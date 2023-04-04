Pediatric Vaccines Market to Surpass US$ 69,482.2 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Burlingame, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, Global pediatric vaccines market is estimated to be valued at US$ 46,424.3 million in 2023 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period (2023-2030).



Analysts’ Views on Global Pediatric Vaccines Market:

Government authorities in the India are focusing on conducting campaigns in order to provide vaccines to children, and this is expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance, on December 17, 2022, The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), India, held a special measles vaccination campaign in which 470 children in pune were immunized. Thus, increasing vaccination campaigns through government authorities can boost the market growth in near future.

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Pediatric Vaccines Market:

Increasing vaccines approval for pediatric age group by regulatory authorities is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, on October 19, 2022, European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended approval of Comirnaty and Spikevax COVID-19 vaccines for children of 6 months of age. EMA’s human medicines committee (CHMP) has recommended extending the usage of Comirnaty and Spikevax that targets original strain of SARS-CoV-2. The Committee recommended usage of Comirnaty in children aged 6 months to 4 years and usage of Spikevax in children aged 6 months to 5 years. Comirnaty and Spikevax are already approved by EMA for being used in both adults and children aged from 5 and 6 years, respectively.

Global Pediatric Vaccines Market- Drivers

Increasing vaccine approvals by regulatory authorities

Increasing vaccine approvals by regulatory authorities is expected to drive the Global Pediatric Vaccines Market over the forecast period. For instance, on October 15, 2021, Seqirus, a global leader in influenza prevention, and a business of CSL Limited, a biotechnology company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved FLUCELVAX QUADRIVALENT (Influenza Vaccine), Seqirus’s cell-based quadrivalent influenza vaccine for an expanded age indication for children of age six months old. FLUCELVAX QUADRIVALENT, the first and only cell-based influenza vaccine, in the U.S., is now indicated for everyone that is eligible to receive an influenza vaccine in the U.S.

Market players are focused on product evaluation for pipeline product

Market players are engaged in evaluating and demonstrating safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of vaccines, and this is expected to boost overall growth of the market. For instance, in May 2020, Sanofi, a pharmaceutical and healthcare company has initiated a Phase 2 clinical trial study of pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. Objective of this study is to evaluate immunogenicity and safety of a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine when it is administered concomitantly with routine pediatric vaccines in healthy infants and toddlers.

Pediatric Vaccines Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2022 Market Size in 2023: US$ 46,424.3 Mn Historical Data for: 2017 to 2021 Forecast Period: 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR: 5.9% 2030 Value Projection: US$ 69,482.2 Mn Geographies covered: North America: U.S. and Canada

U.S. and Canada Latin America: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America

Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America Europe: Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe

Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific

China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East: GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East

GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East Africa: South Africa, North Africa, and Central Africa Segments covered: By Vaccine Type: Pneumococcal Vaccine, DTP Vaccine, Rotavirus Vaccine, MMR Vaccine, Polio Vaccine, Influenza Vaccine, Hepatitis B Vaccine, Meningococcal Vaccine, Hib Vaccine, Varicella Vaccine

Pneumococcal Vaccine, DTP Vaccine, Rotavirus Vaccine, MMR Vaccine, Polio Vaccine, Influenza Vaccine, Hepatitis B Vaccine, Meningococcal Vaccine, Hib Vaccine, Varicella Vaccine By Technology: Live or Attenuated Vaccine, Inactivated or Killed Vaccine, Toxoid Vaccine, Conjugate Vaccine, Subunit Vaccine, Recombinant Vaccine

Live or Attenuated Vaccine, Inactivated or Killed Vaccine, Toxoid Vaccine, Conjugate Vaccine, Subunit Vaccine, Recombinant Vaccine By Type: Monovalent Vaccine, Multivalent Vaccine

Monovalent Vaccine, Multivalent Vaccine By Distribution Channel: Government, rivate Companies covered: GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., Panacea Biotec, Zydus Cadila, Emergent BioSolutions Inc., Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Bharat Biotech, and Indian Immunologicals Ltd. Growth Drivers: Increasing regulatory approval of vaccine candidates by key players

Increasing inorganic activities among government authorities Restraints & Challenges: Adverse events after vaccination

Global Pediatric Vaccines Market- Restraint

Reoccurrence of adverse events after immunization

Although millions of children and adults are vaccinated in order to prevent the occurrence of infectious diseases, such as the Flu, measles, strep throat, COVID-19, and salmonella, several research studies have evaluated reoccurrence of some adverse events after influenza vaccination. Such adverse events are associated with the most common adverse reactions to live or attenuated influenza vaccine (LAIV) are runny nose or nasal congestion in all ages, fever >100°F in children 2-6 years of age, and sore throat in adults. Reoccurrence of adverse events after immunization results in declining interest of people for booster dose of influenza vaccines. Therefore, such incidences can pose major challenges such as decreasing community acceptance for vaccines, and this is expected to negatively affect the pediatric vaccines market growth.

Global Pediatric Vaccines Market- Opportunity

Increasing government campaigns for immunization program in various region

The government authorities are focusing on the immunization programme in lower-income countries in order to provide healthcare services, and to control the prevalence rate of infectious diseases, and thus, this requires increased production of pediatric vaccines that is expected to create opportunities for market players in the development and production of pediatric vaccine. For instance, on October 28, 2022, the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI) announced that GAVI is working with governments, communities, in a concerted effort to rollout measles vaccines to vulnerable children across low income countries such as Angola, Liberia, and others. From 2022 through the first half of 2023, Gavi plans to support 22 lower-income countries to undertake measles follow-up campaigns, aiming to reach more than 85 million vaccinated children.

