Biomarkers Global Market Report 2023

The global biomarkers market grew from $54.4 billion in 2022 to $61.72 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The biomarkers market is expected to grow to $104.85 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 14.2%.



The biomarkers market consists of sales of molecular biomarkers, cellular biomarkers or imaging biomarkers.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Biomarkers refer to a biological molecule that is a marker for a condition, disease, or aberrant process and can be discovered in tissues, body fluids, or blood.It is used to determine how well the body responds to a disease or condition treatment.



These biomarkers have a clinical role in narrowing or guiding treatment decisions.



North America was the largest region in the biomarkers market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the biomarkers market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of biomarkers are biomarker of exposure and biomarker of diseases.The biomarker of exposure is a substance corresponding to the chemical that may be found in the body.



When a person is exposed to chemicals by direct contact, inhaling or ingesting helps to identify them.Various technologies used for biomarker are safety biomarkers, efficacy biomarkers and validation biomarkers used to treat diseases such as neurological diseases, cancer, immunological diseases, cardiovascular diseases and other.



These biomarker are used by pharmaceutical companies, government and private research institutes, academic institutes and medical device manufacturing companies for risk assessment, development of molecular diagnostic, disease diagnosis, drug discovery and development, drug formulation, forensic application and others (DNA fingerprinting and others).



The increase in heart diseases is expected to propel the growth of the biomarkers market in the forecasted period.The use of biomarkers for heart disease patients has increased tremendously over the last few years.



Currently, the natriuretic peptides are the most used biomarker and help in the diagnosis of patients with heart failure.Biomarkers such as circulating biomarkers with high sensitivity C-reactive protein are used for the diagnosis of heart failure.



Heart disease is among leading cause of death for people of most racial and ethnic groups in the United States.The increase in heart diseases will drive the demand for biomarkers.



For instance, in March 2021, according to National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) and National Vital Statistics System (NVSS), there has been a substantial increase in heart diseases from 2019 to 2020. Heart disease deaths increased by 4.8% in the US in 2020, the largest increase in heart disease deaths since 2012. In the US, nearly 6,908,820 people died in 2020 of heart disease. Because of the increase in heart diseases and heart deaths, there will be an increase in growth for the biomarkers.



Rise in new agreements between the companies is the key trend gaining popularity in the biomarkers market.Major companies operating in the biomarkers market are focused on making agreements with other players to develop and launch new solutions and strengthen their position.



For instance, in July 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific, a US-based analytical laboratory instrument manufacturing company signed a companion diagnostic (CDx) agreement with a Japan-based pharmaceutical company Chugai Pharmaceutical.This agreement helps to expand the use of the Oncomine Dx Target Test and expedite local biomarker testing of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients eligible for Rozlytrek (entrectinib) treatment in Japan.



In addition, in September 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific announced new collaborations among the Thermo Fisher Precision Medicine Science Center, AstraZeneca (a UK-based pharmaceutical and biotechnology company), and the University of Nebraska Medical Center for clinical biomarker discovery. This collaboration intends to create standardized workflows with pharma and academic partners to streamline the transition from biomarker research to clinical implementation.



In October 2020, Medidata, a US-based company and a subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes, offering end-to-end solutions to support clinical development process, acquired the digital biomarker business of MC10.Through this acquisition, Medidata will integrate offering that will help healthcare and medical devices companies to get better understanding of diseases, novel endpoints, and transformational therapies.



MC10 is a US-based company focused on improving human health through digital solutions.



The countries covered in the biomarkers market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The biomarkers market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides biomarkers market statistics, including biomarkers industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a biomarkers market share, detailed biomarkers market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the biomarkers industry. This biomarkers market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

