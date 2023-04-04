New York, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Functional Textile Finishing Agents Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899556/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market to Reach $5.6 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Functional Textile Finishing Agents estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.6 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 5.3% over the period 2022-2030. Repellent & Release, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.2% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Flame Retardant segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $974.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.3% CAGR



The Functional Textile Finishing Agents market in the U.S. is estimated at US$974.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 23 Featured)

- Archroma Management LLC

- BASF SE

- Bayer AG

- Dow, Inc.

- DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

- Ethox Chemicals, LLC

- Evonik Industries AG

- Huntsman International LLC

- Kemira Oyj

- Kiri Industries Ltd.

- Omnova Solutions, Inc.

- Organic Dyes and Pigments

- Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

- The Lubrizol Corporation





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899556/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Functional Textile Finishing Agents - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Functional Textile Finishing Agents by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Functional Textile Finishing

Agents by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Functional Textile

Finishing Agents by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flame

Retardant by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Flame Retardant by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Flame Retardant by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Repellent & Release by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Repellent & Release by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Repellent & Release by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Temperature Regulation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Temperature Regulation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Temperature Regulation

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2030



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Antimicrobial / Anti-Inflammatory by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Antimicrobial /

Anti-Inflammatory by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Antimicrobial /

Anti-Inflammatory by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Durable Press / Wrinkle Resistant by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for Durable Press / Wrinkle

Resistant by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Durable Press / Wrinkle

Resistant by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States

for 2023 (E)

Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Functional Textile Finishing Agents by Product - Repellent &

Release, Flame Retardant, Antimicrobial / Anti-Inflammatory,

Temperature Regulation, Durable Press / Wrinkle Resistant and

Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA Historic Review for Functional Textile Finishing

Agents by Product - Repellent & Release, Flame Retardant,

Antimicrobial / Anti-Inflammatory, Temperature Regulation,

Durable Press / Wrinkle Resistant and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 25: USA 16-Year Perspective for Functional Textile

Finishing Agents by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Repellent & Release, Flame Retardant, Antimicrobial /

Anti-Inflammatory, Temperature Regulation, Durable Press /

Wrinkle Resistant and Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



CANADA

Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Functional Textile Finishing Agents by Product - Repellent &

Release, Flame Retardant, Antimicrobial / Anti-Inflammatory,

Temperature Regulation, Durable Press / Wrinkle Resistant and

Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: Canada Historic Review for Functional Textile

Finishing Agents by Product - Repellent & Release, Flame

Retardant, Antimicrobial / Anti-Inflammatory, Temperature

Regulation, Durable Press / Wrinkle Resistant and Other

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Functional Textile

Finishing Agents by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Repellent & Release, Flame Retardant, Antimicrobial /

Anti-Inflammatory, Temperature Regulation, Durable Press /

Wrinkle Resistant and Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



JAPAN

Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 29: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Functional Textile Finishing Agents by Product - Repellent &

Release, Flame Retardant, Antimicrobial / Anti-Inflammatory,

Temperature Regulation, Durable Press / Wrinkle Resistant and

Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: Japan Historic Review for Functional Textile

Finishing Agents by Product - Repellent & Release, Flame

Retardant, Antimicrobial / Anti-Inflammatory, Temperature

Regulation, Durable Press / Wrinkle Resistant and Other

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Functional Textile

Finishing Agents by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Repellent & Release, Flame Retardant, Antimicrobial /

Anti-Inflammatory, Temperature Regulation, Durable Press /

Wrinkle Resistant and Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



CHINA

Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 32: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Functional Textile Finishing Agents by Product - Repellent &

Release, Flame Retardant, Antimicrobial / Anti-Inflammatory,

Temperature Regulation, Durable Press / Wrinkle Resistant and

Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: China Historic Review for Functional Textile

Finishing Agents by Product - Repellent & Release, Flame

Retardant, Antimicrobial / Anti-Inflammatory, Temperature

Regulation, Durable Press / Wrinkle Resistant and Other

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: China 16-Year Perspective for Functional Textile

Finishing Agents by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Repellent & Release, Flame Retardant, Antimicrobial /

