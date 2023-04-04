Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Lending Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Digitization of the Banking Industry Boosts Growth

Dublin, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Lending Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global peer-to-peer (P2P) lending market is expected to decline from $80.19 billion in 2021 to $106.09 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.3%. The peer-to-peer (P2P) lending market is expected to reach $302.49 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 29.9%.



North America was the largest region in the peer-to-peer (P2P) lending market in 2021. Aisa-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the peer-to-peer (p2p) lending market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Increasing digitization in the banking industry is expected to propel the growth of the peer-to-peer lending market going forward. Digital innovation in the banking industry is transforming financial services such as mobile money, peer-to-peer (P2P), or marketplace lending.

For instance, in January 2022, according to a report shared by European Banking Supervision, a regulatory body established to maintain financial stability throughout the European Union's (EU) banking industry, the number of digital users has climbed by 23% since the beginning of the pandemic. Therefore, the increasing digitization in the banking industry is driving the growth of the peer-to-peer lending market.



The emergence of decentralized P2P mobile browsers is a key trend gaining popularity in the peer-to-peer lending market. Major companies operating in the peer-to-peer (P2P) lending market are adopting decentralized P2P mobile browsers to increase their market share. For instance, in March 2022, eQualitie, a Canadian digital security organization, launched CENO, the world's first decentralized P2P mobile browser, built particularly to avoid the censoring techniques used today.

It also permits access in areas where connectivity has been disrupted. Although using CENO is similar to using a conventional mobile browser, it runs more reliably than other browsers because it uses a peer-to-peer (P2P) network and the open-source Ouinet library and BitTorrent protocols. The online content cannot be forcibly deleted by outside agents because it is decentralized via peer-to-peer routing.



The countries covered in the peer-to-peer (p2p) lending market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Scope



Markets Covered: 1) By Loan Type: Consumer Credit Loans; Small Business Loans; Student Loans; Real Estate Loans;

2) By Business Model: Traditional Lending; Alternate Marketplace Lending;

3) By End User: Business; Personal;



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2022 - 2026 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $106.09 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026 $302.49 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 29.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



