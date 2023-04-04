Rozanolixizumab Market Research Report 2023: An SC-administered Humanized Monoclonal Antibody - Emerging Drug Insights and Forecasts 2019-2032

Dublin, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rozanolixizumab Emerging Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



"Rozanolixizumab Emerging Drug Insight and Market Forecasts 2032" report provides comprehensive insights about rozanolixizumab for Generalized Myasthenia Gravis (gMG) in the seven major markets.

A detailed picture of the rozanolixizumab for generalized myasthenia gravis in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the rozanolixizumab for generalized myasthenia gravis.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities.

Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the rozanolixizumab market forecast analysis for generalized myasthenia gravis in the 7MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in generalized myasthenia gravis.



Drug Summary



Rozanolixizumab is an SC-administered, humanized monoclonal antibody that specifically binds, with high affinity, to the human neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn). It has been designed to block the interaction of FcRn and Immunoglobulin G (IgG), accelerating antibodies' catabolism and reducing pathogenic IgG autoantibodies' concentration.



Rozanolixizumab is under clinical development to improve the lives of people with pathogenic IgG-autoantibody-driven autoimmune diseases, including gMG, primary immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), myelin oligodendrocyte glycoprotein antibody-associated disease (MOG-AD) and autoimmune encephalitis (AIE) by driving removal of pathogenic IgG autoantibodies.



Rozanolixizumab Analytical Perspective

In-depth rozanolixizumab Market Assessment



This report provides a detailed market assessment of rozanolixizumab for generalized myasthenia gravis in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2024 to 2032.



Rozanolixizumab Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of rozanolixizumab for generalized myasthenia gravis covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for generalized myasthenia gravis is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence rozanolixizumab dominance.

Other emerging products for generalized myasthenia gravis are expected to give tough market competition to rozanolixizumab and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of rozanolixizumab in generalized myasthenia gravis.

This in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of rozanolixizumab from 2024 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the rozanolixizumab in generalized myasthenia gravis.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. Rozanolixizumab Overview in Generalized Myasthenia Gravis

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Other Developmental Activities

2.4. Product Profile



3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)



5. Rozanolixizumab Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of Rozanolixizumab in Generalized Myasthenia Gravis

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. Market size of rozanolixizumab in the 7MM for generalized myasthenia gravis

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Market size of rozanolixizumab in the United States for generalized myasthenia gravis

5.3.2. Market size of rozanolixizumab in Germany for generalized myasthenia gravis

5.3.3. Market size of rozanolixizumab in France for generalized myasthenia gravis

5.3.4. Market size of rozanolixizumab in Italy for generalized myasthenia gravis

5.3.5. Market size of rozanolixizumab in Spain for generalized myasthenia gravis

5.3.6. Market size of rozanolixizumab in the United Kingdom for generalized myasthenia gravis

5.3.7. Market size of rozanolixizumab in Japan for generalized myasthenia gravis



6. SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



8. Appendix