Anti-Inflammatory, Temperature Regulation, Durable Press /

Wrinkle Resistant and Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



EUROPE

Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 35: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Functional Textile Finishing Agents by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: Europe Historic Review for Functional Textile

Finishing Agents by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Functional Textile

Finishing Agents by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and

Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 38: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Functional Textile Finishing Agents by Product - Repellent &

Release, Flame Retardant, Antimicrobial / Anti-Inflammatory,

Temperature Regulation, Durable Press / Wrinkle Resistant and

Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: Europe Historic Review for Functional Textile

Finishing Agents by Product - Repellent & Release, Flame

Retardant, Antimicrobial / Anti-Inflammatory, Temperature

Regulation, Durable Press / Wrinkle Resistant and Other

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Functional Textile

Finishing Agents by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Repellent & Release, Flame Retardant, Antimicrobial /

Anti-Inflammatory, Temperature Regulation, Durable Press /

Wrinkle Resistant and Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



FRANCE

Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 41: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Functional Textile Finishing Agents by Product - Repellent &

Release, Flame Retardant, Antimicrobial / Anti-Inflammatory,

Temperature Regulation, Durable Press / Wrinkle Resistant and

Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: France Historic Review for Functional Textile

Finishing Agents by Product - Repellent & Release, Flame

Retardant, Antimicrobial / Anti-Inflammatory, Temperature

Regulation, Durable Press / Wrinkle Resistant and Other

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: France 16-Year Perspective for Functional Textile

Finishing Agents by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Repellent & Release, Flame Retardant, Antimicrobial /

Anti-Inflammatory, Temperature Regulation, Durable Press /

Wrinkle Resistant and Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



GERMANY

Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 44: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Functional Textile Finishing Agents by Product - Repellent &

Release, Flame Retardant, Antimicrobial / Anti-Inflammatory,

Temperature Regulation, Durable Press / Wrinkle Resistant and

Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Germany Historic Review for Functional Textile

Finishing Agents by Product - Repellent & Release, Flame

Retardant, Antimicrobial / Anti-Inflammatory, Temperature

Regulation, Durable Press / Wrinkle Resistant and Other

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Functional Textile

Finishing Agents by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Repellent & Release, Flame Retardant, Antimicrobial /

Anti-Inflammatory, Temperature Regulation, Durable Press /

Wrinkle Resistant and Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



ITALY

Table 47: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Functional Textile Finishing Agents by Product - Repellent &

Release, Flame Retardant, Antimicrobial / Anti-Inflammatory,

Temperature Regulation, Durable Press / Wrinkle Resistant and

Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: Italy Historic Review for Functional Textile

Finishing Agents by Product - Repellent & Release, Flame

Retardant, Antimicrobial / Anti-Inflammatory, Temperature

Regulation, Durable Press / Wrinkle Resistant and Other

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Functional Textile

Finishing Agents by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Repellent & Release, Flame Retardant, Antimicrobial /

Anti-Inflammatory, Temperature Regulation, Durable Press /

Wrinkle Resistant and Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom

for 2023 (E)

Table 50: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Functional Textile Finishing Agents by Product - Repellent &

Release, Flame Retardant, Antimicrobial / Anti-Inflammatory,

Temperature Regulation, Durable Press / Wrinkle Resistant and

Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: UK Historic Review for Functional Textile Finishing

Agents by Product - Repellent & Release, Flame Retardant,

Antimicrobial / Anti-Inflammatory, Temperature Regulation,

Durable Press / Wrinkle Resistant and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: UK 16-Year Perspective for Functional Textile

Finishing Agents by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Repellent & Release, Flame Retardant, Antimicrobial /

Anti-Inflammatory, Temperature Regulation, Durable Press /

Wrinkle Resistant and Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



SPAIN

Table 53: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Functional Textile Finishing Agents by Product - Repellent &

Release, Flame Retardant, Antimicrobial / Anti-Inflammatory,

Temperature Regulation, Durable Press / Wrinkle Resistant and

Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Spain Historic Review for Functional Textile

Finishing Agents by Product - Repellent & Release, Flame

Retardant, Antimicrobial / Anti-Inflammatory, Temperature

Regulation, Durable Press / Wrinkle Resistant and Other

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Functional Textile

Finishing Agents by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Repellent & Release, Flame Retardant, Antimicrobial /

