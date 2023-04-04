New York, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Oil and Gas Automation Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957546/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Oil and Gas Automation Market to Reach $31.5 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Oil and Gas Automation estimated at US$21.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$31.5 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 5.1% over the period 2022-2030. Upstream, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.4% CAGR and reach US$23.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Midstream segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.7% CAGR
The Oil and Gas Automation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5% and 4.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 47 Featured)
- ABB Group
- Dassault Systemes
- Eaton Corporation PLC
- Emerson Electric Company
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Johnson Controls, Inc.
- Mitsubishi Corporation
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Rockwell Automation, Inc.
- Schneider Electric SA
- Siemens Corporation
- Texas Instruments, Inc.
- Yokogawa Electric Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957546/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Oil & Gas Automation - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2020 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2020 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil
and Gas Automation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Oil and Gas Automation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Automation
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Upstream by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Upstream by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Upstream by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Midstream by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Midstream by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Midstream by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Downstream by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Downstream by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Downstream by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Supervisory Control and
Data Acquisition (SCADA) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Supervisory Control and
Data Acquisition (SCADA) by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Programmable Logic
Controller (PLC) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Programmable Logic
Controller (PLC) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Distributed Control System (DCS) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Distributed Control System
(DCS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Distributed Control
System (DCS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Machine Execution System (MES) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Machine Execution System
(MES) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Machine Execution
System (MES) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Product Lifecycle
Management (PLM) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Product Lifecycle
Management (PLM) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Enterprise Resource
Planning (ERP) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Enterprise Resource
Planning (ERP) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Human Machine Interface (HMI) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Human Machine Interface
(HMI) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Human Machine Interface
(HMI) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Other Technologies by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 36: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 37: World Oil and Gas Automation Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Oil and Gas Automation Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil
and Gas Automation by Process - Upstream, Midstream and
Downstream - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA Historic Review for Oil and Gas Automation by
Process - Upstream, Midstream and Downstream Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Automation by
Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Upstream,
Midstream and Downstream for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil
and Gas Automation by Technology - Supervisory Control and Data
Acquisition (SCADA), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP),
Distributed Control System (DCS), Product Lifecycle Management
(PLM), Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), Machine Execution
System (MES), Human Machine Interface (HMI) and Other
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA Historic Review for Oil and Gas Automation by
Technology - Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA),
Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Distributed Control System
(DCS), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Programmable Logic
Controller (PLC), Machine Execution System (MES), Human Machine
Interface (HMI) and Other Technologies Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: USA 16-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Automation by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), Enterprise
Resource Planning (ERP), Distributed Control System (DCS),
Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Programmable Logic
Controller (PLC), Machine Execution System (MES), Human Machine
Interface (HMI) and Other Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
CANADA
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil
and Gas Automation by Process - Upstream, Midstream and
Downstream - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Oil and Gas Automation by
Process - Upstream, Midstream and Downstream Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Automation
by Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Upstream,
Midstream and Downstream for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil
and Gas Automation by Technology - Supervisory Control and Data
Acquisition (SCADA), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP),
Distributed Control System (DCS), Product Lifecycle Management
(PLM), Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), Machine Execution
System (MES), Human Machine Interface (HMI) and Other
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Oil and Gas Automation by
Technology - Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA),
Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Distributed Control System
(DCS), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Programmable Logic
Controller (PLC), Machine Execution System (MES), Human Machine
Interface (HMI) and Other Technologies Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Automation
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), Enterprise
Resource Planning (ERP), Distributed Control System (DCS),
Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Programmable Logic
Controller (PLC), Machine Execution System (MES), Human Machine
