Hard Adventure Sports Equipment Market Report 2023: A $3.9 Billion Market by 2028 - Expanding Health Consciousness, Increase in Sports and Outdoor Activities, Rise of e-Commerce Platforms

The global hard adventure sports equipment market size reached US$ 3.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 3.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.35% during 2022-2028.

The increasing participation in sports and outdoor activities, easy product availability across various e-commerce platforms, and rising health consciousness among the masses represent some of the key factors driving the market.



Hard adventure sports equipment refers to specially designed gear used for outdoor activities, such as trekking, climbing, mountaineering, and caving. It includes sleeping bags, jackets, hiking boots, rope ladders, tents, backpacks, ropes, carabiners, helmets, cams, wet suits, and dive lights. It is widely used to provide safety and comfort while engaging in various activities.

Hard adventure sports equipment is manufactured using metals, ceramics, polymers, and composite materials. It is comfortable and durable as it is subjected to a lot of wear and tear and allows easy movement in tight spaces and over rough terrain. It also protects cavers from the dangers inherent in caving, such as falling rocks or slipping on wet surfaces.



Hard Adventure Sports Equipment Market Trends:



The increasing participation in sports and outdoor activities is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Hard adventure sports equipment is widely used to enhance safety in a variety of situations and assist athletes in performing vigorous exercises. In line with this, the rising need to de-stress and break away from regular, mundane activities due to the fast-paced and hectic lifestyle of people is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Moreover, the widespread product utilization for climbing, trekking, and caving that helps in enhancing endurance, strengthening muscles, and improving fitness due to the increasing health consciousness among the masses is favoring the market growth.

Apart from this, the introduction of various product variants in terms of design, color, shape, and weight is creating a positive outlook for the market. Manufacturers are developing sleeping bags with water-repellent properties and bear-resistant camping coolers that help keep food safe from bears and protect the bears from the coolers, which, in turn, is providing an impetus to the market growth.

Furthermore, the launch of camping stoves that are free-standing, lightweight, and easy to carry is positively influencing the market growth. Besides this, several adventure associations and clubs frequently organize trekking and camping events, which in turn is augmenting the market growth.

Other factors, including the easy product availability across various e-commerce platforms, increasing promotional campaigns by product manufacturers through advertisements and social media to target millennials, and rising expenditure capacities of consumers, are anticipated to drive the market growth.



Key Market Segmentation:

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the hard adventure sports equipment market based on the type. This includes climbing, cycling, camping equipment and others. According to the report, trekking equipment represented the largest segment.

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the hard adventure sports equipment market based on the application. This includes dry land, water, and air sports. According to the report, dry land sports represented the largest segment.

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the hard adventure sports equipment market based on the distribution channel. This includes independent, specialist retailers, online stores, and others. According to the report, specialty retailers represented the largest segment.

North America was the largest market for hard adventure sports equipment. Some of the factors driving the North America hard adventure sports equipment market included increasing health consciousness among the masses, easy product availability across e-commerce platforms, and various product innovations.

Competitive Landscape:

AMG Group

Big Agnes Inc

Black Diamond Equipment Ltd (Clarus Corporation)

Columbia Sportswear Company

Edelrid Gmbh & Co. KG

Exxel Outdoors Inc.

Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd

Guardian Fall Protection

Johnson Outdoors Inc.

Mad Rock

Mammut Sports Group AG

Petzl

Trek Bicycle Corporation

