Cement Board Global Market Report 2022: Rising Investments from Governments for Infrastructure Development Boosts Growth

Dublin, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cement Board Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Construction Type; By Product Type; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cement board market size is expected to reach USD 14.1 billion by 2030, according to a new study.

The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



Rapidly increasing cement board wall partition usage in commercial and residential spaces is anticipated to present attractive growth prospects. They are the most effective way to divide a room for creating pantries, cubicles, or meeting rooms. Cement board wall partitions are a very flexible alternative.

This approach offers a wall's strength comparable to a traditional wall. Additionally, they are simple to install. The other expanding uses for these boards include furniture, permanent shuttering, prefabricated homes, ceilings and architraves, and fire-resistant buildings, among others.



Further, the market growth is anticipated to be boosted by the rising popularity of thermal and acoustic insulation in homes. Due to their extreme density, cement boards are excellent in isolating impact and airborne noises. Due to their weight, these boards are complex for sound to pass through. Compared to gypsum, a cement (plaster) board has more mass, making it more difficult for sound waves to bounce off. Cement boards are, therefore, excellent soundproofing materials.



Also, the construction of prefabricated buildings is becoming increasingly popular since it uses a lean methodology for quick, high-quality delivery with minimal waste. Buildings can be constructed more quickly owing to prefabrication because the setup is so simple. Throughout the projection period, this is anticipated to boost industry expansion.



Moreover, nations are moving toward environmentally friendly building and construction practices, and governments have supported this trend with several initiatives driving the demand for cement boards. For instance, in April 2021, the Canadian Government announced the launch of a program to promote accessible and environmentally friendly community facilities across Canada through renovations, new construction, and maintenance. The program, a component of the strengthened "Climate Plan," provided USD 1.5 billion in funding.

Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

Rising Investments from Governments for Infrastructure Development

Strong Growth in Residential Sector

Restraints and Challenges

High Cost of Installation and Maintenance

Cement Board Market Report Highlights

Wood strand cement board segment will grow fastest over the study period due to its superior durability, fire resistance, structural strength, and high resistance to rust features.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a high CAGR over the projected period as a result of the expansion of the building industry. This is primarily due to government spending on infrastructure development through "Smart Cities" initiatives.

The global players include American Fiber Cement, Allura Inc., BetonWood SRL, CSR Limited, Cembrit Holding, Etex Group, HIL Limited, James Hardie Europe, Johns Manville, Knauf Gips, NICHIHA, Soben International, Toray Industries.

The publisher has segmented the cement board market report based on construction type, product type, application, and region:

Cement Board, Construction Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Commercial Buildings

Residential Buildings

Industrial Buildings

Others

Cement Board, Product Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Fiber Cement Boards (FCB)

Cement Bonded Particle Boards (CBPB)

Wood Wool Cement Boards (WWCB)

Wood Strand Cement Boards (WSCB)

Cement Board, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Fire Resistant Construction

Flooring Applications

External Siding

Permanent Shuttering

Thermal Insulation

Partition Walls

Others

Cement Board, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 117 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $9.7 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $14.1 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Cement Board Market Insights



5. Global Cement Board Market, by Construction Type



6. Global Cement Board Market, by Product Type



7. Global Cement Board Market, by Application



8. Global Cement Board Market, by Geography

9. Competitive Landscape



10. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

American Fiber Cement Corporation

Allura Inc.

BetonWood SRL

Biele Group

CSR Limited

Cembrit Holding AS

Etex Group

Elementia Materials

Everest Industries Limited

GAF

HIL Limited

James Hardie Europe GmbH

Johns Manville

Knauf Gips KG

NICHIHA Co. Ltd

Saint-Gobain

Soben International Ltd.

Toray Industries Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fnh1wj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment