Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Joins Rumble Sports Lineup

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. and LAS VEGAS, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble, the video-sharing platform (NASDAQ: RUM), announced today the addition of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) to its growing roster of live sports leagues. Along with the popular combat sport Power Slap, Rumble continues to ramp up its sports lineup with the recent addition of BKFC.



BKFC will kick off its Rumble distribution with a press conference for BFKC-41 at the Palm Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Tuesday, April 4th at 12 p.m. PT. Hosted by David Feldman, President and Founder of BKFC, the press conference will feature MMA legends including Chael Sonnen, 'Platinum' Mike Perry, Luke Rockhold, Chad Mendes, Eddie Alvarez, and others. BKFC-41 will be broadcast worldwide on pay-per-view Saturday, April 29th from the 1STBANK Center in Broomfield, Colorado.

“With over 80 million monthly users, Rumble is growing at an extremely fast pace," said BKFC President David Feldman. “They are making combat sports a big part of their portfolio, and we couldn't be happier streaming BKFC events on Rumble,” he added. “This is the start of a very big partnership!”

“We are emerging as the leading platform for combat and action sports leagues, which makes the addition of BKFC even more exciting,” said Rumble Chairman and CEO Chris Pavlovski.

You can subscribe to the BKFC Rumble page at https://rumble.com/c/BKFC.

ABOUT RUMBLE

Rumble is a high-growth neutral video platform that is creating the rails and independent infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture. Rumble’s mission is to restore the internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit: https://corp.rumble.com

ABOUT BKFC

BKFC is the world’s fastest-growing combat sports promotion. Started in Philadelphia by former professional boxer David Feldman, BKFC is dedicated to preserving the historical legacy of bare-knuckle fighting while emphasizing fighter safety with a specific set of rules. For more information, visit http://www.bkfc.com/.