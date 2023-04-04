Surgical and Respiratory Masks Market to be Worth US$ 8.41 Billion by 2033: Persistence Market Research

New York, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Surgical and Respiratory Masks Market was valued at US$ 3.57 Billion in 2022 and is Projected to reach a revenue of US$ 8.41 Billion by 2033, with the global Surgical and Respiratory Masks Market is estimated to surge ahead at a CAGR of 8.1%.



Surgical and Respiratory Masks Market refers to the market for medical masks that are used by healthcare professionals and the general public to prevent the spread of infectious diseases. These masks are designed to protect against airborne particles and droplets, and they are essential in preventing the transmission of diseases such as COVID-19.

Surgical and respiratory masks are personal protective equipment (PPE) worn by healthcare professionals and the general public to prevent the spread of infectious diseases or protect against airborne particles and harmful pollutants. These masks are designed to cover the nose and mouth and prevent the entry or exit of infectious droplets or particles. Surgical masks are typically made of three layers of non-woven fabric and are designed to prevent the spread of respiratory infections. They are commonly used in healthcare settings during surgeries and other medical procedures.

Respiratory masks, on the other hand, are designed to protect the wearer from harmful particles and pollutants in the air. They are commonly used in industries such as construction, mining, and manufacturing, as well as by healthcare workers who are at risk of exposure to airborne infectious agents.

There are different types of respiratory masks, such as N95 respirators, which are designed to filter out at least 95% of airborne particles, including viruses and bacteria. These masks are commonly used by healthcare workers and other frontline workers who are at risk of exposure to infectious diseases.

The key players in the Surgical and Respiratory Masks Market include,

Hollister Inc., DermaRite Industries LLC, 3M, Coloplast Corp,, Stryker, Integra Lifesciences Corp, Smith & Nephew, GOJO Industries, Medlline Industries, B Braun Melsungen AG, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc., Welland Medical Ltd., Essity.

Market Dynamics:

The Surgical and Respiratory Masks Market is primarily driven by the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has led to a surge in demand for medical masks worldwide, as they are considered one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of the virus. The market is also being driven by the increasing awareness of the importance of personal protective equipment (PPE) among healthcare professionals and the general public.

The market is also being driven by the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and lung cancer. These conditions can lead to respiratory failure, and masks are an essential tool in preventing the transmission of respiratory infections.

The demand for surgical and respiratory masks has increased due to the outbreak of COVID-19, which has led to a surge in the number of infections worldwide. The use of masks has become mandatory in several countries to prevent the spread of the virus, and this has led to a significant increase in demand for masks.

Market Segmentation:

Based on product type, the surgical and respiratory masks market is segmented into N95 respirators, common grade surgical masks, and others. N95 respirators are expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2033, owing to their high filtration efficiency and the growing demand for respiratory protection among healthcare workers and other frontline workers.

Based on end-use, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, individual customers, and others. Hospitals and clinics are expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2033, owing to the high demand for masks in healthcare settings and the increasing number of surgeries and other medical procedures being performed worldwide.

Regional Analysis:

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the Surgical and Respiratory Masks Market due to the high prevalence of respiratory diseases and the widespread use of medical masks in the region. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the increasing awareness of the importance of PPE and the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the region.

Geographically, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the surgical and respiratory masks market in 2033, followed by North America and Europe. The high demand for masks in countries such as China and India, the presence of key market players, and the increasing focus on respiratory protection and infection control in healthcare settings are some of the factors driving the growth of the market in Asia Pacific.

Competitive Landscape

These companies are focused on product innovation, strategic partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their position in the market. For example, in March 2021, 3M announced the launch of its new N95 respirator called 3M Aura 9300+Gen3. The respirator is designed to provide enhanced comfort and protection to healthcare workers and other frontline workers.

The competitive landscape of the surgical and respiratory masks market is expected to remain highly competitive in the coming years, as companies continue to invest in research and development and focus on product differentiation to gain a competitive edge.

Recent News

In July 2021, Halyard Health, a subsidiary of Owens & Minor, announced that it had received regulatory approval for its N95 respirators in Canada. The company's respirators are designed to provide enhanced protection and comfort to healthcare workers and other frontline workers.

, Halyard Health, a subsidiary of Owens & Minor, announced that it had received regulatory approval for its N95 respirators in Canada. The company's respirators are designed to provide enhanced protection and comfort to healthcare workers and other frontline workers. In June 2021, Cardinal Health announced that it had expanded its production capacity for surgical masks and gowns in response to the ongoing demand for PPE due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cardinal Health announced that it had expanded its production capacity for surgical masks and gowns in response to the ongoing demand for PPE due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In May 2021, 3M announced that it had filed a lawsuit against a company called Performance Supply LLC for alleged price gouging and fraud related to the sale of N95 respirators during the COVID-19 pandemic.

