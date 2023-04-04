New York, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global 3D Printing Metals Market : Analysis By Technology, Metal Type, End-Use Industry: Market Size, Insights, Competition, Covid-19 Impact and Forecast" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06443482/?utm_source=GNW

The research also looks at the market growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, and other important statistics, as well as a complete assessment of current and future market trends that are relevant to the market’s evolution.



During the forecast period, 2023-2028, the Global 3D Printing Metals Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 16.13%. The technology used in 3D printing metals has advanced significantly in recent years, making it more efficient, cost-effective, and reliable. This has allowed companies to produce high-quality metal parts at a lower cost than traditional manufacturing methods. Many industries, such as aerospace, automotive, and medical, require high-performance metal parts that are difficult or expensive to produce using traditional manufacturing methods. 3D printing metals offer a cost-effective and efficient solution to this problem.



The Global 3D Printing Metals Market is expected to generate USD 14.54 billion by the end of 2028, up from USD 4.5 billion in 2021. 3D printing metals allows for greater design flexibility, which enables companies to create complex and intricate parts that would be difficult or impossible to produce using traditional manufacturing methods. This has also led to increased customization, as companies can easily create bespoke parts to meet their specific needs. Also, 3D printing metals can be more environmentally sustainable than traditional manufacturing methods, as it can reduce waste and energy consumption. This is increasingly important to consumers and companies that want to reduce their environmental footprint.



The aerospace industry is one of the primary drivers of the 3D printing metal market. The industry requires high-performance metal parts that are lightweight, strong, and durable. 3D printing metals offer a cost-effective solution to producing these parts, as well as enabling the design of complex geometries that would be difficult or impossible to produce using traditional manufacturing methods. Also, the medical industry is another key driver of the 3D printing metal market. 3D printing metals are used to produce medical implants, prosthetics, and instruments that require high precision and biocompatibility. The ability to customize these parts to fit individual patients is also a significant advantage of 3D printing metals.



3D printing metals are also used in the tool and die industry to produce moulds, dies, and other tooling components. This allows for faster turnaround times, reduced waste, and improved precision in manufacturing. 3D printing metals are also being used in architecture and construction to produce complex and intricate metal structures, such as facades and sculptures. The technology allows for greater design flexibility and precision, as well as reducing waste and enabling the use of sustainable materials.



The research is global in nature and covers a detailed analysis of the market in America (U.S., Canada, Brazil, Rest of Americas), Europe (Germany, U.K, France, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and the Middle East and Africa. Additionally, the research report displays data including market size, yearly growth & potential analysis, the competitive study of market players, investment opportunities, demand for future forecast, and so on.



Economic factors such as GDP, inflation, and currency exchange rates can impact the 3D printing metal market globally. A strong economy can lead to increased demand for high-performance metal parts, while inflation and currency fluctuations can affect the cost of materials and production. The regulatory environment for 3D printing metals can vary across the Americas, with different countries having different regulations and standards for the technology. A favourable regulatory environment can support the growth of the market, while unfavourable regulations can limit its growth. Furthermore, the availability and cost of metal powders and other materials used in 3D printing metal can impact the market. A reliable and cost-effective supply of materials is essential for the growth of the market.



This study also provides an overview of the competitive landscape and profiles some of the leading players in the Global 3D Printing Metals Market such as Reinshaw PLC, Stratasys, Carpenter Technology Corporation, Sandvik AB, General Electric Company, AutoDesk, Hogenes AB, Optomec Inc., Desktop Metal Inc., BASF 3D Printing Solution GmbH, and others. The company profiling includes critical information such as a business overview, products and services, key financials, and recent events and developments. Overall, the report provides a detailed overview of the Global 3D Printing Metals Market, which will assist industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players looking for expansion opportunities, new players looking for opportunities, and other stakeholders in aligning their market-centric strategies with current and expected future trends.



Scope of the Report:



• The report analyses the 3D Printing Metals Market by Value (USD Million).

• The report presents the analysis of the 3D Printing Metals market for the historical period of 2018-2021, the base year 2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.

• The report analyses the 3D Printing Metals Market by Technology (Power Bed, Deposition, Binder Jet).

• The report analyses the 3D Printing Metals Market By Metal Type (Titanium, Nickel, Stainless Steel, Aluminum, Other Metal Types).

• The report analyses the 3D Printing Metals Market By End-User Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Medical, Other Industries).

• The Global 3D Printing Metals Market has been analyzed by countries (United States, Canada, Brazil, Germany, UK, France, China, Japan, South Korea, India).

• The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends, and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

• The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Reinshaw, Stratasys, Carpenter Technology Corporation, Sandvik AB, General Electric Company, AutoDesk, Hoganas AB, Optomec Inc., Desktop Metal Inc., BASF 3D Printing Solution GmbH) are also presented in detail.



Key Target Audience:



• 3D Printing Metals Manufacturers

• Component Suppliers

• Consulting Firms

• Research and Development Organizations

• Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06443482/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________