Interface (HMI) and Other Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
JAPAN
Oil and Gas Automation Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil
and Gas Automation by Process - Upstream, Midstream and
Downstream - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Oil and Gas Automation by
Process - Upstream, Midstream and Downstream Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Automation
by Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Upstream,
Midstream and Downstream for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil
and Gas Automation by Technology - Supervisory Control and Data
Acquisition (SCADA), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP),
Distributed Control System (DCS), Product Lifecycle Management
(PLM), Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), Machine Execution
System (MES), Human Machine Interface (HMI) and Other
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Oil and Gas Automation by
Technology - Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA),
Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Distributed Control System
(DCS), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Programmable Logic
Controller (PLC), Machine Execution System (MES), Human Machine
Interface (HMI) and Other Technologies Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Automation
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), Enterprise
Resource Planning (ERP), Distributed Control System (DCS),
Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Programmable Logic
Controller (PLC), Machine Execution System (MES), Human Machine
Interface (HMI) and Other Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
CHINA
Oil and Gas Automation Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil
and Gas Automation by Process - Upstream, Midstream and
Downstream - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: China Historic Review for Oil and Gas Automation by
Process - Upstream, Midstream and Downstream Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: China 16-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Automation
by Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Upstream,
Midstream and Downstream for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil
and Gas Automation by Technology - Supervisory Control and Data
Acquisition (SCADA), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP),
Distributed Control System (DCS), Product Lifecycle Management
(PLM), Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), Machine Execution
System (MES), Human Machine Interface (HMI) and Other
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: China Historic Review for Oil and Gas Automation by
Technology - Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA),
Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Distributed Control System
(DCS), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Programmable Logic
Controller (PLC), Machine Execution System (MES), Human Machine
Interface (HMI) and Other Technologies Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: China 16-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Automation
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), Enterprise
Resource Planning (ERP), Distributed Control System (DCS),
Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Programmable Logic
Controller (PLC), Machine Execution System (MES), Human Machine
Interface (HMI) and Other Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
EUROPE
Oil and Gas Automation Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil
and Gas Automation by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Oil and Gas Automation by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Automation
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil
and Gas Automation by Process - Upstream, Midstream and
Downstream - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Oil and Gas Automation by
Process - Upstream, Midstream and Downstream Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Automation
by Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Upstream,
Midstream and Downstream for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil
and Gas Automation by Technology - Supervisory Control and Data
Acquisition (SCADA), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP),
Distributed Control System (DCS), Product Lifecycle Management
(PLM), Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), Machine Execution
System (MES), Human Machine Interface (HMI) and Other
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Oil and Gas Automation by
Technology - Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA),
Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Distributed Control System
(DCS), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Programmable Logic
Controller (PLC), Machine Execution System (MES), Human Machine
Interface (HMI) and Other Technologies Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Automation
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), Enterprise
Resource Planning (ERP), Distributed Control System (DCS),
Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Programmable Logic
Controller (PLC), Machine Execution System (MES), Human Machine
Interface (HMI) and Other Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
FRANCE
Oil and Gas Automation Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 71: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil
and Gas Automation by Process - Upstream, Midstream and
Downstream - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: France Historic Review for Oil and Gas Automation by
Process - Upstream, Midstream and Downstream Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: France 16-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Automation
by Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Upstream,
Midstream and Downstream for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil
and Gas Automation by Technology - Supervisory Control and Data
Acquisition (SCADA), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP),
Distributed Control System (DCS), Product Lifecycle Management
(PLM), Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), Machine Execution
System (MES), Human Machine Interface (HMI) and Other
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: France Historic Review for Oil and Gas Automation by
Technology - Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA),
Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Distributed Control System
(DCS), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Programmable Logic
Controller (PLC), Machine Execution System (MES), Human Machine
Interface (HMI) and Other Technologies Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: France 16-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Automation
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), Enterprise
Resource Planning (ERP), Distributed Control System (DCS),
Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Programmable Logic
Controller (PLC), Machine Execution System (MES), Human Machine
Interface (HMI) and Other Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
GERMANY
Oil and Gas Automation Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 77: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oil and Gas Automation by Process - Upstream, Midstream and
