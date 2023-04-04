Organic Solar Cell (OPV) Market to Notice Prominent CAGR Growth of 10.9% by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth and Competitive Outlook

HOUSTON, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organic Solar Cell (OPV) Market study by "Data Bridge Market Research" provides details about the market dynamics affecting the Organic Solar Cell (OPV) market, Market scope, Market segmentation, and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years. The Organic Solar Cell (OPV) market research report is absolutely fair and clear research report designed by masters by using top-notch research techniques and tools. SWOT Analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis helps to find out the threats, opportunities, strength and weakness present in the Organic Solar Cell (OPV) market. The report is a careful examination of the Organic Solar Cell (OPV) market and gives bits of knowledge about noteworthy techniques, scope, chronicled data, and accurate data of the general market. It moreover joins foreseen bits of knowledge that are evaluated with the assistance of a sensible game plan of frameworks and speculations.

The global organic solar cell (OPV) market is expected to grow significantly in the forecast period of 2023 to 2030. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 10.9% in the forecast period of 2023 to 2030 and is expected to reach USD 609,271.60 thousand by 2030. The major factor driving the growth of the organic solar cell (OPV) market is the rising popularity of organic solar cell (OPV) products among the organic solar cell and growing awareness regarding the properties of the organic solar cell (OPV) products.

Get a Sample PDF of the Organic Solar Cell (OPV) Market Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-organic-solar-cell-opv-market

Organic solar cells or organic photovoltaics refer to multilayer photovoltaic devices made with organic compounds, converting solar energy into electricity. An organic solar cell is manufactured using carbon-based material and organic electronics instead of silicon as a semiconductor. Organic cells may also be referred to as plastic solar cells or polymer solar cells; compared to crystalline silicon solar cells, organic solar cells are made from compounds that can be dissolved in ink and printed onto plastics. This gives the organic solar cells the attribute of flexibility, lightweight and easy incorporation in places or structures, among others.

Organic solar cell technology is still developing. The power conversion efficiency of the organic solar cell does not match the efficiencies achieved by inorganic silicon solar cells. But the OPVs showcase a wide range of potential applications, and it might not be long before they become the commonly used technology. OPVs are easy to manufacture compared to inorganic solar cells and cheap to produce, and physically versatile. The working principle of organic solar cells is just like that of monocrystalline and polycrystalline silicon solar cells. They generate electricity through the photovoltaic effect in three simple steps, such as:

Electrons are knocked loose from the semiconducting polymer material when light is absorbed

The flow of the loose electrons constitutes an electric current

The current is captured and transferred to wires

The OPV’s versatility can be attributed to the diversity of organic materials designed and synthesized for the absorber, acceptor, and interfaces. Organic solar cells find applications in automotive, rooftop panels, building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV), consumer electronics, and others.

Organic solar cells (OSCs), which are categorized as third-generation solar cells using organic polymer material as the light-absorbing layer, are one of the newest photovoltaic (PV) technologies. Organic photovoltaic (OPV) solar cells seek to offer a low-energy-production and earth-abundant photovoltaic (PV) solution.

List of the prominent participants operating in the Organic Solar Cell (OPV) Market includes:

Eni S.p.A,

TOSHIBA CORPORATION,

ARMOR,

Tokyo Chemicals Industry Co. Ltd,

Merck KGaA,

Alfa Aesar,

Thermo Fisher Scientific,

Heliatek,

Solarmer Energy Inc.,

SUNEW,

Epishine,

Lumtec,

Borun New Material Technology Co., Ltd,

Novaled GmbH,

Ningbo Polycrown Solar Tech Co, Ltd,

SHIFENG TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.,

Solaris Chem Inc.,

MORESCO Corporation,

NanoFlex Power Corporation, and

Flask

Recent Developments

In January 2023, Novaled GmbH was announced that they won the award of "Corporate Health Excellence Award" in 2022. This will help the company to be recognized better among the competitors.

