combined with CytoReason’s artificial intelligence (AI) technology to create cell-centred illness models. The AI technology enables scientists to gain critical information on the body’s functioning and treats diseases at the cellular level.



In March 2022, Pfizer, Inc., a US-based pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, acquired Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., for an amount of $6.7 billion. Through this acquisition, Pfizer will increase its Inflammation and Immunology therapeutic area research capabilities, develop therapies for treatment of immuno-inflammatory diseases, and continue the clinical development of current drug candidates. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a US-based biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel prospective treatments for the treatment of various immuno-inflammatory illnesses.



The countries covered in the inflammatory bowel disease treatment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced.It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The inflammatory bowel disease treatment market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides inflammatory bowel disease treatment market statistics, including inflammatory bowel disease treatment industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an inflammatory bowel disease treatment market share, detailed inflammatory bowel disease treatment market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the inflammatory bowel disease treatment industry. This inflammatory bowel disease treatment market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