Global Pediatric Vaccines Market Cross Sectional Analysis:

In Vaccine Type, MMR Vaccine segment is dominant during forecast period in North America region due to increasing product approvals by regulatory authorities in the market, and this is expected to drive segment growth over the forecast period. For instance, on June 6, 2022, GSK PLC, a pharmaceutical company, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Priorix (Measles, Mumps and Rubella Vaccine, Live) for active immunization for the prevention of measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) in children of 12 months of age and older. Priorix will be available in the U.S. market.

Global Pediatric Vaccines Market Segmentation:

The Global Pediatric Vaccines Market report is segmented into Vaccine Type, Technology, Type, Distribution Channel and Region

Based on Vaccine Type, the market is segmented into Pneumococcal Vaccine, DTP Vaccine, Rotavirus Vaccine, MMR Vaccine, Polio Vaccine, Influenza Vaccine, Hepatitis B Vaccine, Meningococcal Vaccine, Hib Vaccine, and Varicella Vaccine. Out of which, pneumococcal vaccine segment is expected to dominate in global pediatric vaccines market during the forecast period, due to increasing inorganic growth strategies such as collaboration by key players in the market.

Based on Technology, the market is segmented into Live or Attenuated Vaccine, Inactivated or Killed Vaccine, Toxoid Vaccine, Conjugate Vaccine, Subunit Vaccine, Recombinant Vaccine. Out of which, Subunit Vaccine segment is expected to dominate in the market over the forecast period, due to increasing launches of Subunit Vaccine is expected to increase the growth of the segment over the forecast period. For instance, in 2020, Abbott, a healthcare company launched a new inactivated quadrivalent vaccine which is subunit vaccine for influenza in India.

Based on Type, the global pediatric vaccines market is segmented into Monovalent Vaccine and Multivalent Vaccine where Multivalent Vaccine segment is expected to dominate in the market over the forecast period due to prevalence of infectious disease.

Based on Distribution Channel, the global pediatric vaccines market is segmented into Government and Private. Of which, Government segment is expected to dominant in the market over the forecast period, due to increasing vaccination campaigns by government authorities.

Among all segmentation, Vaccine Type segment is expected to dominate in the market due to increasing adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as partnership by key market players in order to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in 2021, SEQIRUS., a global influenza vaccine company, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted supplemental approval of a multi-dose vial (MDV) formulation of AUDENZ (Influenza A (H5N1) Monovalent Vaccine, Adjuvant), this influenza vaccine is helps in protecting individuals of six months of age and older against influenza A (H5N1) in the event of a pandemic.

Global Pediatric Vaccines Market: Key Developments

In June 2022, GSK plc., a U.K.-based multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, announced that the U.S. FDA has approved Priorix (Measles, Mumps, and Rubella Vaccine, Live) for active immunization for the prevention of measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) in individuals of 12 months of age and older.

On June 18, 2022, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has approved COVID-19 vaccination for young children of age 6 months old that means 20 million children, in the U.S., who are under 5 years are newly eligible for vaccination .

Key Market Takeaways:

Global Pediatric Vaccines Market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period due to increasing effectiveness of vaccines developed by market players. For instance, in July 2021, Sanofi, a France-based multinational pharmaceutical and healthcare company, reported that its single-dose vaccine named MenQuadfi met all primary and secondary endpoints in Phase III MEQ00065 study in healthy toddlers for preventing invasive meningococcal disease (IMD), a fatal illness. The study compared the immune response against meningococcal serogroup C, and analyzed the safety of MenQuadfi in healthy toddlers aged 12 to 23 months against quadrivalent ACWY (four common types of meningococcal bacteria) vaccine, Nimenrix, and monovalent C vaccine, NeisVac-C.

Among Vaccine Type, pneumococcal vaccine segment is dominant due to increasing number of clinical trials for drug development, and this is expected to drive the segment growth over the forecast period. For instance, in April 2022, Merck & Co, Inc. initiated two Phase III studies of PCV-15 (V114), an investigational polyvalent conjugate vaccine for the prevention of pneumococcal disease.

On the basis of Distribution Channel, government segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, owing to increasing immunization campaigns in hospital by government authorities. For instance, on June 18, 2022, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that all children of age 6 months to 5 years of age should receive a COVID-19 vaccine. This expands eligibility for vaccination to nearly 20 million additional children, and all Americans ages 6 months and older are now eligible for vaccination. Distribution of pediatric vaccinations for these younger children has started across the U.S. country, and will be available at thousands of pediatric practices, pharmacies, Federally Qualified Health Centers, local health departments, clinics.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the Global Pediatric Vaccines Market include GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., Panacea Biotec, Zydus Cadila, Emergent BioSolutions Inc., Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Bharat Biotech, and Indian Immunologicals Ltd.

Market Segmentation:

Global Pediatric Vaccines Market, By Vaccine Type: Pneumococcal Vaccine DTP Vaccine Rotavirus Vaccine MMR Vaccine Polio Vaccine Influenza Vaccine Hepatitis B Vaccine Meningococcal Vaccine Hib Vaccine Varicella Vaccine

Global Pediatric Vaccines Market, By Technology : Live or Attenuated Vaccine Inactivated or Killed Vaccine Toxoid Vaccine Conjugate Vaccine Subunit Vaccine Recombinant Vaccine

Global Pediatric Vaccines Market By Type: Monovalent Vaccine Multivalent Vaccine

Global Pediatric Vaccines Market By Distribution Channel: Government Private

Global Pediatric Vaccines Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country: Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Type: By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa



