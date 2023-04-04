Blink Charging Selected as Preferred Provider for Mike Albert Fleet Solutions Referral Program Aimed to Electrify Customers

The Fleet Electrification Referral Program connects fleet customers with Blink’s best-in-class electric vehicle charging solutions.

Miami Beach, Fl, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK) (“Blink”), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced that it has entered into a referral cooperation agreement with Mike Albert Fleet Solutions, one of the leading mobility companies in the country, to begin to refer their fleet clients to Blink as part of their new Fleet Electrification Referral Program. This initiative is designed to provide Blink’s advanced EV chargers to customers considering fleet electrification.

The program will help fleet managers quickly and seamlessly navigate the logistics of electrification, including charging infrastructure, navigating government incentives, financing, and ongoing support.

“We are excited to have been selected by Mike Albert as one of its go-to electrification partners. We look forward to providing their clients with a broad range of products, services and innovative solutions and our flexible business models that allow us to work with host locations and design a program that fits each specific locations’ needs,” said Amy Dobrikova, VP Fleet Solutions for Blink Charging. “We want to help businesses make the transition to electrification as seamless as possible, and we’re dedicated to the needs of each unique client.”

Blink was selected for its stellar reputation within the EV space, as well as its commitment to the next-level customer support the company’s customers have come to expect.

“Fleet electrification is far more complicated than deciding what EVs best suit the needs of your business,” says Chris Knosp, Director of Fleet Electrification at Mike Albert Fleet Solutions. “Before making the leap, fleet managers need to think through charging infrastructure, driver reimbursement, software upgrades, and more. Our new Fleet Electrification Referral Program will help simplify the process, pairing customers with the industry’s best charge point providers for support and expertise from start to finish.”

The Fleet Electrification Referral Program is available for all current Mike Albert clients. For more information about fleet electrification, please visit www.MikeAlbert.com.

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK), a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment, has deployed nearly 66,000 charging ports across 27 countries, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of Blink’s charging locations worldwide. Blink’s principal line of products and services includes the Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, EV charging services, and the products and services of recent acquisitions, including SemaConnect, Blue Corner and BlueLA. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to half of passenger cars sold in the US by 2030, Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.

