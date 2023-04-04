Global Network Probe Market Size worth $908 million by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 10.6%: Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Network Probe Market to grow from USD 549 million in 2022 to USD 908 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 10.6 % during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The rapid adoption of advance technologies and huge data traffic drive the need for network probe solution to meet requirements for end-to-end visibility.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Network Probe Market"

296 - Tables

44 - Figures

235 - Pages

Download Report Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=244388797

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 549 million Revenue Forercast Size Value in 2027 US$ 908 million Growth Rate 10.6 % CAGR Key Market Drivers Increase in network stress due to exponential rise in IP traffic and complex IT infrastructure Key Market Opportunities Need to handle massive network performance data Market size available for years 2020-2027 Base year considered 2021 Forecast period 2022-2027 Forecast units Value (USD Million/Billion) Segments covered By component, organization size, deployment mode, end users and region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America Companies covered SolarWinds (US), NETSCOUT (US), Broadcom (US), IBM (US), Cisco (US), Nokia (Finland), NEC (Japan), AppNeta (US), Catchpoint (US), Accedian (Canada), Paessler (Germany), ManageEngine (US), Progress (US), Nagios (US), Dynatrace (US), HelpSystems (US), Riverbed (US), ExtraHop (US), Micro Focus (UK), Cubro (Austria), Plixer (US), Kentik (US), ObjectPlanet (Norway), Flowmon (Czech Republic), Qosmos (France), Radcom (Israel), Firstwave (Australia), and 3Columns (Australia).

The scope of this report covers the network probe market by component, organization size, deployment mode, end users and region.

By end users, IT & ITeS is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The adoption of emerging technologies is on the rise across IT & ITeS companies. Cloud, virtualization, and SDN adoption is growing exponentially in this vertical. The high level of digitization has attracted cybercriminals to target the IT vertical. Even after implementing various security solutions, IT companies are still being victims of network attacks. With the progress in IT & ITeS companies, system operators must play safe to secure and handle their networks and services. As companies’ profits and efficiency are tied to the quality and reliability of their networks, IT companies look for network probe providers to provide a reliable network with minimal downtime and quick issue resolution.

By deployment mode, on-premises is estimated to hold a larger market share in 2022. Enterprises with centralized Information Technology (IT) teams opt for on-premises deployment models wherein the metadata is captured by sensors deployed on remotely located units. Solution providers have full control over infrastructure, software, hardware, data, maintenance, and support. All the operational activities, such as setup, configuration, maintenance, and deployment of solutions, are handled locally on end users’ premises. The on-premises deployment model offers offline data analytics and package filtering, providing better control over systems and data.

By region, North America is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2022, and this trend is projected to continue until 2027. The US and Canada are the leading markets in this region. The market has been steadily showing positive trends in the region, as several companies and industries are adopting network probe services and solutions at various levels as a part of their business strategy to sustain their position in the market. Moreover, the startup culture in North America is growing more rapidly in comparison to other regions. Rapid digitalization across industry verticals and the rising technological advancements have fueled the growth of the network probe market in this region.

Inquire Before Buying @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=244388797

The major vendors covered in the Network Probe Market include SolarWinds (US), NETSCOUT (US), Broadcom (US), IBM (US), Cisco (US), Nokia (Finland), NEC (Japan), AppNeta (US), Catchpoint (US), Accedian (Canada), Paessler (Germany), ManageEngine (US), Progress (US), Nagios (US), Dynatrace (US), HelpSystems (US), Riverbed (US), ExtraHop (US), Micro Focus (UK), Cubro (Austria), Plixer (US), Kentik (US), ObjectPlanet (Norway), Flowmon (Czech Republic), Qosmos (France), Radcom (Israel), Firstwave (Australia), and 3Columns (Australia).

Browse Adjacent Market: Data Centre & Networking Market Research Reports & Consulting

Customer Engagement Solutions Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Cloud Advertising Market - Global Forecast to 2026

Content Services Platforms Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Middle East and Africa Cybersecurity Market - Global Forecast to 2028