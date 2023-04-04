Adaptive Learning Global Market Report 2023: Growing Use of Cloud Computing Among Organizations and Educational Institutes to Motivate Learners to Adopt Web-Based Adaptive Solutions

Dublin, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Adaptive Learning Market Research Report by Components (Platform and Services), Application, Deployment, End User, Region - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Global Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Adaptive Learning Market size was estimated at USD 2,492.08 million in 2022, USD 3,083.33 million in 2023, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 24.20% to reach USD 14,114.58 million by 2030.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Demand for Elearning Solutions Globally

Rising Demand for Personalized Learning

Government Initiatives for Adaptive Learning Solutions

Restraints

High Cost of Producing Elearning Content

Opportunities

Boosting the Use of Blended Learning Technology

Increasing Demand for Gamification in Adaptive Learning

Growing Use of Cloud Computing Among Organizations and Educational Institutes to Motivate Learners to Adopt Web-Based Adaptive Solutions

Challenges

Lack of Skilled Trainers and Instructors

Cumulative Impact of High Inflation:



The high inflation in developed economies globally has resulted in an overall price surge over the past two years. The cumulatively eroding overall purchasing power is expected to impact developing economies significantly and is considered helpful in numerous ways. The report uncovers the effect of high inflation on the long-term performance of the global economy and provides details on fiscal policies measuring and reducing its short-term impacts on demand/supply, cash flow, and currency exchange. The Global Adaptive Learning Market report delivers the high inflation expectation considering the related impact from cost-push and demand-pull inflation.



Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make better decisions. In this report, the years 2018 and 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 as the base year, 2023 as the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



The report on the Global Adaptive Learning Market identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making. The market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience. This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for the market plan. This research report categorizes the Global Adaptive Learning Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Components, the market is studied across Platform and Services. The Services is further studied across Managed Services and Professional Services. The Professional Services is further studied across Consulting, Implementation, and Support & Maintenance.

Based on Application, the market is studied across EdTech Companies and Educational Institutes.

Based on Deployment, the market is studied across Cloud and On-premises.

Based on End User, the market is studied across Academic and Enterprise. The Academic is further studied across Higher Education and K-12. The Enterprise is further studied across Large Enterprise and SME.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes vendors in the Global Adaptive Learning Market. based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) and placed into four quadrants (F: Forefront, P: Pathfinder, N: Niche, and V: Vital). The Global Adaptive Learning Market FPNV Positioning Matrix representation/visualization further aids businesses in better decision-making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market, providing the idea of revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. This provides insights on vendors performance in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. The Global Adaptive Learning Market Share Analysis offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. The outcome reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:



1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation

5. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

6. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Adaptive Learning Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Adaptive Learning Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Adaptive Learning Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Adaptive Learning Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Adaptive Learning Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Adaptive Learning Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Adaptive Learning Market?





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 237 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2492.08 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $14114.58 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 24.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Language

1.6. Limitations

1.7. Assumptions

1.8. Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Define: Research Objective

2.2. Determine: Research Design

2.3. Prepare: Research Instrument

2.4. Collect: Data Source

2.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation

2.6. Formulate: Data Verification

2.7. Publish: Research Report

2.8. Repeat: Report Update



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights



6. Adaptive Learning Market, by Components



7. Adaptive Learning Market, by Application



8. Adaptive Learning Market, by Deployment



9. Adaptive Learning Market, by End User



10. Americas Adaptive Learning Market



11. Asia-Pacific Adaptive Learning Market



12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Adaptive Learning Market



13. Competitive Landscape



14. Company Usability Profiles



15. Appendix



