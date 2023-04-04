HouseWorks Announces Acquisition of Amedisys’ Personal Care Division

BOSTON , April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HouseWorks LLC, a leading provider of personal care services in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, and Maine, today announces the acquisition of Associated Home Care, the Personal Care division at Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED), a leading provider of home health, hospice, and high-acuity care.

HouseWorks, in partnership with eCaring, joins the Amedisys personal care network and forms a care coordination partnership to deliver comprehensive, seamless care to the communities both organizations jointly serve. In addition to the HouseWorks footprint, eCaring provides mission critical software and services to over 75 home care agencies with 15,000 + caregivers, delivering care to more than 35,000 seniors each year. By establishing this network partnership, Amedisys retains and expands access to personal care services to support its patients in the current and growing footprints served by HouseWorks and eCaring.

Amedisys acquired its first personal care company, Associated Home Care (AHC) based in Massachusetts, in 2016. Mike Trigilio, CEO of HouseWorks, was the CEO of AHC prior to its sale to Amedisys and joined the Amedisys leadership team as the President of the Personal Care division prior to his departure in March 2020.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Associated Home Care team members, clients, and caregivers to HouseWorks! Our collective knowledge and experience will allow us to better serve our patients in their homes,” said Mike Trigilio, Chief Executive Officer of HouseWorks. “Together, with the Associated Home Care team, we will continue our mission of changing the way in-home care is delivered.”

“We seek companies that improve patient outcomes, lower costs, and create a better patient experience. The acquisition of the Personal Care division at Amedisys, Inc. fits perfectly within our growth strategy for HouseWorks,” said Brad Coppens, Senior Managing Director of InTandem Capital Partners. “We look forward to a successful integration and the continued innovation under Mike’s great leadership.”

About HouseWorks:

For more than 20 years, HouseWorks has provided older adults and their families the highest standard of private, dependable in-home care. Our proprietary BetterCare at Home® approach leverages personalized care services and innovative technology to guide the work of our caregivers as we help seniors stay safe, comfortable, and engaged in their life – at home. HouseWorks is a national and local leader in home care serving Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, and Maine.

About eCaring:

eCaring offers home care agencies a software solution for scheduling, delivering, and billing home care services. eCaring also offers mobile applications to support the delivery of home care services, electronic visit verification (EVV), and secure communications for nurses and caregivers. eCaring is a complete home care solution focused on gathering information from the home and turning this information into action to improve outcomes and reduce costs.

About Amedisys:

Amedisys, Inc. is a leading healthcare at home Company delivering personalized home health, hospice, personal care and high-acuity care services. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for our patients, whether that is home-based personal care; inpatient hospital, palliative, and skilled nursing facility (“SNF”) care in their homes; recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury; care focused on empowering them to manage a chronic disease; or hospice care at the end of life. More than 3,000 hospitals and 102,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA with an executive office in Nashville, TN, Amedisys is a publicly held company. With approximately 20,000 employees, in 532 care centers in 37 states and the District of Columbia, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 465,000 patients in need every year, performing more than 11.2 million visits annually. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.amedisys.com.