Downstream - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Germany Historic Review for Oil and Gas Automation by
Process - Upstream, Midstream and Downstream Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas
Automation by Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Upstream, Midstream and Downstream for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 80: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oil and Gas Automation by Technology - Supervisory Control and
Data Acquisition (SCADA), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP),
Distributed Control System (DCS), Product Lifecycle Management
(PLM), Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), Machine Execution
System (MES), Human Machine Interface (HMI) and Other
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Germany Historic Review for Oil and Gas Automation by
Technology - Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA),
Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Distributed Control System
(DCS), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Programmable Logic
Controller (PLC), Machine Execution System (MES), Human Machine
Interface (HMI) and Other Technologies Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas
Automation by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA),
Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Distributed Control System
(DCS), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Programmable Logic
Controller (PLC), Machine Execution System (MES), Human Machine
Interface (HMI) and Other Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
ITALY
Table 83: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil
and Gas Automation by Process - Upstream, Midstream and
Downstream - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Italy Historic Review for Oil and Gas Automation by
Process - Upstream, Midstream and Downstream Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Automation
by Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Upstream,
Midstream and Downstream for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil
and Gas Automation by Technology - Supervisory Control and Data
Acquisition (SCADA), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP),
Distributed Control System (DCS), Product Lifecycle Management
(PLM), Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), Machine Execution
System (MES), Human Machine Interface (HMI) and Other
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Italy Historic Review for Oil and Gas Automation by
Technology - Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA),
Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Distributed Control System
(DCS), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Programmable Logic
Controller (PLC), Machine Execution System (MES), Human Machine
Interface (HMI) and Other Technologies Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Automation
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), Enterprise
Resource Planning (ERP), Distributed Control System (DCS),
Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Programmable Logic
Controller (PLC), Machine Execution System (MES), Human Machine
Interface (HMI) and Other Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Oil and Gas Automation Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 89: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil and
Gas Automation by Process - Upstream, Midstream and Downstream -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: UK Historic Review for Oil and Gas Automation by
Process - Upstream, Midstream and Downstream Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: UK 16-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Automation by
Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Upstream,
Midstream and Downstream for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil and
Gas Automation by Technology - Supervisory Control and Data
Acquisition (SCADA), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP),
Distributed Control System (DCS), Product Lifecycle Management
(PLM), Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), Machine Execution
System (MES), Human Machine Interface (HMI) and Other
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: UK Historic Review for Oil and Gas Automation by
Technology - Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA),
Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Distributed Control System
(DCS), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Programmable Logic
Controller (PLC), Machine Execution System (MES), Human Machine
Interface (HMI) and Other Technologies Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: UK 16-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Automation by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), Enterprise
Resource Planning (ERP), Distributed Control System (DCS),
Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Programmable Logic
Controller (PLC), Machine Execution System (MES), Human Machine
Interface (HMI) and Other Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Oil and Gas Automation by Process - Upstream, Midstream and
Downstream - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Oil and Gas
Automation by Process - Upstream, Midstream and Downstream
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas
Automation by Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Upstream, Midstream and Downstream for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Oil and Gas Automation by Technology - Supervisory Control
and Data Acquisition (SCADA), Enterprise Resource Planning
(ERP), Distributed Control System (DCS), Product Lifecycle
Management (PLM), Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), Machine
Execution System (MES), Human Machine Interface (HMI) and Other
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Oil and Gas
Automation by Technology - Supervisory Control and Data
Acquisition (SCADA), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP),
Distributed Control System (DCS), Product Lifecycle Management
(PLM), Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), Machine Execution
System (MES), Human Machine Interface (HMI) and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas
Automation by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA),
Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Distributed Control System
(DCS), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Programmable Logic
Controller (PLC), Machine Execution System (MES), Human Machine
Interface (HMI) and Other Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Oil and Gas Automation Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Oil and Gas Automation by Process - Upstream, Midstream and
Downstream - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Oil and Gas
Automation by Process - Upstream, Midstream and Downstream
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957546/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Oil and Gas Automation Market to Reach $31.5 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Oil and Gas Automation Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957546/?utm_source=GNW