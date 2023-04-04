Global Medical Device Packaging Market Expected to Surpass US$ 52.58 Billion by 2031 with Pouches and Blister Packaging Leading the Charge, Generating over $22.5 Billion in Revenue: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global medical device packaging market is projected reach a valuation of US$ 52.58 billion by 2031 up from US$ 29.56 billion in 2022 at a CAGR of 6.88% over the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Get Free sample copy of this report @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/medical-device-packaging-market

Medical device packaging is a crucial part of the healthcare industry, providing packaging solutions for medical devices, pharmaceutical products, and diagnostic tools. One of the major drivers of the medical device packaging market is the increasing demand for safe and secure packaging solutions for healthcare products. The packaging of medical products is vital to ensure that they remain sterile and safe for use. With the rising incidence of chronic diseases and the growing aging population, the demand for medical packaging solutions is expected to continue to grow.

In the United States, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulates medical packaging to ensure that it meets the necessary standards for safety and efficacy. The FDA requires medical packaging to be designed, manufactured, and tested to ensure that it meets specific requirements for sterility, durability, and performance. According to the FDA, medical packaging must protect the product from contamination, damage, and deterioration during storage and transport.

According to a report by the US Census Bureau, the value of shipments of medical equipment and supplies manufacturing industry in the US was $209.9 billion in 2021. This indicates the significant role of medical device packaging market in the healthcare industry.

Pouches and Blister to Dominate Global Medical device packaging market With More than $22.5 Billion Revenue Contribution

Pouches and blisters are two of the most widely used types of packaging in the global market. One of the key drivers of this growth is the increasing demand for convenient and easy-to-use packaging solutions in the healthcare industry. Pouches and blisters are ideal for storing and transporting a wide range of medical devices, pharmaceutical products, and diagnostic tools. These packaging solutions offer several benefits, including easy access, tamper-evident features, and excellent barrier properties that help to preserve the quality and safety of medical products.

Moreover, pouches and blisters offer cost-effective solutions for medical packaging, as they require less material than other types of packaging, such as glass vials or syringes. This not only reduces the cost of manufacturing but also reduces the environmental impact of medical device packaging market, as less material is needed to produce the same amount of packaging. The demand for pouches and blisters is also driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases, which require frequent medication and testing. Pouches and blisters provide a convenient and safe way to store and transport medications and diagnostic tools, making them an essential part of the healthcare industry.

The total value of medical packaging in the US was estimated at US$ 4.83 Mn Tons in 2022, with blister packaging accounting for a significant portion of the market. The report also highlights the increasing demand for medical packaging in emerging markets, such as China and India, where the healthcare industry is experiencing significant growth.

Future Landscape and Trends of the Global Medical device packaging market

Eco-Friendly Packaging: There is a growing trend towards environmentally friendly packaging in the medical industry. Biodegradable and recyclable materials are becoming more popular in order to reduce waste and environmental impact.

Smart Packaging: With the increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) technology, smart packaging is expected to become more prevalent in the medical industry. This technology enables packaging to communicate with healthcare professionals and patients, providing real-time data on medication use and dosing.

Increased Security: As the threat of counterfeit drugs continues to grow, there will be an increased focus on security features in medical packaging. Anti-tampering technologies and unique identifiers will become more important to ensure patient safety and prevent fraud.

Personalized Packaging: With the rise of personalized medicine, there will be an increased need for personalized packaging. This could include customized dosing instructions and packaging tailored to individual patient needs.

Regulatory Compliance: There will be an increased focus on regulatory compliance in the medical device packaging market. As regulations become more stringent, packaging companies will need to ensure that their products meet all necessary requirements.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC): https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/medical-device-packaging-market

North America Dominates Global Medical Device Packaging Market with Projected US$ 18.42 Billion Revenue by 2031

North America is set to remain the largest revenue generator in the global market, with projections estimating that the region will generate more than US$ 18.42 billion by 2031. This dominance can be attributed to several factors, including the presence of key market players, robust healthcare infrastructure, and supportive government policies. In this analysis, we will explore the reasons behind North America's dominance in the medical device packaging market and provide supporting data from the US and Canadian governments.

Presence of Key Market Players:

North America houses several prominent medical device manufacturers and packaging companies, which contribute significantly to the region's strong performance. Some of the leading companies in the medical device packaging sector include Amcor, Bemis Company Inc., Sonoco Products Company, and West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. These players have established their headquarters and manufacturing facilities in the region, enabling them to capitalize on the growing demand for advanced and innovative medical device packaging solutions.

The region's healthcare infrastructure plays a crucial role in driving the medical device packaging market. North America has a well-established healthcare system that includes state-of-the-art hospitals, clinics, and research centers. This infrastructure requires a constant supply of medical devices, in turn, fueling the demand for high-quality medical device packaging. Additionally, the presence of world-class research institutions in the region supports continuous innovation in medical device packaging technologies, further consolidating North America's dominance in the market.

Strong Financial Support, Tax Incentives, And A Favorable Regulatory Environment

In the United States, the Medical Device User Fee Amendments (MDUFA) have streamlined the approval process for new medical devices, promoting innovation and faster market access. Moreover, the FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH) ensures that medical device packaging complies with stringent safety and quality standards. The US government also offers tax incentives, such as the Research & Experimentation Tax Credit, to support innovation in the medical device industry.

In Canada, the government supports the medical device industry through various programs, such as the Strategic Innovation Fund (SIF) and the Industrial Research Assistance Program (IRAP). These programs provide financial assistance to companies investing in research and development, including those focused on medical device packaging.

High Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure:

Both the US and Canada have high per capita healthcare expenditure, which further drives the demand for medical device packaging market in North America. According to the World Bank, in 2019, the US spent $11,072 per capita on healthcare, while Canada spent $4,974 per capita. This significant investment in healthcare enables the countries to adopt advanced medical devices, thereby increasing the need for innovative and reliable packaging solutions.

Aging Population and Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases:

North America's aging population and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases have led to an increased demand for medical devices. According to the US Census Bureau, by 2030, all baby boomers will be older than 65, expanding the size of the older population in the US. Similarly, Statistics Canada projects that seniors will account for 23% of the Canadian population by 2030. This demographic shift increases the need for medical devices, particularly for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic conditions, subsequently driving the growth of the medical device packaging market.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

WestRock Company

Amcor Ltd.

DuPont

Berry Global

3M Company

CCL Industries

Constantia Flexibles

Klöckner Pentaplast Group

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Sonoco Products Company

Other Prominent Players

Directly Purchase a copy of report with TOC @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/inquire-before-purchase/medical-device-packaging-market

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company which has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in depth and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising of business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Contact us:

Aamir Beg

BSI Business Park, H-15,Sector-63, Noida- 201301- India

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

Email: sales@astuteanalytica.com

Website: www.astuteanalytica.com