Access Full PDF Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-organic-solar-cell-opv-market

Opportunities

Increasing applications in DIY projects and gadgets

Recent years have witnessed extensive research in the development of organic solar cells for increasing efficiency and making organic solar cells more flexible and thin. The results achieved are commendable. The researchers are able to achieve a power conversion efficiency (PCE) in excess of 10%. The recent developments have led to the advancement in flexible nature, mechanical bending stability and good conformability. This has led to applications of organic solar cells in applications such as power generation in wearable electronics and small projects.

There is an increasing demand in the market for portable and wearable future electronic devices, such as smartwatches or biometric sensors, which employ lightweight, flexible and efficient power generation resources. This has opened up exciting opportunities for organic solar cells as next-generation power supply resources due to their desirable properties. As a result, many research activities to further develop organic solar cells to increase their PCE and flexibility are undertaken globally.

Increasing government focus on climate change

Global warming driven by human-induced emission of greenhouse gases and shifts and changes in weather patterns owing to the constants altered ecosystem is resulting in accelerated climate changes in every region globally. It is not slowing down and has an immense impact on human well-being and poverty around the globe. According to The World Bank, climate change may push up to 132 million people towards poverty. There is a movement throughout the world, and the major governments are realizing and acting toward adopting and combating measures to avoid further harm to the world's ecosystem.

Key Points of The Report:

Market Overview: The report begins with this section where a product overview and key content on the product and application segments of the global Organic Solar Cell (OPV) industry are provided.

Competition by Company: Here we analyze the competition of the global Organic Solar Cell (OPV) market, by company price, revenue, sales and market share, market share, competitive landscape, and latest trends, mergers, expansions, acquisitions, and market share of top companies.

Research Results and Conclusion: One of the last sections of the report where analyst findings and findings are provided.

Organic Solar Cell (OPV) Market Drivers

Increasing awareness towards the use of renewable energy for power generation

The continuous growth in the population, and the increasing flourishment in the industrial sector, coupled with growth in infrastructure development, which is leading to a significant increase in the demand for electricity globally. Countries are investing heavily in power-generating resources by installing new power plants to meet the energy demand for unhindered development. This has led to increased pollution and environmental hazards. As the focus is shifting towards climate conservation, there is an increase in the adoption of renewable energy sources for power generation and harnessing solar energy for electricity is one of the leading technology globally.

The surge in demand for building integrated photovoltaic products (BIPV)

Building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) refers to materials that are utilized for building to replace the conventional building materials in the roofs, skylights, and facades, among others. With BIPV, the buildings have an outer layer of the structure that also generates electricity for on-site use or export to the grid. The BIPV applications are often for commercial and industrial buildings. The use of OPVs has significant advantages over silicon solar cells as they result in cost reduction. They are lightweight, flexible and visibly transparent. This has resulted in growth in the adoption of organic photovoltaics as material in BIPV applications.

Organic photovoltaics are thin-filed and flexible and can be integrated into the sides of buildings, replacing conventional glass windows; this offers a large available area for solar energy absorption. OPC skylights are integrated using ultra-thin organic solar cells, which allow daylight to penetrate while simultaneously generating electricity.

Restraints/Challenges

Higher setup cost of OPV systems

There has been a strong focus on accelerating the adoption of solar electric systems, such as organic photovoltaic systems, for developing building integrated photovoltaic systems. But despite these efforts, the inculcation of BIPV (building integrated photovoltaic) design with the building design is less as compared to the buildings with rack-mounted organic solar cell systems. This adds to the increased cost of integration of design pre-implementation. This proves to be a significant restraining factor to the market.

Though the adoption of renewable energy is encouraged and is thus increasing with increasing focus on climate change, solar adopters are seen to be skewed in most regions of the globe. This skewness is attributed to the income of the people.

Low-efficiency rates of organic solar cells

The power conversion efficiency in a solar cell refers to the fraction of light energy the cell is able to convert to electricity. There is a growing opportunity for the adoption of organic solar cells as they provide flexibility and can conform to any surface, such as the roof of a car or on the outside of wearable electronics. The major challenge which has impeded the technology’s commercialization is the relatively low power conversion efficiency as compared to the efficiency provided by the inorganic silicon solar cells.