Anti-Inflammatory, Temperature Regulation, Durable Press /

Wrinkle Resistant and Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



RUSSIA

Table 56: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Functional Textile Finishing Agents by Product - Repellent &

Release, Flame Retardant, Antimicrobial / Anti-Inflammatory,

Temperature Regulation, Durable Press / Wrinkle Resistant and

Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Russia Historic Review for Functional Textile

Finishing Agents by Product - Repellent & Release, Flame

Retardant, Antimicrobial / Anti-Inflammatory, Temperature

Regulation, Durable Press / Wrinkle Resistant and Other

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Functional Textile

Finishing Agents by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Repellent & Release, Flame Retardant, Antimicrobial /

Anti-Inflammatory, Temperature Regulation, Durable Press /

Wrinkle Resistant and Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 59: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Functional Textile Finishing Agents by Product - Repellent &

Release, Flame Retardant, Antimicrobial / Anti-Inflammatory,

Temperature Regulation, Durable Press / Wrinkle Resistant and

Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Functional Textile

Finishing Agents by Product - Repellent & Release, Flame

Retardant, Antimicrobial / Anti-Inflammatory, Temperature

Regulation, Durable Press / Wrinkle Resistant and Other

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Functional

Textile Finishing Agents by Product - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Repellent & Release, Flame Retardant,

Antimicrobial / Anti-Inflammatory, Temperature Regulation,

Durable Press / Wrinkle Resistant and Other Products for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for

2023 (E)

Table 62: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Functional Textile Finishing Agents by Geographic Region -

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Functional Textile

Finishing Agents by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 64: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Functional

Textile Finishing Agents by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and

Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 65: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Functional Textile Finishing Agents by Product - Repellent &

Release, Flame Retardant, Antimicrobial / Anti-Inflammatory,

Temperature Regulation, Durable Press / Wrinkle Resistant and

Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Functional Textile

Finishing Agents by Product - Repellent & Release, Flame

Retardant, Antimicrobial / Anti-Inflammatory, Temperature

Regulation, Durable Press / Wrinkle Resistant and Other

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Functional

Textile Finishing Agents by Product - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Repellent & Release, Flame Retardant,

Antimicrobial / Anti-Inflammatory, Temperature Regulation,

Durable Press / Wrinkle Resistant and Other Products for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



AUSTRALIA

Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2023

(E)

Table 68: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Functional Textile Finishing Agents by Product - Repellent &

Release, Flame Retardant, Antimicrobial / Anti-Inflammatory,

Temperature Regulation, Durable Press / Wrinkle Resistant and

Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Australia Historic Review for Functional Textile

Finishing Agents by Product - Repellent & Release, Flame

Retardant, Antimicrobial / Anti-Inflammatory, Temperature

Regulation, Durable Press / Wrinkle Resistant and Other

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Functional Textile

Finishing Agents by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Repellent & Release, Flame Retardant, Antimicrobial /

Anti-Inflammatory, Temperature Regulation, Durable Press /

Wrinkle Resistant and Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



INDIA

Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)

Table 71: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Functional Textile Finishing Agents by Product - Repellent &

Release, Flame Retardant, Antimicrobial / Anti-Inflammatory,

Temperature Regulation, Durable Press / Wrinkle Resistant and

Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: India Historic Review for Functional Textile

Finishing Agents by Product - Repellent & Release, Flame

Retardant, Antimicrobial / Anti-Inflammatory, Temperature

Regulation, Durable Press / Wrinkle Resistant and Other

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: India 16-Year Perspective for Functional Textile

Finishing Agents by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Repellent & Release, Flame Retardant, Antimicrobial /

Anti-Inflammatory, Temperature Regulation, Durable Press /

Wrinkle Resistant and Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



SOUTH KOREA

Table 74: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Functional Textile Finishing Agents by Product - Repellent &

Release, Flame Retardant, Antimicrobial / Anti-Inflammatory,

Temperature Regulation, Durable Press / Wrinkle Resistant and

Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: South Korea Historic Review for Functional Textile

Finishing Agents by Product - Repellent & Release, Flame

Retardant, Antimicrobial / Anti-Inflammatory, Temperature

Regulation, Durable Press / Wrinkle Resistant and Other

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: South Korea 16-Year Perspective for Functional

