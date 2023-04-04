New York, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Leukemia Therapeutics Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310833/?utm_source=GNW

, MorphoSys AG, Otsuka Holdings Company Ltd., and Lupin Ltd.



The global leukemia therapeutics market grew from $15.16 billion in 2022 to $16.25 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The leukemia therapeutics market is expected to grow to $21.57 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.3%.



The leukemia therapeutics market includes revenues earned by entities by by killing fast-growing cancer cells.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Leukemia therapeutics refer to a treatment used to treat an aggressive (quickly spreading) malignancy in which the blood or bone marrow contain an excessive amount of myeloblasts (immature white blood cells). The type treatment for leukemia depends on various factors such as age, overall health, type of leukemia, its current condition within the body and others.



North America was the largest region in the leukemia therapeutics market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the leukemia therapeutics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main treatment types in leukemia therapeutics are chemotherapy, immunotherapy, targeted therapy, and other treatments.Immunotherapy is a method of leukemia treatment that stimulates the body’s immune system to recognize and eliminate malignant cells.



These are used to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia, acute myeloid leukemia, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, chronic myeloid leukemia, and other type of leukemia using small molecules and biologics. The various end users of leukemia therapeutics are hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics, and other end-users.



The rising prevalence of leukemia is driving the growth of the leukemia therapeutics market.Leukemia is a type of blood cancer that starts in the bone marrow and proceeds to uncontrolled blood cell growth.



The increased accessibility of medical treatment to leukemia patients across the globe and the growing availability of treatment options have contributed to increased demand for leukemia therapeutics.For instance, according to the National Cancer Institute, the number of new leukemia cases in the United States increased from 60,530 cases in 2020 to 61,090 cases in 2021.



Therefore, the rising prevalence of leukemia is contributing to the growth of the leukemia therapeutics market.



Combination therapies is new trend gaining popularity in the leukemia therapeutics market.In combination therapies, two or more modalities are tested in combinations with other immunotherapies or targeted therapies that promise to deliver long-term survival benefits that may be unavailable with current approaches.



For instance, in September 2021, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, a US-based cancer treatment, and research institute’s clinical research team reported that a combination of three molecularly targeted drugs including an inhibitor of BCL-2 (venetoclax), a second-generation inhibitor of BTK (acalabrutinib), and a CD20 inhibitor (obinutuzumab) are effective against chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).



In November 2021, Pfizer Inc., a US-based pharmaceutical company acquired Trillium Therapeutics for approximately $2.22 billion. With this acquisition, Pfizer aims to boost its’s oncology portfolio with the addition of next-generation immuno-therapies of Trillium. Trillium Therapeutics is a Canada-based clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies for the treatment of cancer.



The countries covered in the leukemia therapeutics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The leukemia therapeutics market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides leukemia therapeutics market statistics, including leukemia therapeutics industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a leukemia therapeutics market share, detailed leukemia therapeutics market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the leukemia therapeutics industry. This leukemia therapeutics market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310833/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________