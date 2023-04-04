From Palmetto Publishing: An Explosive and Gripping Thriller Series With Mystery And Suspense

Charleston, SC, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Full of mystery, fast-paced action, and violence at the hands of organized crime syndicates, author Anthony Eddolls gives readers a roaring start to the debut of his new series, The Elliott Murphy Adventures.

At the beginning of the first book, Crossing Over, Elliott Murphy has a near-death experience at the hands of his alcoholism that helps him get his life back on track—just in time to take on the case of his career. Stuck in a battle of wits and violence with two very different men, Special Agent Elliott Murphy and his team at the FBI’s Organized Crime Unit track down an unlucky insurance salesman and conflicted mobster against a trail of arson, insurance fraud, attempted murder, and kidnapping.

In the second book of the series, The Lines We Cross, Special Agent Elliott Murphy encounters the death-defying final case of his 30+ year career with the FBI. Murphy travels the world to track down Teddy Chen, “The Gentleman Dealer,” who heads up the Red Dragon cartel—and who is suspected to be the largest fentanyl distributor on the planet. An unforeseen issue with Chen’s man on the inside sends Murphy and his team into a tailspin as they try to chase down offshore accounts, crypto transactions, and dummy corporations.

A highly-anticipated Part III to The Elliott Murphy Adventures is coming soon.

Crossing Over and The Lines We Cross are available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

About the Author:

Anthony Eddolls began his writing career as the first editor-in-chief of the Columbine High School newspaper, The Columbine Courier. After a 40-year detour in the form of a career in mortgage banking, Tony began his second chapter as a fiction writer with the Elliott Murphy series. He currently lives in Denver with his wife Christine and their two rescue pups. When not writing, Tony and Chris enjoy traveling, golf, and high adventures with the kids.