Textile Finishing Agents by Product - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Repellent & Release, Flame Retardant,

Antimicrobial / Anti-Inflammatory, Temperature Regulation,

Durable Press / Wrinkle Resistant and Other Products for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 77: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Functional Textile Finishing Agents by Product -

Repellent & Release, Flame Retardant, Antimicrobial /

Anti-Inflammatory, Temperature Regulation, Durable Press /

Wrinkle Resistant and Other Products - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 78: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Functional

Textile Finishing Agents by Product - Repellent & Release,

Flame Retardant, Antimicrobial / Anti-Inflammatory, Temperature

Regulation, Durable Press / Wrinkle Resistant and Other

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Rest of Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for

Functional Textile Finishing Agents by Product - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Repellent & Release, Flame

Retardant, Antimicrobial / Anti-Inflammatory, Temperature

Regulation, Durable Press / Wrinkle Resistant and Other

Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



LATIN AMERICA

Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for

2023 (E)

Table 80: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Functional Textile Finishing Agents by Geographic Region -

Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Latin America Historic Review for Functional Textile

Finishing Agents by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,

Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 82: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Functional

Textile Finishing Agents by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest

of Latin America Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 83: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Functional Textile Finishing Agents by Product - Repellent &

Release, Flame Retardant, Antimicrobial / Anti-Inflammatory,

Temperature Regulation, Durable Press / Wrinkle Resistant and

Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Latin America Historic Review for Functional Textile

Finishing Agents by Product - Repellent & Release, Flame

Retardant, Antimicrobial / Anti-Inflammatory, Temperature

Regulation, Durable Press / Wrinkle Resistant and Other

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Functional

Textile Finishing Agents by Product - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Repellent & Release, Flame Retardant,

Antimicrobial / Anti-Inflammatory, Temperature Regulation,

Durable Press / Wrinkle Resistant and Other Products for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ARGENTINA

Table 86: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Functional Textile Finishing Agents by Product - Repellent &

Release, Flame Retardant, Antimicrobial / Anti-Inflammatory,

Temperature Regulation, Durable Press / Wrinkle Resistant and

Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Argentina Historic Review for Functional Textile

Finishing Agents by Product - Repellent & Release, Flame

Retardant, Antimicrobial / Anti-Inflammatory, Temperature

Regulation, Durable Press / Wrinkle Resistant and Other

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Argentina 16-Year Perspective for Functional Textile

Finishing Agents by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Repellent & Release, Flame Retardant, Antimicrobial /

Anti-Inflammatory, Temperature Regulation, Durable Press /

Wrinkle Resistant and Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



BRAZIL

Table 89: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Functional Textile Finishing Agents by Product - Repellent &

Release, Flame Retardant, Antimicrobial / Anti-Inflammatory,

Temperature Regulation, Durable Press / Wrinkle Resistant and

Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Brazil Historic Review for Functional Textile

Finishing Agents by Product - Repellent & Release, Flame

Retardant, Antimicrobial / Anti-Inflammatory, Temperature

Regulation, Durable Press / Wrinkle Resistant and Other

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Brazil 16-Year Perspective for Functional Textile

Finishing Agents by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Repellent & Release, Flame Retardant, Antimicrobial /

Anti-Inflammatory, Temperature Regulation, Durable Press /

Wrinkle Resistant and Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



MEXICO

Table 92: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Functional Textile Finishing Agents by Product - Repellent &

Release, Flame Retardant, Antimicrobial / Anti-Inflammatory,

Temperature Regulation, Durable Press / Wrinkle Resistant and

Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Mexico Historic Review for Functional Textile

Finishing Agents by Product - Repellent & Release, Flame

Retardant, Antimicrobial / Anti-Inflammatory, Temperature

Regulation, Durable Press / Wrinkle Resistant and Other

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Mexico 16-Year Perspective for Functional Textile

Finishing Agents by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Repellent & Release, Flame Retardant, Antimicrobial /

Anti-Inflammatory, Temperature Regulation, Durable Press /

Wrinkle Resistant and Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 95: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Functional Textile Finishing Agents by Product -



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899556/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________