The Vault To Brand Its New Flagship Location Into El Septimo Lounge

Los Angeles, CA, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Septimo, the world’s fastest growing premium cigar company and the most globally recognized brand in the cigar industry, continues with its progress in branding more retail centers than anyone else, in just the last 12 months. El Septimo has announced a joint cooperation with The Vault to brand their new flagship location into an El Septimo Lounge. This will be The Vault’s newest Flagship location with a newly decorated Cigar Bar & Lounge. The lounge is located at 140 E Idaho Ave, Eagle, ID 83642. The owner and the President of The Vault is Joshua Evarts.

“In a short period of time, El Septimo has established itself as one of the leaders in the UltraPremium cigar industry. It is truly an honor for us to have so many new and established retailers believe and trusting in the El Septimo Geneva brand. The Vault is one of El Septimo’s newest and largest premium cigar retailers in Idaho. They have been very successful in selling El Septimo cigars and accessories over the last year. They know our cigars very well, and they sell more El Septimo cigars than any other brand in their humidor. This agreement to rename their Flagship store into an El Septimo Lounge is another testament as to how well our cigars have been recieved by their customers,” says Zaya Younan, CEO of El Septimo.

I remember trying my first El Septimo cigar over a year ago and I told myself, wow, what is this? As I kept trying more from their product line, I became converted to this powerful brand that has over 40 blends of cigars, and some of the world’s most luxurious cigar accessories. We have experienced success from the first day we started carrying this brand, and our customers love the products. This is a very innovative company that continues to come up with exciting and powerful products that we have not seen in the industry. They have completely elevated the industry and smoking experience, and so we definitely need to be a part of their growth,” says Joshua Evart.

Younan finishes, “For the short time we been in the U.S., more retailers have converted their lounges to El Septimo than any other brand of cigars, and by end of this year, there will be more lounges named El Septimo than any other brand in the world. This is a significant milestone to establish ourselves as the world leader in the Premium Cigar Industry.”

About Younan Company

Younan Company is a global private equity firm that specializes in acquisitions and management of various assets and companies in the luxury consumer space. The company’s strategy is to build a portfolio of luxury products and properties, and lifestyle companies and services. Today, Younan Company is recognized as a global luxury brand with more than $4.8 billion in assets under management through its Younan Properties and La Maison Younan. La Maison Younan owns and manages luxury hotels and resorts in France and Portugal, including Château de Beauvois, Hôtel Saint-Martin, Château Le Prieuré, Alexandra Palace, Domaine de Vaugouard, and Château de la Perrière, as well as Malibu Foz Hotel and Beach Resort located in Figueira da Foz, Portugal, four French golf courses including Golf des Forges , Golf du Petit Chêne , Golf d’Avrillé, and Golf de Vaugouard, two vineyards in Saint-Émilion including Château La Croix Younan and Château Zaya, El Septimo Premium Cigars & 7 Global Distribution Tobacco Wholesale, and MPA Studio de Création Design Agency in Paris.

Attachments