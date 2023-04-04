New York, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Heparin Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06317011/?utm_source=GNW

The global heparin market grew from $8.67 billion in 2022 to $9.19 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The heparin market is expected to grow to $11.38 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.5%.



The heparin market consists of sales of enoxaparin, dalteparin, and nadroparin.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Heparin refers to an anticoagulant type substance that slows the development of blood clots.Heparin is produced by the liver, lungs, and other human tissues, but it can also be produced in a lab.



In order to prevent or dissolve blood clots, heparin may be injected into muscle or blood. Heparin is widely used in hospitals to prevent excessive coagulation during cardiac surgery, extracorporeal circulation, or dialysis.



North America was the largest region in the heparin market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the heparin market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of heparin include unfractionated heparin, low molecular weight heparin (LMWH), and ultra-low molecular weight heparin (ULMWH).The unfractionated heparin (UFH) market refers to a class of fast-acting anticoagulant medication that prevents clot formation by combining with antithrombin.



Unfractionated heparin binds to antithrombin and improves its ability to inhibit two of the body’s most powerful clotting factors, factor Xa and factor IIa, in minutes. They are sourced from bovine or porcine and administered intravenous or subconscious. they are used in the treatment of venous thromboembolism, atrial fibrillation, renal impairment, coronary artery disease, and others. They are distributed through hospital pharmacies, drug stores or retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.



The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is significantly driving the growth of the heparin market.Chronic diseases refer to medical conditions, which last more than one year and require constant medical attention or hospitalization for specialized treatment.



The changing lifestyle, eating habits, and inappropriate maintenance of body weight are the reasons for chronic conditions and a few more prolonged chronic infections lead to cancerous risk.Growing exposure to the disease has increased the demand for heparin, as they are widely used to make the blood thin during surgeries and various medical treatments.



For instance, according to a research report published in September 2020 by the American Action Forum, the prevalence and cost of chronic diseases in the US are growing and will continue to grow because of an increase in disease prevalence among children and young adults in addition to the aging of Baby Boomer (people born between 1946 and 1964) generation.Furthermore, according to the national public health agency of the US, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 6 in 10 adults in the US have a chronic disease and 4 in 10 adults have two or more chronic diseases.



Therefore, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases will drive the growth of the heparin market.



Product advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the heparin market.Key players and their research wings are increasingly focusing on developing an advanced and improved heparin or heparin prefilled syringe with precision and convenience to increase their business reach and presence across the globe.



For instance, in April 2021, Fresenius Kabi USA, a US-based healthcare company, launched Freeflex® IV bags.These are low-concentration sodium heparin in ready-to-use sodium chloride injection.



These bags consist of 1,000 USP units of sodium heparin in a 500 mL infusion bag with 0.9% sodium chloride and 2,000 USP units of sodium heparin in a 1,000 mL infusion bag with 0.9% sodium chloride. simple, These heparin bags help reduce medication errors and guarantee patient safety.



In February 2020, Opocrin Spa, an Italy-based pharmaceutical company involved in the research, production, and marketing of active pharmaceutical ingredients acquired Laboratori Derivati Organici (LDO) for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition enables Opocrin to become the world’s largest manufacturer of heparin and derivatives.



LDO is an Italian firm that specializes in the extraction of active pharmaceutical components from animal organs, with an emphasis on the production of heparin and its derivatives.



The countries covered in the heparin market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The heparin market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides heparin market statistics, including heparin industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a heparin market share, detailed heparin market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the heparin industry. This heparin market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