Read the In-Depth Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-organic-solar-cell-opv-market

Organic Solar Cell (OPV) Market Segmentations:

Type

Bilayer Membrane Heterojunction

Schottky Type

Material

Small Molecules

Application

BIPV & Architecture

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Military & Device

Physical Size

More than 140*100 mm square

Less than 140*100 mm square

End User

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Others

Organic Solar Cell (OPV) Market Country-Level Analysis

The countries in the organic solar cell (OPV) market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, and the Rest of Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Australia, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of South America, South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Israel, and the Rest of the Middle East and Africa.

Asia-pacific is dominating the global organic solar cell (OPV) market. The U.S dominates in the North American region due to growing awareness regarding the properties of organic solar cell (OPV) products. Germany dominated expected to dominate the Europe organic solar cell (OPV) market due to the growing technologies of organic solar cell (OPV) products. Israel dominated the organic solar cell (OPV) market in the Middle East & Africa due to the rising popularity of organic solar cell (OPV) in the commercial and residential sectors.

The country section of the report also provides individual market-impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data point downstream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends, porter's five forces analysis, and case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, the impact of domestic tariffs, and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Key Benefits of the Report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global Organic Solar Cell (OPV) industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global Organic Solar Cell (OPV) market share.

The current market is quantitatively analysed to highlight the global Organic Solar Cell (OPV) market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global Organic Solar Cell (OPV) market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Organic Solar Cell (OPV) Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Organic Solar Cell (OPV) Market, By Type Global Organic Solar Cell (OPV) Market, By Material Global Organic Solar Cell (OPV) Market, By Application Global Organic Solar Cell (OPV) Market, By Physical Size Global Organic Solar Cell (OPV) Market, By End User Global Organic Solar Cell (OPV) Market, By Region Global Organic Solar Cell (OPV) Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

For The Entire Table of Contents, Click Here @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-organic-solar-cell-opv-market

Browse More Reports:

North America Organic Solar Cell (OPV) Market , By Type (Bilayer Membrane Heterojunction, Schottky Type, and Others), Material (Polymer and Small Molecules), Application (BIPV & Architecture, Consumer Electronics, Wearable Devices, Automotive, Military & Device, and Others), Physical Size (More Than 140*100 MM Square, and Less Than 140*100 MM Square), End User (Commercial, Industrial, Residential, and Others) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-organic-solar-cell-opv-market

Middle East and Africa Organic Solar Cell (OPV) Market , By Type (Bilayer Membrane Heterojunction, Schottky Type, and Others), Material (Polymer and Small Molecules), Application (BIPV & Architecture, Consumer Electronics, Wearable Devices, Automotive, Military & Device, and Others), Physical Size (More Than 140*100 MM Square, and Less Than 140*100 MM Square), End User (Commercial, Industrial, Residential, and Others) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/middle-east-and-africa-organic-solar-cell-opv-market

Asia-Pacific Organic Solar Cell (OPV) Market , By Type (Bilayer Membrane Heterojunction, Schottky Type, and Others), Material (Polymer and Small Molecules), Application (BIPV & Architecture, Consumer Electronics, Wearable Devices, Automotive, Military & Device, and Others), Physical Size (More Than 140*100 MM Square, and Less Than 140*100 MM Square), End User (Commercial, Industrial, Residential, and Others) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/asia-pacific-organic-solar-cell-opv-market

Europe Organic Solar Cell (OPV) Market By Type (Bilayer Membrane Heterojunction, Schottky Type, and Others), Material (Polymer and Small Molecules), Application (BIPV & Architecture, Consumer Electronics, Wearable Devices, Automotive, Military & Device, and Others), Physical Size (More Than 140*100 MM Square, and Less Than 140*100 MM Square), End User (Commercial, Industrial, Residential, and Others) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/europe-organic-solar-cell-opv-market

Bilayer Membrane Heterojunction Organic Solar Cell (OPV) Market , By Material (Polymers, Small Molecules), Application (BIPV & Architecture, Consumer Electronics, Wearable Devices, Automotive, Military & Device, Others), Physical Size (More than 140*100 mm square, less than 140*100 mm square), End-User (Commercial, Industrial, Residential, Others) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-bilayer-membrane-heterojunction-organic-solar-cell-opv-market

