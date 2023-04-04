Report: Smoked Fish Market to Witness Remarkable Growth at a CAGR of 4.7% Through 2030

NEW YORK, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research firm IndexBox has just published a comprehensive new report on the global smoked fish market, offering valuable insights into industry trends, growth drivers, challenges, and market forecasts until 2030. The report is available on the IndexBox website at https://www.indexbox.io/store/world-dried-or-smoked-fish-market-analysis-forecast-size-trends-and-insights/ . For a limited time, trial access to market data and analytics is available on the IndexBox platform.

The report projects the global smoked fish market to demonstrate significant growth in the forecast period, driven by rising consumer preference for ready-to-eat and healthy food options, advancements in fish processing and preservation techniques, and the expanding global aquaculture industry. However, key challenges such as environmental and sustainability concerns, market competition, and regulatory compliance may hinder the market growth to some extent.

The global smoked fish market can be segmented based on product type, end-user, and region.

Product Type:

Hot Smoked Fish: Hot smoked fish is prepared by smoking fish at higher temperatures, typically between 120-180°F (50-80°C), which cooks the fish as it smokes. This segment accounts for a significant share of the smoked fish market, with products such as smoked salmon , smoked mackerel , and smoked trout being popular among consumers.

Cold Smoked Fish: Cold smoked fish is smoked at lower temperatures, usually below 90°F (32°C), which results in a different texture and flavor profile. This segment is gaining traction among consumers seeking gourmet food options, with products like cold-smoked salmon, smoked herring, and smoked eel being sought after.

End-User:

Food Service: The food service sector, which includes restaurants, cafes, hotels, and catering companies, is a major consumer of smoked fish. The demand for smoked fish in this segment is driven by the growing popularity of seafood dishes , the need for convenient and ready-to-use products , and consumer interest in healthy food options.

Retail: The retail sector, encompassing supermarkets, hypermarkets, and specialty stores, is another significant end-user of smoked fish. Smoked fish products in various packaging formats are increasingly available in retail outlets, catering to the needs of individual consumers seeking convenient and healthy meal options.

Household: In this segment, smoked fish is consumed directly by households as part of their regular diets or for special occasions. The growing interest in home cooking, meal planning, and the increasing demand for healthy and easy-to-prepare food options contribute to the growth of smoked fish consumption in this end-user segment.

Region:

North America: The North American smoked fish market, led by the United States and Canada, is characterized by a growing demand for healthy, high-quality, and convenient food options. Consumer interest in seafood dishes, the presence of established smoked fish producers, and the influence of foodservice and retail sectors contribute to the growth of this regional market.

Europe : Europe is a significant market for smoked fish, with countries like Norway, the United Kingdom, and Germany being major contributors. The region's rich culinary tradition, strong consumer preference for seafood, and the presence of leading smoked fish manufacturers drive market growth in Europe.

Asia-Pacific : The Asia-Pacific region is the largest and fastest-growing smoked fish market, driven by the rapidly expanding middle class, urbanization, and increasing disposable income. Countries like China, Japan, and South Korea are major consumers of smoked fish, with the food service and retail sectors playing crucial roles in market growth.

Latin America : In Latin America, the smoked fish market is gaining momentum as consumers become more aware of the health benefits of fish consumption and demand for convenient food options increases. Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico are notable markets within the region.

Middle East and Africa : The smoked fish market in the Middle East and Africa is growing steadily, driven by the increasing popularity of seafood dishes and a growing preference for healthy and convenient food options. Countries such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and South Africa show potential for market growth in this region.

Key statistics provided in the report show that the global smoked fish market is highly competitive, with numerous players operating at various levels of the supply chain. Some of the largest manufacturers in the industry include

Bumble Bee Foods Thai Union Group Clearwater Seafoods Marine Harvest (now Mowi ASA) High Liner Foods Maruha Nichiro Corporation Nippon Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. The Saucy Fish Co. Lerøy Seafood Group SeaPak Shrimp & Seafood Company Royal Greenland Labeyrie Fine Foods Princes Group Young's Seafood Limited Trident Seafoods Whitby Seafoods Ltd. Lyons Seafoods Grieg Seafood ASA Austevoll Seafood ASA The Scottish Salmon Company

