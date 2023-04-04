Dutch Two-wheeler Strategic Market Insights Report 2023 with Cost Comparisons and Sales Forecasts for ICE and Electric Two-Wheelers 2022-2027

Dublin, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Insight into the Dutch Two-wheeler Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study offers strategic insight into the Dutch 2W market.
The study includes cost comparisons and sales forecasts (from 2022 to 2027) for ICE and electric two-wheelers, considering their consumable costs, market prices, vehicle types (motorcycles and mopeds), and availability of related solutions and services.
It covers the internal combustion engine vehicle (ICE) and the electric segments, which are sub segmented into motorcycles and mopeds, as scooters generally fall under the motorcycle category. Mopeds are further subdivided into light mopeds (maximum speed limit of 25 km/hr) and mopeds (maximum speed limit of 45 km/hr).
The study examines the factors transforming the Dutch 2W space and looks at the country's shift to electric mobility. Using PESTLE and SWOT analyses, it explores the market's macro factors and identifies growth drivers and restraints.
It also highlights the top 10 OEMs in the ICE 2W segment, 2W sales by type for ICE and e2Ws, ICE 2W sales by displacement, percentage of owners for motorcycles and mopeds, and growth opportunities in the Dutch 2W space.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Dutch Two-wheeler Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Segmentation: ICE 2Ws
- Segmentation: e2Ws
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- 2W Roadmap
- Vehicles in Operation (VIO) for 2Ws
- PESTLE Analysis
- SWOT Analysis
- Market Attractiveness
- 2W Market Outlook
- Overall Market Snapshot
- Market Trends
- Evolving 2W Ecosystem
- Comparative Cost Analysis
- Opportunities by Fuel Type
- Opportunities by Mobility Application
- Opportunities by Vehicle Type
- Opportunities for e2W Products, Solutions, and Services
- Regional Opportunities
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: ICE 2Ws
- ICE 2W Unit Forecast
- ICE 2W Unit by Type
- Percentage of Users that Own 2W Mopeds by Age
- Percentage of Users that Own 2W Motorcycles by Age
- ICE 2W Unit Sales by Displacement, Motorcycles
- ICE 2W Motorcycles by Type
- Top OEMs: Market Leaders in 2021, Mopeds
- Top OEMs: Market Leaders in 2021, Motorcycles
- Snapshot of the Top ICE 2W Models
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: e2Ws
- e2W Unit Forecast
- e2W Unit by Type
- Snapshot of the Top e2W Models
5. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Government Subsidies for e2Ws
- Growth Opportunity 2: Premium Motorcycles
- Growth Opportunity 3: Mopeds
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y7f9ce
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.