Solar Cell Paste Market , By Type (Front Side Silver Paste, Rear Side Silver Paste, Aluminum Paste, Back-Side Silver Solar Cell Paste), Application (Monocrystalline Solar Cell, Polycrystalline Solar Cell), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-solar-cell-paste-market

Cadmium Telluride Solar Cell (CDTE) Market , By Source (Tellurium, Cadmium), Application (Solar PV, Optical Lenses and Windows, Electro-Optic Modulator, Nuclear Spectroscopy, Infrared Optical Material), End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Utility) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-cadmium-telluride-solar-cell-cdte-market

Dye-Sensitized Solar Cell (Dssc) Market , By Type (Natural Dye Sensitizers, Synthetic Dye Sensitizers), Application (Portable Charging, Building-Integrated Photovoltaics [BIPVs], Building-Applied Photovoltaics [BAPVs], Embedded Electronics, Outdoor Advertising, Solar Chargers, Wireless Keyboards, Emergency Power in Military, Automotive-Integrated Photovoltaics [AIPVs]) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-dye-sensitized-solar-cell-dssc-market

Monocrystalline Solar Cell (Mono-Si) Market , By Grid Type (Grid Connected, Off-Grid), Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Power Utilities), Installation (Ground-Mount, Rooftop Solar PV), Technology (Crystalline Silicon Cells, Thin Film Cells, Ultra-Thin Film Cells) https ://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-monocrystalline-solar-cell-mono-si-market

Gallium Arsenide Germanium Solar Cell (Gaas) Market , By Type (LEC Grown GaAs, VGF Grown GaAs), Application (Radio Frequency Electronics, Light Emitting Diodes, Photovoltaic Devices, Phototonic Devices, Wireless Communication, Optoelectronic Devices, Other Applications) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-gallium-arsenide-germanium-solar-cell-gaas-market

Perovskite Solar Cell Market , By Structure (Planar Perovskite Solar Cells, Mesoporous Perovskite Solar Cells), Product (Rigid Perovskite Solar Cells, Flexible Perovskite Solar Cells), Method (Solution Method, Vapor-Deposition Method, Vapor-Assisted Solution Method), Application (Smart Glass, Solar Panel, Perovskite in Tandem Solar Cells, Portable Devices, Utilities, BIPV (Building-Integrated Photovoltaics), End Use Industries (Manufacturing, Energy, Industrial Automation, Aerospace, Consumer Electronics), Type (Hybrid PSCs, Flexible PSCs, and Multi-Junction PSCs) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-perovskite-solar-cell-market

Thin film solar cell (tfsc) Market , By Type (Cadmium Telluride, Copper Indium Gallium Diselenide, Amorphous Thin-Film Silicon), Installation (On-Grid, Off-Grid), End User (Residential, Commercial, Utility) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-thin-film-solar-cell-tfsc-market

Multi-Junction Solar Cell (Mj) Market , By Product (Space PV, Terrestrial CPV), Application (Bandgap Engineering for Microclimates, Electricity Generation, Mars Rover Missions) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-multi-junction-solar-cell-mj-market

Nanocrystal Solar Cell Market , By Application (Disposable Solar Panel, Hydrogen Powered Car, Wireless Devices, Others), End User (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Power and Energy, Others) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-nanocrystal-solar-cell-market

About Data Bridge Market Research, Private Ltd

Data Bridge Market Research is a multinational management consulting firm with offices in India and Canada. As an innovative and neoteric market analysis and advisory company with unmatched durability level and advanced approaches. We are committed to uncover the best consumer prospects and to foster useful knowledge for your company to succeed in the market.

Data Bridge Market Research is a result of sheer wisdom and practice that was conceived and built-in Pune in the year 2015. The company came into existence from the healthcare department with far fewer employees intending to cover the whole market while providing the best class analysis. Later, the company widened its departments, as well as expands their reach by opening a new office in Gurugram location in the year 2018, where a team of highly qualified personnel joins hands for the growth of the company. “Even in the tough times of COVID-19 where the Virus slowed down everything around the world, the dedicated Team of Data Bridge Market Research worked round the clock to provide quality and support to our client base, which also tells about the excellence in our sleeve.”

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Our coverage of industries includes

Contact Us