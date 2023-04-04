New York, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Active Cosmetics Market : Analysis By Product Type, End User, Distribution Channel : Market Size, Insights, Competition, Covid-19 Impact and Forecast" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06443483/?utm_source=GNW

The research also looks at the market growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, and other important statistics, as well as a complete assessment of current and future market trends that are relevant to the market’s evolution.



During the forecast period, 2023-2028, the global Active Cosmetics market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.9%. The beauty industry has gone through numerous innovations, of which Active Cosmetics is one of the latest trends. The Active Cosmetics market is driven by rising disposable incomes, and growing consumer awareness regarding the probable side effects of conventional cosmetics followed by rising research and developments in the beauty industry. The Global Active Cosmetics Market is expected to generate USD 18.48 billion by the end of 2028, up from USD 6.85 billion in 2021. High penetration of salon services across the globe along with increasing demand for professional products, and changing grooming patterns, especially among male consumers is contributing towards the introduction of male active cosmetics.



The number of persons aged 60 years or older worldwide is expected to double from 12% to 22% during 2015-2050, according to a new report by the United Nations (UN). In an era of population ageing, the desire to have beautiful and healthy skin is manifesting in older people. As a result, more and more brands and start-ups are focusing on active beauty products for people over 50s years of age. Western countries such as North America and Europe pose high demand for UV damage protection products as their skin is highly sensitive towards harmful rays. Moreover, factors such as the growing incidence of skin cancer in the countries have driven demand for sun-protecting products. As a result, nanotechnology plays an emerging role where manufacturers use nanoscale-size ingredients to provide better skin with long-lasting effects.



The research is global in nature and covers a detailed analysis of the market in America (U.S., Canada, Rest of Americas), Europe (Germany, U.K, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and the Middle East and Africa. Additionally, the research report displays data including market size, yearly growth & potential analysis, the competitive study of market players, investment opportunities, demand for future forecast, and so on. Consumers are aware of environmental and sustainability issues, and thus not harming the environment represents a key consideration when developing a new cosmetic ingredient. As a result, Active Beauty companies have broken cosmetic boundaries by launching active ingredients produced with biotech rather than synthetic lab formulations. For instance, Givaudan Active Beauty’s introduced Retilife, the first 100% naturally sourced retinol. Another leading company, Croda is a leader in peptides, botanicals and biotechnology.



In recent years, leading companies in the market have made many acquisitions to strengthen their active cosmetics portfolios. As the demand for halal cosmetics is rising in Middle Eastern countries and highly developed countries, several companies are now focusing on developing active cosmetics with active ingredients derived from plants. For instance, DSM’s portfolio of fully traceable halal ingredients includes a full range of skin actives, vitamins, UV filters and performance ingredients for a variety of personal care applications.



This study also provides the competitive landscape and profiles leading players in the Global Active Cosmetics Market like Givaudan, Croda International, L’Oréal SA, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Shiseido, Symrise AG, BASF SE, Beiersdorf AG,Lubrizol, Casida GmbH. The company profiling includes critical information such as a business overview, products and services, key financials, and recent events and developments. Overall, the report provides a detailed overview of the Global Active Cosmetics Market, which will assist industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players looking for expansion opportunities, new players looking for opportunities, and other stakeholders in aligning their market-centric strategies with current and expected future trends.



Scope of the Report

• The report analyses the Active Cosmetics Market by Value (USD Million).

• The report presents the analysis of the Active Cosmetics Market for the historical period of 2018-2021, the base year 2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.

• The report analyses the Active Cosmetics Market by Product Type (Skincare, Haircare, Others).

• The report analyses the Active Cosmetics Market by End User (Men, Women).

• The report analyses the Active Cosmetics Market by Distribution Channel (Pharmacies/Drugstores, Department Stores, Medi-spa, E-Retail).

• The Global Cocoa Butter & Equivalents Market has been analysed by regions and countries including America (U.S., Canada, Rest of the Americas), Europe (Germany, U.K, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Middle East and Africa.

• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, product type, end user and distribution channel.

• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry have been analysed in the report.

• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Givaudan, Croda International, L’Oréal SA, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Shiseido, Symrise AG, BASF SE, Beiersdorf AG,Lubrizol, Casida GmbH.



Key Target Audience



• Cosmetic Companies

• Consulting and Advisory Firms

• Research and Development Organizations

• Government and Regulatory Authorities

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06443483/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________